Community Election Workers Needed in L.A. County

Community Election Workers play an essential role in elections and in our democracy. They are trusted community members who assist the in-person voting experience throughout Los Angeles County.

Interested in serving your community? The L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk invites interested residents to apply to be an election worker today.

Qualifications

To become an election worker in L.A. County, you must be:

18 years of age or older unless participating in the Student Election Worker Program

A U.S. citizen and registered to vote in California or a legal permanent resident

Provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19

Bilingual election workers are highly needed. Did you know the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk provides language assistance for 18 languages in addition to English in Los Angeles County? You can help voters in your community by becoming an election worker if you speak any additional languages.

You can also apply to be an election worker by mail or in person with a paper application.

Roles and Responsibilities

Attend election worker training

Assist with opening/closing the Vote Center

Assist with processing voters throughout the day

Answer voter questions

Serve up to 10 days

Election Worker Benefits

Play a critical role in the democratic process

Earn $100 for each day served at the vote center

Earn $80 for completing all training requirements

Election workers must comply with legal restrictions imposed upon them including, but not limited to, restraining orders, restrictions imposed on registered sex offenders, or any other prohibitions or limitations on their presence at voting locations and must notify the county immediately if they are prohibited from serving at their assigned voting location.

Elections workers are subject to all applicable public health orders, mandates, statutes, rules, regulations, protocols, policies and procedures required by Federal, state, and local authorities, or by the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk relating to COVID-19. This includes, but is not limited to, requiring applicants to provide proof of the COVID-19 vaccination.

If you need election worker assistance, call (800) 815-2666, option 7.

Apply here to become an L.A. County Election Worker.

