Compete for Chance to Open Shaquille O’Neal Chicken Restaurant

Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept, which has a location in Santa Clarita, is fueling the mania for the Big Tournament with a nationwide Big Bracket Challenge. Fanatics of Big Chicken and college basketball alike are invited to join the competition for the opportunity to win big. For the challenger who can complete a perfect men’s or women’s bracket, Big Chicken will build a franchise in the winner’s city, where O’Neal will work the register on opening day.

Three additional prizes will be given to the top three highest-scoring brackets in the dedicated tournament group, which will live exclusively on CBS Sports. Fans can compete against one another to predict the outcomes in both the men’s and women’s tournaments, where the highest-scoring bracket entry will receive the grand prize, comprising of a video message from O’Neal, a box with a Big Chicken-branded swag and a $250 gift card. The next two highest-scoring bracket entries will receive similar swag boxes and a $100 or $50 gift card respectively.

“We’re calling on people from all over the country to join the Big Bracket Challenge and experience the mayhem of the BIGGEST basketball battle with us,” said CEO Josh Halpern. “When it comes to BIG fun, no other brand can compete with Big Chicken. We have elite-level prizes to offer, and I would love to see someone achieve a perfect bracket so that they can experience the genuine excitement of opening a Big Chicken in their city.”

March 17, Selection Sunday, will mark the official start of the Big Bracket Challenge, where fans can head over to www.bigchicken.com/big-bracket-2024 to make their picks by following the link to CBS Sports and then return to the website to submit their bracket to enter the competition. All brackets must be submitted by tip-off on Thursday, March 21 to be eligible to win.

Big Chicken blends O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites with bold flavors, offering guests an inside look into the life and personality of the Hall of Fame basketball star. In addition to hand-crafted crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders, fan-favorite menu offerings include the brand’s specialty Cheez-It-crusted Mac n’ cheese, ice cream milkshakes and more. Since its founding in 2018, Big Chicken has grown to more than 350 units open or in development nationwide.

Follow along on Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok and X to see who wins BIG!

To learn more about Big Chicken or order online, visit www.bigchicken.com.

About Big Chicken

Founded in 2018, Big Chicken is backed by a dream team of partners; JRS Hospitality, an accomplished Las Vegas-based ownership group; Authentic Brands Group, a multi-national, multi-billion-dollar brand development, marketing and entertainment company; and Hall of Fame basketball star Shaquille O’Neal. Big Chicken fuses O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites with today’s trending flavors. From crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders to Cheez-It® crusted mac n’ cheese and hand-crafted ice cream shakes, each menu item tells a story all while offering guests an inside look into the life and personality of Shaquille O’Neal. With 17 traditional locations currently open and several in the development pipeline, Big Chicken is prepped to begin U.S. and international expansion through franchising.

To learn more about Big Chicken, visit www.bigchicken.com.

About Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the world’s most successful athlete-turned-businessmen, whose accomplishments both on and off the court have translated into a highly sought-after consumer brand. As an entrepreneur, sports analyst, DJ, restaurateur, and brand ambassador, Shaquille O’Neal’s signature “Business of Fun” mantra resonates throughout each of his countless endeavors.

The 15-time NBA All-Star’s unprecedented athletic career spanned nearly two decades and earned him countless awards and honors, including NBA Most Valuable Player, NBA Rookie of the Year, four NBA Championships and a First Ballot NBA Hall of Famer. Currently, O’Neal is an analyst on TNT’s Emmy Award-winning “Inside the NBA.”

O’Neal, who has a PhD in Leadership and Education, established The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation which provides resources for underserved youth. He also gives back through a number of annual philanthropic programs including Shaq to School, Shaqsgiving, and Shaq a Claus.

The launch of his Las Vegas eatery Big Chicken has further elevated Shaquille’s status as he has positioned himself as a successful restaurateur. The brand currently has sites open in Las Vegas, Glendale, CA, two Carnival Cruise Ships (Mardi Gras and Radiance), Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, UBS Arena in New York with many more locations under development.

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) is a global brand development, marketing and entertainment platform, which owns a portfolio of more than 40 iconic and world-renowned Lifestyle, Entertainment and Media brands. Headquartered in New York City, with offices around the world, Authentic connects strong brands with best-in-class partners and a global network of operators, distributors and retailers to build long-term value in the marketplace. Its brands have an expansive retail footprint, including more than 9,100-plus freestanding stores and shop-in-shops in more than 150 countries and generate approximately $24 billion in global annual retail sales.

Authentic is committed to transforming brands by delivering powerful storytelling, compelling content, innovative business models and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media. Authentic’s brand portfolio includes Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley, Muhammad Ali, Shaquille O’Neal, David Beckham, Dr. J, Greg Norman, Neil Lane, Thali, Sports Illustrated, Reebok, Eddie Bauer, Spyder, Volcom, Airwalk, Nautica, Izod, Brooks Brothers, Barneys New York, Judith Leiber, Ted Baker, Hervé Léger, Frye, Juicy Couture, Vince Camuto, Lucky Brand, Aéropostale, Forever 21, Nine West, Jones New York, Tretorn, Prince, Van Heusen, Arrow, Hickey Freeman, Hart Schaffner Marx and Thomasville.

