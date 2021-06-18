COC Launches New Law Enforcement Technology Program

College of the Canyons announced it will launch a first-of-its-kind Law Enforcement Technology program slated to begin in Fall 2021, that will focus on the emerging trends and potential applications for new technologies in criminal investigations and other law enforcement operations.

The first such program in the nation, the series of eight online courses allows students from anywhere in the world the opportunity to earn an associate degree and/or a professional certificate in this emerging field of law enforcement.

“College of the Canyons is pleased to premiere with this state-of-the-art curriculum in support of law enforcement and applicable technologies,” said Dr. Omar Torres, assistant superintendent/vice president of instruction at the college. “As we aspire to provide another pathway into administration of justice with unique employment opportunities, this new program will undoubtedly support the evolving workforce while promoting economic and social mobility for our students.”

Students will gain insight into how technology impacts law enforcement, the many legal issues associated with technological uses, ethical boundaries considerations, along with operational and investigative techniques.

Course subjects include: Crime and the Internet, Computer Forensics, Digital Evidence Acquisition, Network Security Investigations, and Electronic Surveillance and Tracking.

Although not required, it is recommended that students complete the courses Introduction to Administration of Justice (ADM JUST 101) and Principles and Procedures of the Justice System (ADM JUST 110) before enrolling in the Law Enforcement Technology program.

Certain course requirements can be waived for students who have sufficient professional experience to establish a working knowledge of the criminal justice system and basic criminal procedure.

“We are very excited to offer this cutting-edge program to students who are interested in pursuing law enforcement careers,” said Larry Alvarez, chair of the college’s Administration of Justice department. “As technological advances continue to transform law enforcement, the need for officers who are well-versed in tracking and analyzing technological data will only increase.”

The college’s Administration of Justice program focuses on the study of law enforcement in the United States with the primary emphasis on California law, procedures, and evidence.

Students gain an insight into the history of law enforcement, the evolution of law both Constitutional and statutory, investigative techniques, report writing, evidence, and criminal procedure.

Upon successful completion of the Administration of Justice degree program, the student will have a general, but very practical knowledge of modern law enforcement in the United States and in-depth knowledge of California criminal laws and techniques.

Registration for the college’s fall 2021 semester started on Monday, May 24.

Enrollment fees at all California Community Colleges will remain at $46-per-unit, as mandated by the state of California.

For more information about the new Law Enforcement Technology program, visit the program’s webpage.

