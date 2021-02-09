COC Multicultural Center Hosting Virtual Events Honoring Black History Month

In honor of Black History Month, the Multicultural Center at College of the Canyons will be hosting a series of virtual events throughout February that highlight and celebrate Black culture.

“We are very excited to share an eclectic lineup of events to celebrate Black History Month with our students, staff and community,” said Flavio Medina-Martin, director of diversity and inclusion at the college. “We hope that the virtual nature of these events encourages attendees to attend a variety of events throughout the month.”

To discuss the exceptional contributions made by African Americans to the world of cinema, the Center will be screening the following films:

– “42”: (2013) Starring Chadwick Boseman, T.R. Knight, and Harrison Ford. Wednesday, Feb. 10, 12:30 p.m.

– “13th”: (2016) Starring Melina Abdullah, Michelle Alexander, and Cory Booker. Friday, Feb. 19, 3:00 p.m.

– “Hidden Figures”: (2016) Starring Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monáe. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 11:30 a.m.

– “Selma”: (2014) Starring David Oyelowo, Carmen Ejogo, and Oprah Winfrey. Friday, Feb. 26, 3:00 p.m.

Professor Angeli Francois, Chef Cindy Schwanke and Chef Daniel Otto will discuss African American cooking on Wednesday. Feb. 17. “The African American Cooking Experience” will be held at 1:00 p.m.

On Monday, Feb. 22, the student-led forum “Black Wealth and Economic Injustice” will examine how African Americans have endured some of the darkest disenfranchisement. It will take an in-depth look at how injustices have affected Black wealth today and in the past, and provide an understanding of wealth disparities. The forum will begin at 1:00 p.m.

The Center will hold another Cultural Appreciation Series Student Campus Forum at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23 that focuses on the “The Power of the Black Vote.”

The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present a public artist talk with Kumasi J. Barnett to accompany his solo virtual exhibition “Kumasi J. Barnett: The Amazing Black-Man and Other American Stories,” at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 25.

The virtual exhibition will be on view from Tuesday, Feb. 16 – Friday, April 2, 2021 on the gallery’s website.

The Center’s month-long celebration will culminate with an open mic and poetry night at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25. The event will feature the talents of COC students and staff.

Opened in November 2020, The Multicultural Center provides safe and brave spaces for historically minoritized and marginalized groups on campus with the goal of increased diversity, equity and inclusion throughout the college’s fabric.

For more information about these events and to obtain Zoom login details, email flavio.medina-martin@canyons.edu.

