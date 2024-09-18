header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
September 18
1962 - Articles of incorporation filed for Golden State Memorial Hospital on Lyons Avenue [story]
Golden State Hospital
Sheriff’s Department Announces New Law Enforcement Gang Policy
Wednesday, Sep 18, 2024
Water drop


The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department today published a new policy entitled: “Prohibition – Law Enforcement Gangs and Hate Groups.”

The Policy can be found in the Department’s Manual of Policy and Procedures at 3-01/050.82.

This new Department policy is consistent with California Penal Code Section 13680, et. seq. (the California Law Enforcement Accountability Reform Act), California Penal Code section 13670 (addressing Law Enforcement Gangs), California Penal Code section 13682 (consequences of hate group participation), and California Penal Code section 13510.9 (reporting such conduct to the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training).  The policy will become effective 30 days from today, but all Department members have been notified of the new policy.

The new Department policy includes:

Clear definitions of terms such as law enforcement gang, hate group, membership in a hate group, and participation in a hate group – definitions which exist in California law;

Prohibitions against participating in, soliciting others to participate in, or being members of a law enforcement gang;

Prohibitions against participating in, soliciting others to participate in, or being a member of a hate group;

Requirements for Department members to participate in investigations of prohibited activity;

Recognition that criminal allegations may be referred to the appropriate prosecutorial office;

Requirements that allegations of participation in any prohibited group be referred to the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST), which can result in the suspension or revocation of an individual law enforcement officer’s certification.

“Our employees are dedicated professionals who maintain the highest standards of integrity and service,” said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna. “While I recognize the issue of law enforcement gangs has only involved a small fraction of the Department, I also acknowledge that this long-standing issue must be addressed appropriately to maintain the community’s trust in us. The tireless efforts of our team to move the culture forward, strengthen our reputation, and eliminate any lingering shadows of mistrust are crucial to our public safety mission.”

In developing this policy, the Department obtained input from its oversight bodies, and engaged in a meet and confer process with its labor organizations. The Department will continue to work with and collaborate with the Civilian Oversight Commission, the Office of Inspector General, the Los Angeles County Professional Peace Officers Association and the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs in addressing critical issues of importance.
L.A., San Bernardino Counties to Open Joint Local Assistance Centers for Residents Impacted by Bridge and Line Fires

Wednesday, Sep 18, 2024
The Counties of Los Angeles and San Bernardino today announced the opening of multiple joint Local Assistance Centers to assist residents impacted by the Bridge and Line Fires.
FULL STORY...

Wednesday, Sep 18, 2024
FULL STORY...

Tuesday, Sep 17, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating two human cases of a rare parasitic infection, Baylisascaris procyonis, also known as raccoon roundworm.
FULL STORY...

Monday, Sep 16, 2024
The California Highway Patrol is dedicating Sept. 15-21 to promoting child passenger safety across California, focusing on the protection of the state’s youngest road users.
FULL STORY...

Friday, Sep 13, 2024
The 30th Annual Hart of the West Pow Wow will be held at William S. Hart Regional Park on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5-6.
FULL STORY...
L.A., San Bernardino Counties to Open Joint Local Assistance Centers for Residents Impacted by Bridge and Line Fires
The Counties of Los Angeles and San Bernardino today announced the opening of multiple joint Local Assistance Centers to assist residents impacted by the Bridge and Line Fires.
Valencia Gynecology Assoc. Joins Henry Mayo Network
Valencia Gynecology Associates, owned by longtime Santa Clarita Valley OB-GYN physician Don Nishiguchi, MD, has joined the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital network. 
Sept. 21: JCI Invites All Veterans to Upcoming Resource Fair
JCI Santa Clarita is proud to announce the upcoming Veteran’s Resource Fair, scheduled to take place on Sept. 21 at William S. Hart Park. 
Sept. 21: All Valley Showcase Comes to Valencia High
A "friendies" field tournament  is being  hosted by the Saugus Instrumental Music program, with support from Valencia High, later this month. 
Dec. 7: CSUN Owned 88.5-FM The SoCal Sound Announces “Year End Bash” Lineup featuring Ben Gibbard
Public, member-supported 88.5 FM The SoCal Sound, Southern California’s leading Triple-A (adult album alternative) format radio station has announced the lineup for its inaugural “Year-End Bash” taking place on Saturday, Dec. 7.
TMU Women Win, Men Place Second at XC Invitational
The Master's University cross-country teams continued their successful 2024 campaigns with strong finishes at the BIOLA Invitational on Friday, Sept. 13 at Craig Regional Park in Fullerton, Calif.
CSUN Student Research Journal Celebrates 28 Years of Inspiring Scientific Imagination
The biology department at California State University, Northridge has stayed committed to promoting STEM research carried out by K-12 students and teachers in the Los Angeles Unified School District.
Take a Virtual Tour of the Santa Clarita Valley
Did you know the SCVEDC has an interactive, online tool that provides themed virtual tours of the amazing features the community has to offer? 
CalArts Alum Tim Burton Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
California Institute of the Arts alum and visionary filmmaker Tim Burton (Film/Video 1979) was honored with the 2,788th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Today in SCV History (Sept. 18)
1962 - Articles of incorporation filed for Golden State Memorial Hospital on Lyons Avenue [story]
Oct. 5: SCV Senior Center Welcomes Jim Curry ‘Take Me Home’
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center welcomes back Jim Curry for an evening concert celebrating the music of John Denver on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 5 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom at Bella Vida.
SCV Water Begins New Water Treatment Project in Valencia
As part of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency's ongoing commitment to ensuring local groundwater quality and reliability, the SCV Water recently began construction on a new treatment facility to remove perchlorate and volatile organic compounds at Well 205 in Valencia.
Sept. 19: SENSES Pirate Block Party
Get ready to set sail at the Pirates SENSES Block Party, presented by the city of Santa Clarita, Thursday, Sept 19 from 7-10 p.m. on main street in Old Town Newhall.
No. 21 Canyons Knocks Off No. 5 Fullerton 29-13
No. 21 College of the Canyons football team knocked off No. 5 Fullerton College 29-13 on Saturday night behind a stifling defensive effort and five field goals from Luis Rodriguez.
Foothill League Football Begins for SCV Teams
Six of the seven Foothill League Varsity football teams begin league play Friday night, Sept. 20.
Oct. 4: NAACP Santa Clarita Masquerade Ball at Cal Arts
The California Institute of the Arts will present the "NAACP Santa Clarita Masquerade Ball", Friday, Oct. 4, 7-11 p.m. at 24700 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.
Public Health Investigating Disease Spread from Animals to Humans
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating two human cases of a rare parasitic infection, Baylisascaris procyonis, also known as raccoon roundworm.
Today in SCV History (Sept. 17)
1879 - First official Newhall School building erected near Walnut & Ninth streets [story]
Oct. 26: Volunteers Needed for Make a Difference Day
The city of Santa Clarita is hosting Make A Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 26 and is looking for enthusiastic residents to volunteer for various projects that benefit local nonprofits, as well as the city.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, PathPoint Celebrate Grad Interns
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and PathPoint announced the graduation of Aiden Land and Andrew Mendence from the Project SEARCH internship program.
Sept. 18-19: Learning Post Academy Online Information Meetings
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced upcoming community information meetings about Learning Post Academy Independent Study School, Thursday, Sept. 18 and Friday, Sept. 19.
Sept. 18: COC Board to Interview, Appoint Area 5 Trustee
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting Wednesday, Sept. 18, 5 p.m. in open session to interview and appoint a new trustee for Area 5.
Sept. 20: Last Chance to Register for the River Rally
The city of Santa Clarita wants to remind residents that volunteer registration is open for the 29th Annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo scheduled for next Saturday, Sept. 21, from 8 to 11 a.m. at the William S. Hart Pony Baseball and Softball Complex, 23780 Auto Center Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
