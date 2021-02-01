College of the Canyons Wins National Bellwether Award for Program Excellence

Widely regarded as one of the nation’s most competitive and prestigious recognitions for community colleges, College of the Canyons has won a 2021 Bellwether Award for its innovative approach to assessment and course sequence redesign in mathematics and English, which paved the way for legislation that changed placement in math 2:1 in California community college students.
The college was one of three community colleges to win this prestigious honor by the Bellwether College Consortium at the virtual 27th annual Community College Futures Assembly, held on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
COC was chosen among 10 finalists in the Instructional Programs and Services category for its submission entitled “Dismantling Barriers to Support Students: Placement Exams & Developmental Courses.”
“It is an amazing honor to win a Bellwether Award recognizing our relentless efforts to dismantle barriers for our students,” said College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook. “We are passionately committed to finding ways to reduce equity gaps for our students, which is important now more than ever as we have shifted toward remote learning.”
Over the past seven years, COC has restructured its procedures to reduce transfer-level completion in English and Math by two semesters, which resulted in drastically reducing racial equity gaps.
“In developing the accelerated approach and these courses, our faculty put the needs of our students first,” Dr. Van Hook said. “Moreover, they modeled persistence by pushing forward in the face of questions and doubts about the need for and efficacy of these curriculum changes for colleges throughout our system. The results, however, speak for themselves.”
Before 2012, only 10 percent of new students enrolled in college-level math, and 16 percent in college-level English, with the remainder taking developmental courses. With students required to complete as many as three developmental classes before qualifying for college-level math and English, they took much longer to graduate.
Students placed into transfer-level courses rose from 16 percent to 75 percent in English (2012 to 2018) and 10.3 percent to 74 percent in mathematics (2011 to 2018), which allowed students to graduate faster and transfer to four-year universities or begin their careers.
The college also made substantial changes to its assessment process. Instead of relying on a standardized test to determine whether new students are ready to enroll in college-level math and English, the college now evaluates students’ high school courses and grades to help determine placement.
“We are extremely grateful to the Bellwether College Consortium and Community College Futures Assembly for acknowledging the tireless and equity-focused efforts of our English and math departments, our classified staff and administrative partners, in support of our students,” said Dr. Omar Torres, Assistant Superintendent/Vice President of Instruction at the college. “The entrepreneurial successes accomplished by our hard-working and dedicated COC colleagues will serve as a model for others across the nation and have a lasting impact on our future students.”
In November 2020, the college was one of 30 colleges to be selected as a Bellwether finalist from a large group of applicants in the United States and its territories. One winner was selected from each of the three categories in a two-round competitive process judged by a panel of national experts.
Besides recognizing Bellwether winners and finalists, the Assembly operates as an independent national policy forum for key higher education leaders to work as a “think tank” in identifying serious issues facing community colleges.
To address the critical issues facing community colleges, the Bellwether College Consortium utilizes applicable research and the promotion and replication of best practices addressing workforce development, instructional programs and services, and planning governance and finance.
The Bellwether Award is sponsored by the Alamo Colleges District in San Antonio, Texas.
Widely regarded as one of the nation’s most competitive and prestigious recognitions for community colleges, College of the Canyons has won a 2021 Bellwether Award for its innovative approach to assessment and course sequence redesign in mathematics and English, which paved the way for legislation that changed placement in math 2:1 in California community college students.
The Rotary Club of Santa Clarita donated $9,500 to College of the Canyons, which will be divided equally to establish a scholarship fund for culinary arts students and the college's Basic Needs Center.
Launched in 2016, the College of the Canyons Aerospace and Sciences Team (AST)—which includes High Altitude Student Payload (HASP) and RockSat-X—continues to secure its positive reputation of being selected for space flight on NASA student platforms and successfully competing at the university level.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a video/teleconferencing special meeting via Zoom on Wednesday, Jan. 27, beginning with a closed session at 4:00 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 5:00 p.m.
Nearly two weeks after announcing its decision to cancel its fall sports championships, California Interscholastic Federation-Southern Section officials announced Monday the return of high school cross-country competitions.
Widely regarded as one of the nation’s most competitive and prestigious recognitions for community colleges, College of the Canyons has won a 2021 Bellwether Award for its innovative approach to assessment and course sequence redesign in mathematics and English, which paved the way for legislation that changed placement in math 2:1 in California community college students.
The Community Task Force on Homelessness and the city of Santa Clarita have launched a comprehensive public 'Homeless Action' website designed to streamline local coordination and implement the Task Force's goals.
The man who died after completing an obstacle course during production of the game show “Wipeout” in Santa Clarita died as a result of a heart attack, according to Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner documents.
The State Controller's Office, which administers California’s Property Tax Postponement Program, is reminding the public that the deadline to apply for property tax deferment for the 2020-2021 tax year is February 10.
The Rotary Club of Santa Clarita donated $9,500 to College of the Canyons, which will be divided equally to establish a scholarship fund for culinary arts students and the college's Basic Needs Center.
Inmates and imposters ran up a $10 billion tab on California taxpayers’ dime during the opening stretches of the pandemic, taking advantage of the state’s dithering and deficient management of its massive unemployment benefit system, according to a new state audit.
The Los Angeles County Development Authority has launched the Small Business Stabilization Loan Program to provide eligible businesses with a competitive interest rate for loans ranging from $50,000 to $3 million.
Ahead of protections that were set to expire Sunday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that he signed a bill that extends rent relief for tenants affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as support for landlords.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday announced new mandatory safety measures as outdoor dining at restaurants, wineries, and breweries reopened to the public today. In addition, Public Health confirmed 228 new deaths and 7,112 new cases of confirmed COVID-19 countywide, with 23,660 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Los Angeles Small Business Development Center, Los Angeles County’s Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services and the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce are teaming up with PPE Unite to launch a Personal Protection Equipment distribution mobile PPE-Up on Saturday, Feb. 6th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Westfield Valencia Town Center.
Isabela Sandoval from Valencia High School and Grace Sun from West Ranch High School will join panelists at the California Youth Leadership Summit on Saturday, Feb. 6 to discuss topics of importance to youth and their future.
City of Santa Clarita Councilwoman Marsha McLean has been chosen for leadership roles with two regional boards including the North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition and the San Fernando Valley Council of Governments.
The California Armenian Legislative Caucus is holding two scholarship contests for high school students throughout California for the 2021 commemoration of the Armenian Genocide, announced Sen. Scott Wilk.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.