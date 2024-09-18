header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
September 18
1962 - Articles of incorporation filed for Golden State Memorial Hospital on Lyons Avenue [story]
Golden State Hospital
TMU Women Win, Men Place Second at XC Invitational
| Wednesday, Sep 18, 2024
TMU CC

The Master’s University cross-country teams continued successful 2024 campaigns with strong finishes at the BIOLA Invitational on Friday, Sept. 13 at Craig Regional Park in Fullerton.

Senior captains Connor Ybarra and Hannah Fredericks grabbed individual wins in the 8,000 meter and the 5,000 meter competitions, respectively, with the women’s team finishing first and the men’s team coming in second.

Hannah Fredericks led the TMU women with a first place finish of 17:03 over the 5,000 meter distance. Senior Ellen Palmgren finished in a close second in 17:11, giving the Mustangs a strong 1-2 punch. TMU continued to pack runners into the top 10 with Suzie Johnson (17:40) in sixth and Emma Nelson (17:43) in eighth.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity the Lord gave me today to execute what Coach Rush had asked us to do, which was to wait to pass people until we’re ready to be in front of them for good,” Palmgren said. “Praise be to God! My race was such a blessing.”

The Mustang women defeated BIOLA by nine points and BIOLA was ranked 15th in the NCAA DII preseason Coaches’ Poll.

The men’s team got off to a strong start on the hilly 8,000 meter course, with the Mustangs holding a perfect score of 15 points through the first mile. Host school BIOLA eventually overtook TMU, but the Mustang men finished 1-2, with Connor Ybarra (24:26) and Jack Anderson (24:26). Domenic Ghiorso finished seventh overall with a breakout performance of 24:46. This was a personal best of more than 20 seconds.

“I’m grateful for the race today and a good opportunity to practice working together with my teammates during the race,” Ybarra said. “I pray that God was glorified and am thankful for the chance our team got to point to Christ.”

Cedar Collins (24:56) and Nate Day (24:57) rounded out the scoring for the Mustangs, finishing in 11th and 12th place. This was a 21-second personal best for Collins and a 15-second personal best for Day.

The Mustangs will travel to Columbia, Mo. to compete in the Larry Brown Invitational on Sept. 20. This meet will preview the NAIA National Championships course and will pit the Mustangs against top NAIA competition.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A., San Bernardino Counties to Open Joint Local Assistance Centers for Residents Impacted by Bridge and Line Fires
The Counties of Los Angeles and San Bernardino today announced the opening of multiple joint Local Assistance Centers to assist residents impacted by the Bridge and Line Fires.
L.A., San Bernardino Counties to Open Joint Local Assistance Centers for Residents Impacted by Bridge and Line Fires
Valencia Gynecology Assoc. Joins Henry Mayo Network
Valencia Gynecology Associates, owned by longtime Santa Clarita Valley OB-GYN physician Don Nishiguchi, MD, has joined the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital network. 
Valencia Gynecology Assoc. Joins Henry Mayo Network
Sept. 21: JCI Invites All Veterans to Upcoming Resource Fair
JCI Santa Clarita is proud to announce the upcoming Veteran’s Resource Fair, scheduled to take place on Sept. 21 at William S. Hart Park. 
Sept. 21: JCI Invites All Veterans to Upcoming Resource Fair
Sept. 21: All Valley Showcase Comes to Valencia High
A "friendies" field tournament  is being  hosted by the Saugus Instrumental Music program, with support from Valencia High, later this month. 
Sept. 21: All Valley Showcase Comes to Valencia High
Dec. 7: CSUN Owned 88.5-FM The SoCal Sound Announces “Year End Bash” Lineup featuring Ben Gibbard
Public, member-supported 88.5 FM The SoCal Sound, Southern California’s leading Triple-A (adult album alternative) format radio station has announced the lineup for its inaugural “Year-End Bash” taking place on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Dec. 7: CSUN Owned 88.5-FM The SoCal Sound Announces “Year End Bash” Lineup featuring Ben Gibbard
Sheriff’s Department Announces New Law Enforcement Gang Policy
Sheriff’s Department Announces New Law Enforcement Gang Policy
Sheriff’s Department Announces New Law Enforcement Gang Policy
CSUN Student Research Journal Celebrates 28 Years of Inspiring Scientific Imagination
The biology department at California State University, Northridge has stayed committed to promoting STEM research carried out by K-12 students and teachers in the Los Angeles Unified School District.
CSUN Student Research Journal Celebrates 28 Years of Inspiring Scientific Imagination
Take a Virtual Tour of the Santa Clarita Valley
Did you know the SCVEDC has an interactive, online tool that provides themed virtual tours of the amazing features the community has to offer? 
Take a Virtual Tour of the Santa Clarita Valley
CalArts Alum Tim Burton Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
California Institute of the Arts alum and visionary filmmaker Tim Burton (Film/Video 1979) was honored with the 2,788th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
CalArts Alum Tim Burton Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Oct. 5: SCV Senior Center Welcomes Jim Curry ‘Take Me Home’
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center welcomes back Jim Curry for an evening concert celebrating the music of John Denver on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 5 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom at Bella Vida.
Oct. 5: SCV Senior Center Welcomes Jim Curry ‘Take Me Home’
SCV Water Begins New Water Treatment Project in Valencia
As part of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency's ongoing commitment to ensuring local groundwater quality and reliability, the SCV Water recently began construction on a new treatment facility to remove perchlorate and volatile organic compounds at Well 205 in Valencia.
SCV Water Begins New Water Treatment Project in Valencia
Sept. 19: SENSES Pirate Block Party
Get ready to set sail at the Pirates SENSES Block Party, presented by the city of Santa Clarita, Thursday, Sept 19 from 7-10 p.m. on main street in Old Town Newhall.
Sept. 19: SENSES Pirate Block Party
No. 21 Canyons Knocks Off No. 5 Fullerton 29-13
No. 21 College of the Canyons football team knocked off No. 5 Fullerton College 29-13 on Saturday night behind a stifling defensive effort and five field goals from Luis Rodriguez.
No. 21 Canyons Knocks Off No. 5 Fullerton 29-13
Foothill League Football Begins for SCV Teams
Six of the seven Foothill League Varsity football teams begin league play Friday night, Sept. 20.
Foothill League Football Begins for SCV Teams
Oct. 4: NAACP Santa Clarita Masquerade Ball at Cal Arts
The California Institute of the Arts will present the "NAACP Santa Clarita Masquerade Ball", Friday, Oct. 4, 7-11 p.m. at 24700 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.
Oct. 4: NAACP Santa Clarita Masquerade Ball at Cal Arts
Public Health Investigating Disease Spread from Animals to Humans
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating two human cases of a rare parasitic infection, Baylisascaris procyonis, also known as raccoon roundworm.
Public Health Investigating Disease Spread from Animals to Humans
Oct. 26: Volunteers Needed for Make a Difference Day
The city of Santa Clarita is hosting Make A Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 26 and is looking for enthusiastic residents to volunteer for various projects that benefit local nonprofits, as well as the city.
Oct. 26: Volunteers Needed for Make a Difference Day
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, PathPoint Celebrate Grad Interns
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and PathPoint announced the graduation of Aiden Land and Andrew Mendence from the Project SEARCH internship program.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, PathPoint Celebrate Grad Interns
Sept. 18-19: Learning Post Academy Online Information Meetings
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced upcoming community information meetings about Learning Post Academy Independent Study School, Thursday, Sept. 18 and Friday, Sept. 19.
Sept. 18-19: Learning Post Academy Online Information Meetings
Sept. 18: COC Board to Interview, Appoint Area 5 Trustee
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting Wednesday, Sept. 18, 5 p.m. in open session to interview and appoint a new trustee for Area 5.
Sept. 18: COC Board to Interview, Appoint Area 5 Trustee
Sept. 20: Last Chance to Register for the River Rally
The city of Santa Clarita wants to remind residents that volunteer registration is open for the 29th Annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo scheduled for next Saturday, Sept. 21, from 8 to 11 a.m. at the William S. Hart Pony Baseball and Softball Complex, 23780 Auto Center Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Sept. 20: Last Chance to Register for the River Rally
