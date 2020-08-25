City’s ‘Forward Into Light’ Campaign Celebrates 100th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage

The city of Santa Clarita is proud to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the United States. This important milestone is a time for us to reflect upon and commemorate the efforts of women across our nation, who were crucial factors in the implementation of the 19th amendment.

The City will recognize this historic accomplishment by participating in the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission’s Forward Into Light Campaign by illuminating City Hall with purple and gold lights on Wednesday, Aug. 26, from 7:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

The Forward Into Light Campaign comes from the historic women’s suffrage movement quote, “Forward through the Darkness, Forward into Light.” To help celebrate this important moment in American history, cities across our nation are encouraged to use the official suffrage colors of purple and gold to help light up our country.

The 19th amendment was officially signed into law on Aug. 26, 1920, guaranteeing women the right to vote. The fight for this right took 72 years of protesting, marching, lobbying and picketing to achieve.

“Due to the tremendous efforts from women like Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Susan B. Anthony, Sojourner Truth and countless other brave individuals, they were able to make their voices heard and achieve the long-overdue constitutional right to vote,” said Mayor Cameron Smyth.

Learn more about the Forward Into Light Campaign at WomensVote100.org/ForwardIntoLight. For more information about upcoming elections and how you can register to vote, please visit VoteSantaClarita.com.