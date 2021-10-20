COC Cross Country Star Named CCCSIA Athlete of the Month

Los Angeles County
By College of the Canyons

College of the Canyons freshman cross country runner Danielle Salcedo has been named the California Community College Sports Information Association (CCCSIA) Female State Athlete of the Month for September.

Salcedo, who graduated Saugus High School, has enjoyed a tremendous start to her collegiate cross country career, having won the 5K women’s race in every community college event she has competed in this season.

She ran to victory at the Moorpark College Invitational on Aug. 27 (18:47.8), the College of the Canyons Invitational on Sept. 3 (18:58.09) and the Oxnard College Invitational on Sept. 10 (18:08.6).

At the Oxnard event, Salcedo set a course record time and finished nearly a minute ahead of her next closest competitor.

Those performances helped COC finish second, first and second, respectively, in the team standings at each of the first three meets.

Salcedo also finished eighth overall (17:45.2) at The Master’s University Invitational on Sept. 25, standing out in a field of 145 runners primarily hailing from NAIA four-year schools.

She has since remained undefeated in community college cross country events.

At the Western State Conference (WSC) Preview meet on Oct. 1, Salcedo’s time of 18:55 was better than 12 seconds faster than the second-place finisher. She averaged a pace of roughly 5:55 per mile to win for the second time this season on the 5K course at Arroyo Vista Park in Moorpark. That result helped Canyons to a second-place finish in the team standings.

Most recently, Salcedo won the Mt. San Antonio College Invite held on Oct. 15. Her time of 6:08.8 topped the field of 70 runners and helped propel Canyons to a third-place team finish.

“It’s been exciting to watch Danielle each week and be a part of her tremendous start to the season,” said COC cross country and track & field head coach Lindie Kane. “Danielle brings a positive energy and competitive spirit to every practice and meet.

“We are very proud of her success,” added Kane. “It’s an honor to see Danielle and College of the Canyons recognized by the CCCSIA.”

Salcedo is the sixth Cougar to be named the CCCSIA State Athlete of the Month since the inception of the award in 2005.
She shares the honor with City College of San Francisco quarterback Jack Newman, who was named the CCCSIA Male Athlete of the Month for September.

Canyons will next compete at the WSC Championships being held Friday, Oct. 22, at Legg Lake Park in South El Monte. The women’s race is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

