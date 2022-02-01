City Seeking Area Youth Artists, Performers for Annual Showcase

The city of Santa Clarita is seeking local youth and student artists to voluntarily participate in the 6th annual Youth Arts Showcase on March 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Centre, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway.

The call for artists is open to a wide variety of specialties. The City is currently in need of solo musicians, choirs, bands, dance groups, dance instructors, drumline performers and chalk artists to be featured in the Youth Arts Showcase. Sign-ups are on a first-come, first-served basis. This call is open to Santa Clarita Valley youth.

The annual Youth Arts Showcase celebrates the creativity of Santa Clarita Valley’s youth and students display their talents in many disciplines. Attendees will enjoy visual and performing arts, interactive art activities, youth art contests, an art gallery, art vendors, food trucks and much more.

Local youth may also submit their artwork and photography for the showcase’s art contest. This year’s art contest theme is “Generation Rescue: Sustainable Water for All,” highlighting the importance of climate change, its impact on water resources in local and global communities, and how youth are helping address this important global issue.

Interested artists and performers under 18-years-of-age are encouraged to email Julia Rodriguez at ejrodriguez@santa-clarita.com.

To learn more about the City’s upcoming Youth Arts Showcase and to apply for the art contest, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com/Youth-Arts-Showcase.

