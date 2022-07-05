Cliff Hildreth | Questions to Ask Before Hiring a Mover

“I’d wish I’d known that before I picked a mover.” Having a checklist of questions might have prevented this issue. This list of questions will provide you with things to discuss when interviewing a moving company.

Fees

What is the charge for packing?

Does it include boxes?

If not, what do they cost and will you deliver them?

Is there an additional charge to deliver some items to a storage unit?

Insurance

How is a damage claim handled?

What insurance do you provide and is there a cost?

Does the insurance cover items packed by the owner?

Can additional insurance be purchased?

If items are covered by my Homeowner’s insurance, whose insurance pays first?

Unusual Items

Can you ship my car(s)? Will they be in the moving van or towed?

What are the charges for shipping cars, lawn tractors, etc?

What items cannot be shipped?

If a shuttle truck is needed because of the location of my house or size of the drive way, is there an additional charge?

If packing and loading are on different days, can you leave the beds and other basics out for us to use?

Dates

What dates are available for our move?

What date will you pack and how long will this take?

What date will you load the van?

What date will the van arrive at my new location?

If my new home is not ready for delivery, how many days can it be delayed before there is a charge?

What is the charge for additional days or weeks?

Terms

Are there any additional fees that I’m responsible for that have not been discussed?

What are the terms of payment?

Is a down payment required?

When will the balance be due and who is authorized to accept it?

Download a Moving Guide with more suggestions and a link to change your address online with the United States Postal Service.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...