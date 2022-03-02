header image

1938 - Great Flood of 1938 causes massive destruction and death across the greater Los Angeles region [story]
COC Wins Cal LAW Diversity Champion Award
| Wednesday, Mar 2, 2022

The College of the Canyons Pathway to Law School program, which provides a pathway to a law school education for students at the community college level,was awarded the California Leadership-Access-Workforce Diversity Champion award for 2022 during a virtual ceremony on Feb. 18.

The college’s award-winning certificate program serves underrepresented groups, first-generation college students, and first-generation students.

“We are very excited to have won this award,” said Nicole Faudree, chair of the college’s paralegal studies program. “The Pathway to Law School program at COC reflects the rich diversity of our student body, which includes traditional college-age students, adult reentry students, veteran students, disabled students and students that identify with the LGBTQ+ community. We look forward to helping more students take the first step toward a rewarding legal career at COC.”

To help students reach their goals, each Pathway student meets with the counseling champion at the start of the program to discuss academic and career goals and develop an individualized comprehensive student educational plan to fit their interests.

“It is an absolute pleasure to work with our amazing students,” said Liz Shaker, a COC Pathway to Law School counseling champion. “Pathway students are extremely motivated to succeed in pursuit of their goals.”

The program also includes workshops on transfer and law school applications, studying/preparing for the LSAT, including the free Khan Academy program, accessing LSAC programs and workshops, and a law scholars reception with attorney and judge speakers.

Approximately 250 Pathway to Law School classes are offered each semester at COC which are taught by 10 full-time, part-time attorneys and judges.

Since joining the California LAW Community College Pathway to Law School initiative in 2015, COC’s Pathway to Law program has served 303 students. In June 2021, the program reported 25 graduates, its largest group to date.

“Even though COC is just starting its fourth year, we are proud to report that five COC graduates are currently in law school,” said Faudree. “We are excited to see this number grow as more students start their college career at the community college due to impaction at the four-year universities.”’

Among the program’s alumni is Sebastian Cazares, who is currently representing Trustee Area 3 on the Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees. Cazares graduated from the COC Pathway to Law program in 2020 and is currently a UCLA undergraduate studying American Politics and Chicano Studies.

COC is one of 29 California community colleges that have joined California LAW Community College Pathway to Law School initiative to create an educational pipeline in law.

California LAW is a program that aims to connect and coordinate with programs that are part of the educational pipeline for diverse students into the legal profession or law-related careers. Housed at the Foundation for California Community Colleges, California LAW is aligned with the Foundation’s strategic goal to expand student access and career outcomes through student-centered resources and tools.

For more information about the college’s Pathway to Law School program, please click here.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
City Manager’s Monthly Message – March 2022
Old Town Newhall is the place to be on the third Thursday of the month, as the popular SENSES block parties return to Main Street.
City Manager’s Monthly Message – March 2022
SCV Education Foundation Announces 21/22 Teachers of the Year
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation along with the superintendents from Castaic Union School District, Newhall School District, Saugus Union School District, Sulphur Springs Union School District and the William S. Hart Union High School District, invites the community to help honor the 2021/2022 Teachers of the Year. 
SCV Education Foundation Announces 21/22 Teachers of the Year
Today in SCV History (March 2)
1938 - Great Flood of 1938 causes massive destruction and death across the greater Los Angeles region [story]
Lady Cougars Extend Winning Streak to Six
College of the Canyons continued its winning ways vs. two highly regarded programs on Saturday, first downing El Camino 3-2 and later defeating Cypress in a wild 15-11 affair to sweep another home doubleheader and push its win streak to six games.
Lady Cougars Extend Winning Streak to Six
SCAA Announces Artistic Evolution Exhibit
Santa Clarita Artists Association will be presenting a four-day pop up event April 21-24.
SCAA Announces Artistic Evolution Exhibit
‘The Nature Fix’ Kicks Off One Story One City Program
The Santa Clarita Public Library’s 2022 One Story One City program officially kicks off Tuesday!
‘The Nature Fix’ Kicks Off One Story One City Program
Castaic High Teacher Cody Kennedy Selected to Fly on SOFIA
The SETI Institute has selected 24 teachers from 13 states as 2022 NASA Airborne Astronomy Ambassadors, including Castaic High School Science Department Chair Cody Kennedy.
Castaic High Teacher Cody Kennedy Selected to Fly on SOFIA
Silver Spur Celebration Honoring Bruce Fortine Slated for May 14
In recognition of his unwavering support to College of the Canyons throughout its five-decade history, the college’s Foundation will present Bruce Fortine with the prestigious “Silver Spur” Community Service Award.
Silver Spur Celebration Honoring Bruce Fortine Slated for May 14
Mustangs Bounce Back with Sweep Over Hope International
No. 12 TMU Men's Volleyball bounced back from consecutive losses to top-10 NAIA opponents by sweeping RV Hope International University 25-19, 25-23, 25-22 on Saturday afternoon in Fullerton.
Mustangs Bounce Back with Sweep Over Hope International
SCAA’s In-Person Acrylic Ink Demonstration Changed to Zoom
Joe Cibere will be demonstrating acrylic inks on Monday, March 21, from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., for the Santa Clarita Artists Association.
SCAA’s In-Person Acrylic Ink Demonstration Changed to Zoom
COC Women’s Conference Returns to PAC March 26
After switching to a virtual format last year, the annual College of the Canyons Women’s Conference will return to the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on Saturday, March 26.
COC Women’s Conference Returns to PAC March 26
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – March 2022
Being in touch with nature and preserving our beautiful environment is crucial for our well-being and the wildlife surrounding our City.
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – March 2022
Captain Justin Diez to Address SCV Safety at VIA’s March Luncheon
Join Valley Industry Association as it returns to in-person programming on Tuesday, March 15, from 11:30 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, with a discussion highlighting SCV Safety: Trends, Issues and Solutions.
Captain Justin Diez to Address SCV Safety at VIA’s March Luncheon
Castaic Middle School Home to New Boys & Girls Club
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has opened its doors at Castaic Middle School.
Castaic Middle School Home to New Boys & Girls Club
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 12 New SCV Cases Bring Total to 71,705
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 58 additional deaths and 1,093 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 12 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 12 New SCV Cases Bring Total to 71,705
Thurmond Addresses Urgent Need for Mental Health Clinicians
Earlier this week, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond provided testimony to the joint hearing with Assembly Budget Subcommittee No. 1 on Health and Human Services, Assembly Budget Subcommittee No. 2 on Education Finance, and Assembly Select Committee on Early Childhood Development regarding Children and Youth Behavioral Health Issues and Programs, at which he declared an urgent need to recruit mental health clinicians and unveiled to legislators a bill that, if passed, could help to secure 10,000 mental health clinicians in the state.
Thurmond Addresses Urgent Need for Mental Health Clinicians
Today in SCV History (March 1)
1990 - President George H.W. Bush and Sheriff Sherman Block dedicate new North County Correctional Facility in Castaic [story]
ribbon cutting
Monday COVID Roundup: State Drops Mask Mandate for Schools
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 67 additional deaths and 2,883 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 88 new cases over the weekend in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID Roundup: State Drops Mask Mandate for Schools
COC Women’s Tennis Completes Undefeated Opening Round of Conference Play
College of the Canyons Women's Tennis completed an unblemished opening round of Western State Conference play on Thursday, defeating host Antelope Valley College 7-2 for a sixth straight victory.
COC Women’s Tennis Completes Undefeated Opening Round of Conference Play
Empowered Women Network Celebrates International Women’s Day
Celebrate International Women's Day March 8 at 4 p.m. with the Empowered Women Network of the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce. The event will feature speakers Laina McFerren, owner of Wolf Creek Restaurant an Harleen Grewal, owner of Mind Body Infusion.
Empowered Women Network Celebrates International Women’s Day
Flair Cares Food Drive to Benefit Santa Clarita Grocery Nonprofit
Flair Cleaners will host its Seventh Annual Flair Cares Food Drive, Hang Up Hunger, beginning March 1 and ending March 31. The food drive will benefit the nonprofit Santa Clarita Grocery in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Flair Cares Food Drive to Benefit Santa Clarita Grocery Nonprofit
Wine on the Roof Returns to Benefit WiSH Education Foundation
Presented by the WiSH Education Foundation, Wine on the Roof is returning on April 28, 2022 at the new, beautiful Canyon Country Community Center’s Grand Room.
Wine on the Roof Returns to Benefit WiSH Education Foundation
West Ranch Hockey Varsity Team Advances to Playoffs
The Cube in Valencia will host an exciting game of high school hockey as the West Ranch Hockey Varsity team faces off against the Las Vegas Storm in the first round of the Los Angeles Kings High School Hockey League playoffs.
West Ranch Hockey Varsity Team Advances to Playoffs
SCVNews.com
