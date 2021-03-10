header image

March 10
2012 - John Hobbs, Hart Class of 1968, inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame [story]
John Hobbs
COC Women’s Conference Returns as Three-Day Virtual Event
| Wednesday, Mar 10, 2021
COC Women's Conference

The 2021 College of the Canyons Women’s Conference will be held virtually from March 25-27 with an exciting lineup of presenters and breakout sessions centered around the theme “Empowered Women: Health, Wellness, and Balance.”

The conference will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 25, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 26, and 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 27.

The keynote speeches will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. Saturday, March 27.

The conference’s keynote speakers will be Dr. Jane Dascalos and Dr. Mona Ranade from UCLA Health, who will discuss the importance of breast imaging and interventional radiology in women’s health.

“We are very excited to host a three-day Women’s Conference this year,” said Dr. Rian Medlin, chair of the Women’s Conference Committee and Human Resources Director, Recruitment and Employee Services at the college. “We hope attendees learn to live healthy, empowered and balanced lives, which is important now more than ever.”

In “Radiology Imaging of the Breast–the Basics / Vision to Heal: Interventional Radiology and Women’s Health,” Dascalos will explore how the breast imaging radiologist physician utilizes different imaging modalities to evaluate breast health. She will discuss early detection through screening and how other patient concerns can be evaluated by physical exam, breast ultrasound, mammography, and breast MRI.

Ranade will discuss the importance of sophisticated medical imaging in the treatment of painful and chronic conditions, such as uterine fibroids, without surgery. Interventional radiology offers advanced diagnostic imaging and specialized, minimally invasive treatments for many common health conditions in women.

Attendees will also benefit from breakout sessions throughout the three-day event covering a wide range of topics, including:

– Self-Care: Avoiding Burnout

– Starting a New Career

– Multi-Tasking as a Woman in a Pandemic

– Midlife Reboot

– Grief Counseling

– Mindful Meditation

Admission to this year’s Women’s Conference is free.

Conference sponsors include presenting sponsor Boston Scientific Neuromodulation Valencia, UCLA Health, Mellady Direct Marketing, and KHTS.

A limited number of vendor advertising opportunities are available. For details please call (661) 362-3101 or email jasmine.foster@canyons.edu.

For more information about the 2021 Women’s Conference and to register, please visit the event’s webpage.

%d bloggers like this: