Nov. 20: Diviners Fest Supports Mental Health

Diviners Fest is a unique annual gathering of conscious artists, transformational speakers, musicians, students of self-growth, and healing workshops for the purpose of mindful awareness and creative expression.

This is an in-person event to hold conscious space for mindful development and artistic expression within a community with each guest on a path of healing and awakening.

Diviners Fest will be at 13845 Sierra Hwy on a private ranch and rescue animal sanctuary. The fest will open at 8 a.m for morning meditation and being festival at 9 a.m. The fest will last until 9:30 p.m..

Diviners Fest will be hosting 15 plus awakened Los Angeles artists including Alisun, Latin Grammy 2022 nominee, Ruth Broyde Sharonne, writer and director of the musical Interfaith, and Los Angeles’s favorite Breathwork facilitator Gianni.

Throughout the 1-day fest, we will abundantly provide community healing sessions, inspirational speakers, and creative artists sharing their gifts of conscious healing and improvements to participants’ well-being. Additionally, vegan food and arts will be offered for the guests.

Diviners Fest is an annual non-profit event with the purpose to bring healing, celebration and enlightenment energy to the world through Art and Meditation.

Since 2017, Diviners Fest has engaged 5,000+ globally in the waves of conscious celebration.

In the trenches of COVID-19 of 2021, Diviners Fest attracted over 1700+ participants around the world and 40+ awakened artists including Nimo Patel, Nina Rao, Michel Pascal joining online for the special day’s festival.

