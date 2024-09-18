Dec. 7: CSUN Owned 88.5-FM The SoCal Sound Announces “Year End Bash” Lineup featuring Ben Gibbard

Public, member-supported 88.5 FM The SoCal Sound, Southern California’s leading Triple-A (adult album alternative) format radio station has announced the lineup for its inaugural “Year-End Bash” taking place on Saturday, Dec. 7.

The show will take over the famed Alex Theatre in Glendale and will be headlined by Ben Gibbard from Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service as well as singer-songwriter Rosa Linn, with more artists to be announced soon.

“We’re extremely grateful to have so many talented musicians willing to share the stage on what is going to be a very special night,” program director Marc “Mookie” Kaczor said. “Rosa Linn came to the station earlier this year and won us all over with her kindness and immaculate performance. Then of course, Ben Gibbard, a musician whose music means so much to so many people as many of us grew up with the music of DCFC and The Postal Service.”

A portion of the proceeds will directly benefit The SoCal Sound and independent radio in Los Angeles and Orange County.

“We couldn’t be more excited that Ben is doing this show for us and our community of music lovers and enthusiasts,” afternoon drive host Matt Pinfield said. “He is one of the most important artists and songwriters of our time-fronting both Death Cab and The Postal Service, and continuously releasing vital and uncompromising music with heart, soul and unmistakable melodies that resonate in such a beautiful, personal way.”

Tickets will be available at TheSoCalSound.org, TheAlex.com and Ticketmaster starting Friday September 20 at 10 a.m.

88.5-FM is a combined effort of California State University, Northridge (CSUN) and Saddleback College, which began simulcasting as 88.5-FM in October 2017, linking the Los Angeles County and Orange County-based signals. The station’s Triple-A programming is available on the KCSN and KSBR 88.5 HD1 channels, via the 88.5 app and online at www.TheSoCalSound.org.

