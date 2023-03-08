header image

1913 - Castaic Range War: Chromicle ally Billy Rose shoots, wounds landowner William W. Jenkins [story]
Bill Jenkins
COC Students to Offer Free Tax Preparation Services
| Wednesday, Mar 8, 2023
Water drop


The College of the Canyons Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will be offering free tax preparation services to individuals who made less than $60,000 in 2022, persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking skills.

Free income tax preparation services will be available to qualified individuals every Saturday from Feb. 4 through April 22.

The VITA clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday through April 16 in Hasley Hall (Rooms 233 and 234). The last available time slot for appointments or walk-ins is 3 p.m.

The VITA volunteer program is sponsored by the IRS and designed to help low to moderate income households. COC business accounting students who are certified with the Internal Revenue Service will work under the supervision of experienced tax practitioners and IRS agents to assist with quality review.

Individual sessions may run one to two hours in length. While walk-ins are welcome, appointments are strongly recommended. 

Parking will be free in all student lots during VITA’s hours of operation.
March 8: COC Board Business Meeting

March 8: COC Board Business Meeting
Monday, Mar 6, 2023
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet in open session for a business meeting Wednesday, March 8, at 5 p.m., in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
FULL STORY...

March 18: COC Hosting Discover Day for New, Potential Students

March 18: COC Hosting Discover Day for New, Potential Students
Thursday, Mar 2, 2023
College of the Canyons will hold Discover Day, an event that will give new and potential students the opportunity to explore program offerings and opportunities, on Saturday, March 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
FULL STORY...

CSUN to Explore Evolution of Chicano Theater with Playwright Luis Valdez

CSUN to Explore Evolution of Chicano Theater with Playwright Luis Valdez
Wednesday, Mar 1, 2023
Influential Chicano playwright and filmmaker Luis Valdez will discuss his theater company, El Teatro Campesino and its influence on the evolution of Chicano theater, during a special presentation on March 15, at California State University, Northridge.
FULL STORY...

March 25: COC Women’s Conference Theme ‘Think Big, Speak Up!’

March 25: COC Women’s Conference Theme ‘Think Big, Speak Up!’
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
The annual College of the Canyons Women’s Conference will return to the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center on Saturday, March 25. Held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., this year’s in-person conference will feature an exciting lineup of presenters and breakout sessions designed around the theme “Think Big, Speak Up!”
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Now Totals 98.6k Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 11 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 901 new cases countywide and 32 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Now Totals 98.6k Cases
April 21: ARTree Community Arts Center Exhibits Art For All Class Works
ARTree Community Arts Center in partnership with the Santa Clarita Artists Association will be hosting an exhibit of work from students in ARTree’s Art For All class.
April 21: ARTree Community Arts Center Exhibits Art For All Class Works
Santa Clarita Promotes Upcoming Green Events
The city of Santa Clarita likes to celebrate the Spring season with plenty of green events for residents. Mark your calendars to take advantage of upcoming events to help you stay green during your spring clean.
Santa Clarita Promotes Upcoming Green Events
Raising The Curtain Foundation Seeking New Board Members
Raising the Curtain Foundation, which supports the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts at Newhall Elementary School is looking for business leaders and community members to apply for available seats on its board of directors.
Raising The Curtain Foundation Seeking New Board Members
Princess Cruises Float Out Ceremony Celebration for Next-Generation Ship
Valencia based Princess Cruises celebrated a momentous construction milestone with the float out of the cruise line’s bespoke, next-generation ship, Sun Princess, at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.
Princess Cruises Float Out Ceremony Celebration for Next-Generation Ship
Health Alert: Xylazine in Illicit Drugs Increasing Risk for Overdose
The Los Angeles Department of Public Health has issued a health alert warning residents of the increased risk of overdose and death associated with xylazine, which is increasingly present within illicit drugs in California.
Health Alert: Xylazine in Illicit Drugs Increasing Risk for Overdose
Finally Family Seeks To Support College-Aged Youth
A local nonprofit’s efforts to help homeless college-aged students just got a big boost to achieve that goal. 
Finally Family Seeks To Support College-Aged Youth
Social Services Asks Customers To update Contact Info Before Public Health Emergency Ends
In anticipation of the March 31, 2023, end to the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency protections for Los Angeles County residents receiving Medi-Cal benefits, the Department of Public Social Services is asking customers to update their contact information to help keep their coverage active. 
Social Services Asks Customers To update Contact Info Before Public Health Emergency Ends
April 29: 2023 Santa Clarita Neighborhood Cleanup Opens Pre-Registration
Residents are invited to pre-register to volunteer for the 2023 Neighborhood Cleanup on April 29, 2023, where participants can pick up cleaning supplies, including bags and gloves, from one of three drive-thru locations and remove litter in their local neighborhoods.
April 29: 2023 Santa Clarita Neighborhood Cleanup Opens Pre-Registration
Today in SCV History (March 8)
1913 - Castaic Range War: Chromicle ally Billy Rose shoots, wounds landowner William W. Jenkins [story]
Bill Jenkins
March 11: Hearing of Protest for L.A. County Brush Clearance Program
A Hearing of Protest for the proposed 2023 Los Angeles County Weed Abatement and Brush Clearance Program is scheduled for Saturday, March 11, at 10 a.m. in City Council Chambers located at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
March 11: Hearing of Protest for L.A. County Brush Clearance Program
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Daily Positivity Rate Hovers Just Above 5 Percent
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 10 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 900 new cases countywide and 26 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Daily Positivity Rate Hovers Just Above 5 Percent
March 12: St. Francis Dam Disaster Commemoration
Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum is hosting a screening of the 2021 virtual presentation commemorating the March 12, 1928, St. Francis Dam Disaster with special guest panelists the late Jon Wilkman, author of "Floodpath" (Amazon 2016 Book of the Year) and Ann Stansell, historical researcher and archeologist.
March 12: St. Francis Dam Disaster Commemoration
March 12: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Concert
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, led by Allan Robert Petker, Artistic Director and joined by the Valencia High School Concert Choir, will hold its March classical concert on Sunday, March 12 at 4 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
March 12: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Concert
Bridge to Home Needs Help with Meals
Bridge to Home is in need of meals to be donated to the homeless shelter in March. Are you able to help this month?
Bridge to Home Needs Help with Meals
Supes Tackle Illegal Construction Debris Dumping
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have unanimously approved a motion written by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn to implement illegal dumping of construction waste safeguards.
Supes Tackle Illegal Construction Debris Dumping
June 3: Auction 51 Benefits Boys & Girls Club of SCV
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley have announced its highly-anticipated annual auction, Auction 51, will be held Saturday, June 3.
June 3: Auction 51 Benefits Boys & Girls Club of SCV
Cougars Track & Field Competes at Saddleback Invitational
College of the Canyons competed at the Saddleback College Invitational on Saturday, March 4 with the Cougars combined results highlighted by several strong individual performances.
Cougars Track & Field Competes at Saddleback Invitational
I-5 Enhancement Project Construction, Road Closures
As part of the I-5 North County Enhancement Project, Metro will be extending the existing Rye Canyon Road bridge to accommodate the new HOV lanes along the I-5 corridor now through March 12.
I-5 Enhancement Project Construction, Road Closures
March 9: LASD Reserve Deputy Sheriff Program Orientation
Are you interested about the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Reserve Deputy Sheriff Program, or want to learn how to become a Reserve Deputy for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station?
March 9: LASD Reserve Deputy Sheriff Program Orientation
Cameron Smyth | Apply for a Job at the City!
As a teenager and throughout my adult life, I don’t remember a time when I wasn’t working. Whether it was working as a youth sports official in high school or being in the State Assembly, I have always loved and enjoyed the jobs that gave back to the community and worked directly with residents on a myriad of issues or projects.
Cameron Smyth | Apply for a Job at the City!
Gibbon Center Seeks Matching Donations
The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus reports that "thanks to many generous donors" the gibbons have made good use of the additional heaters, tarps and insulated shelters during this winter's spate of cold weather.
Gibbon Center Seeks Matching Donations
Today in SCV History (March 7)
1976 - Groundbreaking for new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall; former structure heavily damaged in 1971 earthquake [story]
First Presbyterian Church
