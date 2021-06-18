header image

1945 - PFC Johnny Cordova of Castaic killed in action on Okinawa [story]
Johnny Cordova
COC Launches New Law Enforcement Technology Program
| Friday, Jun 18, 2021
Law Enforcement Technology

College of the Canyons announced it will launch a first-of-its-kind Law Enforcement Technology program slated to begin in Fall 2021, that will focus on the emerging trends and potential applications for new technologies in criminal investigations and other law enforcement operations.

The first such program in the nation, the series of eight online courses allows students from anywhere in the world the opportunity to earn an associate degree and/or a professional certificate in this emerging field of law enforcement.

“College of the Canyons is pleased to premiere with this state-of-the-art curriculum in support of law enforcement and applicable technologies,” said Dr. Omar Torres, assistant superintendent/vice president of instruction at the college. “As we aspire to provide another pathway into administration of justice with unique employment opportunities, this new program will undoubtedly support the evolving workforce while promoting economic and social mobility for our students.”

Students will gain insight into how technology impacts law enforcement, the many legal issues associated with technological uses, ethical boundaries considerations, along with operational and investigative techniques.

Course subjects include: Crime and the Internet, Computer Forensics, Digital Evidence Acquisition, Network Security Investigations, and Electronic Surveillance and Tracking.

Although not required, it is recommended that students complete the courses Introduction to Administration of Justice (ADM JUST 101) and Principles and Procedures of the Justice System (ADM JUST 110) before enrolling in the Law Enforcement Technology program.

Certain course requirements can be waived for students who have sufficient professional experience to establish a working knowledge of the criminal justice system and basic criminal procedure.

“We are very excited to offer this cutting-edge program to students who are interested in pursuing law enforcement careers,” said Larry Alvarez, chair of the college’s Administration of Justice department. “As technological advances continue to transform law enforcement, the need for officers who are well-versed in tracking and analyzing technological data will only increase.”

The college’s Administration of Justice program focuses on the study of law enforcement in the United States with the primary emphasis on California law, procedures, and evidence.

Students gain an insight into the history of law enforcement, the evolution of law both Constitutional and statutory, investigative techniques, report writing, evidence, and criminal procedure.

Upon successful completion of the Administration of Justice degree program, the student will have a general, but very practical knowledge of modern law enforcement in the United States and in-depth knowledge of California criminal laws and techniques.

Registration for the college’s fall 2021 semester started on Monday, May 24.

Enrollment fees at all California Community Colleges will remain at $46-per-unit, as mandated by the state of California.

For more information about the new Law Enforcement Technology program, visit the program’s webpage.

Law Enforcement Technology
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
State Launches New Digital Tool for Easy Access to COVID-19 Vaccine Record
The California Department of Public Health and the California Department of Technology announced today a new Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record for Californians.
State Launches New Digital Tool for Easy Access to COVID-19 Vaccine Record
City Invites the Community to Family-Friendly Walking Tour of Old Town Newhall
As part of the Old Town Newhall Specific Plan update, the city of Santa Clarita will host a walking tour and pop-up booth at the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market on Saturday, June 26, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
City Invites the Community to Family-Friendly Walking Tour of Old Town Newhall
Today in SCV History (June 18)
1945 - PFC Johnny Cordova of Castaic killed in action on Okinawa [story]
Johnny Cordova
SCV Water Announces New Rate Changes And Charges
The Board of Directors approved a five-year schedule of changes to SCV Water’s rate structure on Tues, June 15
SCV Water Announces New Rate Changes And Charges
Health Officer Issues Heat Alert To Last Through Saturday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Heat Alert as high temperatures have been forecast for the following areas.
Health Officer Issues Heat Alert To Last Through Saturday
SCV Education Foundation Announces 2021 Scholarship Winners
The SCV Education Foundation awarded six Hart High School District seniors $10,000 scholarships.
SCV Education Foundation Announces 2021 Scholarship Winners
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: LA County Starts New Vaccine Sweepstakes; 28,074 Total SCV Cases
L.A. County Public Health confirmed today eight new deaths and 249 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,074 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: LA County Starts New Vaccine Sweepstakes; 28,074 Total SCV Cases
SCV Public Library’s ‘Bubbles And Bops’ Adds More Days, Parks
Santa Clarita Public Library is inviting kids to have fun in the sun with music, movement and bubbles, with the "Bubbles and Bops" event. 
SCV Public Library’s ‘Bubbles And Bops’ Adds More Days, Parks
Juneteenth Picnic Set For Saturday At Central Park
SCV for Change is scheduled to host a Juneteenth event Saturday evening at Central Park featuring live music, a chalk art walk, tie dye station and raffle. 
Juneteenth Picnic Set For Saturday At Central Park
SCV Water Honored for PFAS Water Treatment Plant
SCV Water’s quick and proactive response to removing per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) chemicals in its groundwater supply received top honors as the Best Environmental Project from the American Public Works Association (APWA) – High Desert Branch.
SCV Water Honored for PFAS Water Treatment Plant
Herd Immunity Isn’t Just For Humans I Marcia Mayeda
I began working for my local veterinarian when I was in high school and remained at that job until I left for college.
Herd Immunity Isn’t Just For Humans I Marcia Mayeda
City Council to Resume In Person Public Participation
With restrictions easing in California and LA County, The Santa Clarita City Council is returning to fully in-person meetings starting with the meeting scheduled for Tues, June 22 at 6 p.m. 
City Council to Resume In Person Public Participation
Commission Approves Single Mother Housing
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission unanimously approved five single-story apartment units Tuesday for low-income single mothers and their children in Newhall.
Commission Approves Single Mother Housing
‘Your Legacy Will Live On’: Community Vigil Honors Firefighter Tory Carlon
First responders, family and friends gathered Thursday to celebrate the life and service of firefighter Tory Carlon, who was shot and killed at Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce June 1.
‘Your Legacy Will Live On’: Community Vigil Honors Firefighter Tory Carlon
Today in SCV History (June 17)
1890 - 18-day murder trial of Castaic's W.C. Chormicle and W.A. Gardner ends in acquittal [story]
William Chormicle
City Tourism Board Hears Recent Economic Development Efforts
The city of Santa Clarita’s tourism advisory board held its quarterly meeting Tuesday to hear updates on the city’s tourism advertising, special events and other economic development updates. 
City Tourism Board Hears Recent Economic Development Efforts
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: LA County Updates Travel Guidelines; 28,068 Total SCV Cases
L.A. County Public Health confirmed today five new deaths and 226 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,068 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: LA County Updates Travel Guidelines; 28,068 Total SCV Cases
Angeles Forest Fire Danger Raised To Very High
In a combination of extreme heat, low humidity, and record draught conditions Angeles National Forest fire danger level is being raised to "Very High" effective July 16. 
Angeles Forest Fire Danger Raised To Very High
The Cube Opens Public Ice Skating Sessions
As summer temps are rising The Cube, Ice and Entertainment Center is opening public skating sessions. 
The Cube Opens Public Ice Skating Sessions
“Cars Under The Stars” Debuts In July
The first annual "Cars Under the Stars" is coming to The Westfield Town Center for the benefit of the WiSh foundation. 
“Cars Under The Stars” Debuts In July
College Of The Canyons: First In State To Launch Low Observable Training Program
College of the Canyons will be the only community college in the state to offer a Low Observable, stealth, coatings application program, this fall.
College Of The Canyons: First In State To Launch Low Observable Training Program
City to Refurbish Railroad Avenue
Santa Clarita city officials announced Railroad Avenue will be getting the rehab treatment starting next week.
City to Refurbish Railroad Avenue
Newsom Visits Magic Mountain As State Reopens
Governor Gavin Newsom visited Six Flags Magic Mountain Wednesday to celebrate the state’s reopening.
Newsom Visits Magic Mountain As State Reopens
