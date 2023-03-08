COC Students to Offer Free Tax Preparation Services

The College of the Canyons Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will be offering free tax preparation services to individuals who made less than $60,000 in 2022, persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking skills.
Free income tax preparation services will be available to qualified individuals every Saturday from Feb. 4 through April 22.
The VITA clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday through April 16 in Hasley Hall (Rooms 233 and 234). The last available time slot for appointments or walk-ins is 3 p.m.
The VITA volunteer program is sponsored by the IRS and designed to help low to moderate income households. COC business accounting students who are certified with the Internal Revenue Service will work under the supervision of experienced tax practitioners and IRS agents to assist with quality review.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet in open session for a business meeting Wednesday, March 8, at 5 p.m., in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
College of the Canyons will hold Discover Day, an event that will give new and potential students the opportunity to explore program offerings and opportunities, on Saturday, March 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Influential Chicano playwright and filmmaker Luis Valdez will discuss his theater company, El Teatro Campesino and its influence on the evolution of Chicano theater, during a special presentation on March 15, at California State University, Northridge.
The annual College of the Canyons Women’s Conference will return to the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center on Saturday, March 25. Held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., this year’s in-person conference will feature an exciting lineup of presenters and breakout sessions designed around the theme “Think Big, Speak Up!”
The city of Santa Clarita likes to celebrate the Spring season with plenty of green events for residents. Mark your calendars to take advantage of upcoming events to help you stay green during your spring clean.
Raising the Curtain Foundation, which supports the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts at Newhall Elementary School is looking for business leaders and community members to apply for available seats on its board of directors.
Valencia based Princess Cruises celebrated a momentous construction milestone with the float out of the cruise line’s bespoke, next-generation ship, Sun Princess, at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.
The Los Angeles Department of Public Health has issued a health alert warning residents of the increased risk of overdose and death associated with xylazine, which is increasingly present within illicit drugs in California.
In anticipation of the March 31, 2023, end to the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency protections for Los Angeles County residents receiving Medi-Cal benefits, the Department of Public Social Services is asking customers to update their contact information to help keep their coverage active.
Residents are invited to pre-register to volunteer for the 2023 Neighborhood Cleanup on April 29, 2023, where participants can pick up cleaning supplies, including bags and gloves, from one of three drive-thru locations and remove litter in their local neighborhoods.
A Hearing of Protest for the proposed 2023 Los Angeles County Weed Abatement and Brush Clearance Program is scheduled for Saturday, March 11, at 10 a.m. in City Council Chambers located at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum is hosting a screening of the 2021 virtual presentation commemorating the March 12, 1928, St. Francis Dam Disaster with special guest panelists the late Jon Wilkman, author of "Floodpath" (Amazon 2016 Book of the Year) and Ann Stansell, historical researcher and archeologist.
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, led by Allan Robert Petker, Artistic Director and joined by the Valencia High School Concert Choir, will hold its March classical concert on Sunday, March 12 at 4 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have unanimously approved a motion written by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn to implement illegal dumping of construction waste safeguards.
As a teenager and throughout my adult life, I don’t remember a time when I wasn’t working. Whether it was working as a youth sports official in high school or being in the State Assembly, I have always loved and enjoyed the jobs that gave back to the community and worked directly with residents on a myriad of issues or projects.
The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus reports that "thanks to many generous donors" the gibbons have made good use of the additional heaters, tarps and insulated shelters during this winter's spate of cold weather.
