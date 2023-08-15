Construction on Golden Valley Road Intersections Through Aug. 28

The city of Santa Clarita has announced that due to warranty repairs, there will be patchwork road construction on three intersections on Golden Valley Road now through Monday, Aug. 28.

Work will take place from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

The following intersections will be impacted: Golden Valley Road/Sierra Highway, Golden Valley Road/Robert C. Lee Parkway and Golden Valley Road/Centre Pointe Parkway.

During the construction, lanes will be reduced, so please drive with caution or use alternate routes to avoid delays.

