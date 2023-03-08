COC Students to Offer Free Tax Preparation Services

The College of the Canyons Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will be offering free tax preparation services to individuals who made less than $60,000 in 2022, persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking skills.

Free income tax preparation services will be available to qualified individuals every Saturday from Feb. 4 through April 22.

The VITA clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday through April 16 in Hasley Hall (Rooms 233 and 234). The last available time slot for appointments or walk-ins is 3 p.m.

The VITA volunteer program is sponsored by the IRS and designed to help low to moderate income households. COC business accounting students who are certified with the Internal Revenue Service will work under the supervision of experienced tax practitioners and IRS agents to assist with quality review.

Individual sessions may run one to two hours in length. While walk-ins are welcome, appointments are strongly recommended.

Parking will be free in all student lots during VITA’s hours of operation.

