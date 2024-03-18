City’s 2024 ‘Celebrate’ Lineup Released

There is so much to learn from different customs and cultures and you don’t need a plane ticket to experience it all. The Celebrate event series is back for its anticipated third year and offers insights into unique destinations from around the world. Every second Friday of the month from April through September at the Canyon Country Community Center (18410 Sierra Highway), Celebrate highlights different cultures, customs and culinary wonders featuring music, dance, food, art and educational experiences.

The Celebrate event series kicks off its 2024 schedule on Friday, April 12 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a celebration of Brazil, featuring Brazilian arts and crafts, food trucks and a Samba Dance instruction with Brazilian Nites Production dancers.

The full Celebrate schedule for 2024 is below. All events begin at 6 p.m.:

April 12 – Brazil

May 10 – South Korea

June 14 – Sweden

July 12 – Cuba

Aug. 9 – Japan

Sept. 13 – Germany

A new and exciting feature that Celebrate brings this year is the Celebrate Passport, a fun method of not only tracking how many Celebrate events you attend, but also places you in a raffle to win prizes such as gift cards and other items inspired by our featured destinations. When you arrive at your first Celebrate, be sure to stop by the Santa Clarita Public Library booth for your physical Celebrate Passport book and each time you attend, you will receive a stamp that will be its own entry into the raffle. After the final Celebrate event of the 2024 series, there will be a live drawing of the winners. All winners will be contacted by email. Make sure to come to every Celebrate event this year to receive a new stamp and additional raffle entry!

For more information about the Celebrate event series or the Celebrate Passport, please contact the city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division at (661) 250-3787 or aeo@santaclarita.gov.

