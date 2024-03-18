header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 18
1919 - Fire destroys abandoned second Southern Hotel, built 1878 in Newhall (corner Main & Market) [story]
Second Southern Hotel
Compete for Chance to Open Shaquille O’Neal Chicken Restaurant
| Monday, Mar 18, 2024
Big Chicken Challenge

Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept, which has a location in Santa Clarita, is fueling the mania for the Big Tournament with a nationwide Big Bracket Challenge. Fanatics of Big Chicken and college basketball alike are invited to join the competition for the opportunity to win big. For the challenger who can complete a perfect men’s or women’s bracket, Big Chicken will build a franchise in the winner’s city, where O’Neal will work the register on opening day.

Three additional prizes will be given to the top three highest-scoring brackets in the dedicated tournament group, which will live exclusively on CBS Sports. Fans can compete against one another to predict the outcomes in both the men’s and women’s tournaments, where the highest-scoring bracket entry will receive the grand prize, comprising of a video message from O’Neal, a box with a Big Chicken-branded swag and a $250 gift card. The next two highest-scoring bracket entries will receive similar swag boxes and a $100 or $50 gift card respectively.

“We’re calling on people from all over the country to join the Big Bracket Challenge and experience the mayhem of the BIGGEST basketball battle with us,” said CEO Josh Halpern. “When it comes to BIG fun, no other brand can compete with Big Chicken. We have elite-level prizes to offer, and I would love to see someone achieve a perfect bracket so that they can experience the genuine excitement of opening a Big Chicken in their city.”

March 17, Selection Sunday, will mark the official start of the Big Bracket Challenge, where fans can head over to www.bigchicken.com/big-bracket-2024 to make their picks by following the link to CBS Sports and then return to the website to submit their bracket to enter the competition. All brackets must be submitted by tip-off on Thursday, March 21 to be eligible to win.

Big Chicken blends O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites with bold flavors, offering guests an inside look into the life and personality of the Hall of Fame basketball star. In addition to hand-crafted crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders, fan-favorite menu offerings include the brand’s specialty Cheez-It-crusted Mac n’ cheese, ice cream milkshakes and more. Since its founding in 2018, Big Chicken has grown to more than 350 units open or in development nationwide.

Follow along on Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok and X to see who wins BIG!

To learn more about Big Chicken or order online, visit www.bigchicken.com.

About Big Chicken

Founded in 2018, Big Chicken is backed by a dream team of partners; JRS Hospitality, an accomplished Las Vegas-based ownership group; Authentic Brands Group, a multi-national, multi-billion-dollar brand development, marketing and entertainment company; and Hall of Fame basketball star Shaquille O’Neal. Big Chicken fuses O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites with today’s trending flavors. From crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders to Cheez-It® crusted mac n’ cheese and hand-crafted ice cream shakes, each menu item tells a story all while offering guests an inside look into the life and personality of Shaquille O’Neal. With 17 traditional locations currently open and several in the development pipeline, Big Chicken is prepped to begin U.S. and international expansion through franchising.

To learn more about Big Chicken, visit www.bigchicken.com.

About Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the world’s most successful athlete-turned-businessmen, whose accomplishments both on and off the court have translated into a highly sought-after consumer brand. As an entrepreneur, sports analyst, DJ, restaurateur, and brand ambassador, Shaquille O’Neal’s signature “Business of Fun” mantra resonates throughout each of his countless endeavors.

The 15-time NBA All-Star’s unprecedented athletic career spanned nearly two decades and earned him countless awards and honors, including NBA Most Valuable Player, NBA Rookie of the Year, four NBA Championships and a First Ballot NBA Hall of Famer.  Currently, O’Neal is an analyst on TNT’s Emmy Award-winning “Inside the NBA.”

O’Neal, who has a PhD in Leadership and Education, established The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation which provides resources for underserved youth. He also gives back through a number of annual philanthropic programs including Shaq to School, Shaqsgiving, and Shaq a Claus.

The launch of his Las Vegas eatery Big Chicken has further elevated Shaquille’s status as he has positioned himself as a successful restaurateur. The brand currently has sites open in Las Vegas, Glendale, CA, two Carnival Cruise Ships (Mardi Gras and Radiance), Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, UBS Arena in New York with many more locations under development.

Follow Shaquille O’Neal on TikTok, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) is a global brand development, marketing and entertainment platform, which owns a portfolio of more than 40 iconic and world-renowned Lifestyle, Entertainment and Media brands. Headquartered in New York City, with offices around the world, Authentic connects strong brands with best-in-class partners and a global network of operators, distributors and retailers to build long-term value in the marketplace. Its brands have an expansive retail footprint, including more than 9,100-plus freestanding stores and shop-in-shops in more than 150 countries and generate approximately $24 billion in global annual retail sales.

Authentic is committed to transforming brands by delivering powerful storytelling, compelling content, innovative business models and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media. Authentic’s brand portfolio includes Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley, Muhammad Ali, Shaquille O’Neal, David Beckham, Dr. J, Greg Norman, Neil Lane, Thali, Sports Illustrated, Reebok, Eddie Bauer, Spyder, Volcom, Airwalk, Nautica, Izod, Brooks Brothers, Barneys New York, Judith Leiber, Ted Baker, Hervé Léger, Frye, Juicy Couture, Vince Camuto, Lucky Brand, Aéropostale, Forever 21, Nine West, Jones New York, Tretorn, Prince, Van Heusen, Arrow, Hickey Freeman, Hart Schaffner Marx and Thomasville.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

2 Comments

  1. Vivian Nelson says:
    Monday, Mar 18, 2024 at

    Dr Shaquille am one of the best cooks, military and private clients and restaurants in New Orleans. My dream is to have people enjoy my cooking. You are so sweet and kind, God bless you and see you again @ Bruce and Brett’s. Sincerely you’re Vivian Nelson

    Reply
  2. Vivian Nelson says:
    Monday, Mar 18, 2024 at

    Dr. Shaquille my dream is to have people enjoy my cooking. Am good and The chicken 🍗 looks mighty good. This is a prayer I prayed for. To be able to feed people. I love you Dr you are so kind and touch the 💜 of many. May God continue to bless you and your family. I will see you again @ Bruce and I can use a job now. So I would dedicate my all to see this through if given the chance. Blessings to you

    Reply

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
03-18-2024 Compete for Chance to Open Shaquille O’Neal Chicken Restaurant
03-18-2024 DMV Launches Enhanced Digital Employer Pull Notice Service
03-15-2024 SCV Chamber Relaunches Small Business Council
03-14-2024 March 21: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
03-14-2024 March 26-30: Tejon Outlets Golden Egg Scavenger Hunt
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Cougars Notch First Win at Mike Gillespie Field
College of the Canyons notched its first victory at the newly named Mike Gillespie Field on Saturday, winning its second straight conference series, this time over visiting Bakersfield College, by a 6-4 final score. 
Cougars Notch First Win at Mike Gillespie Field
Mustangs Advance to NAIA Sweet 16
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Master's University hit 20 3-pointers, one shy of the program record in a game, to defeat the St. Thomas Bobcats 122-91 in the second round of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Men's Basketball National Championship tournament.
Mustangs Advance to NAIA Sweet 16
Mustangs Drop Three Games to Menlo
The Master's University baseball team lost a pair of 1-run games Saturday against the Menlo Oaks in Atherton, Calif.
Mustangs Drop Three Games to Menlo
LACDA’s Emilio Salas Appointed to National Planning Advisory Committee
The Los Angeles County Development Authority is excited to announce that its executive director, Emilio Salas, has been appointed to a two-year term to serve as a member of the national Strategic Planning Advisory Committee for the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO).
LACDA’s Emilio Salas Appointed to National Planning Advisory Committee
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Live Music Performers Announced
The 28th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is back with your favorite musical performers and an exciting lineup of new acts.
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Live Music Performers Announced
Cougars Earn Top-10 Finishes at Redlands Invitational
REDLANDS — College of the Canyons track and field recorded a dozen top-10 finishes and established 30 new personal records while competing at the University of Redlands Invitational on March 15. 
Cougars Earn Top-10 Finishes at Redlands Invitational
City’s 2024 ‘Celebrate’ Lineup Released
There is so much to learn from different customs and cultures and you don’t need a plane ticket to experience it all.
City’s 2024 ‘Celebrate’ Lineup Released
Compete for Chance to Open Shaquille O’Neal Chicken Restaurant
Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept, which has a location in Santa Clarita, is fueling the mania for the Big Tournament with a nationwide Big Bracket Challenge.
Compete for Chance to Open Shaquille O’Neal Chicken Restaurant
Legendary Casting Director Deborah Aquila to Speak at CSUN
California State University, Northridge’s Spring 2024 Cinematheque series will pay tribute to Hollywood casting director and producer Deborah Aquila, executive vice president and head of casting at Paramount Television Studios and CBS Studios, to mark the end of Women’s History Month on Wednesday, March 27.
Legendary Casting Director Deborah Aquila to Speak at CSUN
March 22: COC’s Uniquely Abled Academy Robotics Graduation
On Friday, March 22, the Uniquely Abled Academy (UAA) at College of the Canyons will host a graduation ceremony for nine students who have completed the UAA’s pilot robotics training program.
March 22: COC’s Uniquely Abled Academy Robotics Graduation
L.A. County Parks Releases Spring Jubilee Dates
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is excited to announce spring has sprung at its local parks, including those in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Parks Releases Spring Jubilee Dates
‘Bosch Legacy,’ ‘CSI Vegas’ Among Six Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 18 - Sunday, March 24.
‘Bosch Legacy,’ ‘CSI Vegas’ Among Six Productions Filming in SCV
Ken Striplin | Register Now for Spring Break Camp 2024
Unlike our children who enjoy a week-long spring break, we adults no longer have that luxury.
Ken Striplin | Register Now for Spring Break Camp 2024
Ocean Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Ocean Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches
DMV Launches Enhanced Digital Employer Pull Notice Service
The California Department of Motor Vehicles now offers a faster way for businesses to check that their employees have clean driving records using the new online Employee Pull Notice (EPN) Service.
DMV Launches Enhanced Digital Employer Pull Notice Service
Today in SCV History (March 18)
1919 - Fire destroys abandoned second Southern Hotel, built 1878 in Newhall (corner Main & Market) [story]
Second Southern Hotel
Today in SCV History (March 17)
1927 - Newhall telephone exchange, est. 1900, now serves 100 phones [story]
telephone
Today in SCV History (March 16)
2003 - Lifesize sculpture honoring heroes of St. Francis Dam disaster unveiled in Santa Paula [video]
The Warning
TMU Men’s Volleyball Sweeps Benu in Arizona
In the first of three matches on consecutive nights in Arizona, The Master's men's volleyball team defeated Benedictine-Mesa in three sets 27-25, 28-26, 25-19.
TMU Men’s Volleyball Sweeps Benu in Arizona
Longtime COC Women’s Basketball Coach Herrick Enshrined in Hall of Fame
Greg Herrick, the former longtime College of the Canyons women's basketball head coach who recorded 611 career wins while winning 16 conference titles, was inducted into the California Community College Women's Basketball Coaches Association (CCCWBCA) Hall of Fame during the organization's annual Banquet of Champions at Mt. San Antonio College on March 13.
Longtime COC Women’s Basketball Coach Herrick Enshrined in Hall of Fame
March 19: Planning Commission to Discuss Wiley Canyon Mixed Use Project
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, March 19, at 6 p.m. in City Council Chambers City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
March 19: Planning Commission to Discuss Wiley Canyon Mixed Use Project
March 30: Dive into Spring at Splash n’ Dash Egg Hunt
Attend the city of Santa Clarita's most unique egg hunt, the Splash N’ Dash at the Santa Clarita Aquatics Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente.
March 30: Dive into Spring at Splash n’ Dash Egg Hunt
March 26-27: SoCal School Band, Orchestra Concert Festival
String orchestras and concert bands from around the Santa Clarita Valley and Southern California will participate in the Southern California School Band & Orchestra Association concert festival hosted by West Ranch High School on Tuesday, March 26 and Wednesday, March 27, 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
March 26-27: SoCal School Band, Orchestra Concert Festival
SCVNews.com