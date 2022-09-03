Sept. 6: Bike Trail Along Stretch of Golden Valley Road Closes for Construction

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, work will commence to construct a new curb and gutter along Golden Valley Road between Centre Pointe Parkway and Sierra Highway.

Construction hours are scheduled for 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Due to the construction, the bike trail along this stretch of roadway will be closed for approximately three weeks.

Pedestrians will still be able to access the trail, cyclists will need to walk their bike. Driving lanes will not be affected.

