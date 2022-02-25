header image

February 25
1936 - U.S. release of Silent Era's last feature, "Modern Times" with Charles Chaplin, partially shot in SCV [story]
Modern Times scene
Cougars Softball Sweeps Second Doubleheader Over SBCC
| Friday, Feb 25, 2022
Photo by Mari Kneisel /COC Sports Information

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons women’s softball outscored visiting Santa Barbara City College 16-1 over a two-game set on Tuesday, extending its win streak to four consecutive games behind the arm of pitcher Allyson Melgar and a hot-hitting Cougar lineup.

Canyons (4-3-1) banged out 17 hits, nine of the extra-base variety, against the Vaqueros as head coach John Wissmath’s lineups have consistently produced over the last six games. The Cougars have plated 37 runs during that span, with 10 coming in the doubleheader losses to Cerritos on Feb. 15. COC has not lost since, however, and will take that momentum into this weekend’s upcoming match ups.

Santa Barbara (3-10) was first to score in the opener but eventually fell by a 6-1 final score on what was a frigidly cold and windy day at Whitten Field.

COC then picked up a quick 10-0 win with the second game being called after five innings.

Melgar (4-1) picked up boh wins of the doubleheader for the second time in as many outings and has provided a steady presence in the circle for Wissmath.

Freshman Lisa Motz cracked a home run in the opener and continues to lead the Cougars, and the conference, in the early going with a .542 batting average to go with nine extra-base hits, four walks and four steals. Her 14 runs scored ranks second in the conference.

Game 1 (6-1 Canyons Victory)

The Vaqueros came away with its lone run of the day when a Cougar infield error, with two outs, allowed an SBCC runner to score from third.

Alyssa Silva led off the Canyons third with a triple then scored on Caitlyn Soto’s fly ball to left field, tying the game at 1-1. Motz continued the rally with a triple of her own before a bunt single by Ashlynn Heck and subsequent SBCC throwing error allowed Motz to score. Heck stole second and later took third before an errant throw on the play brought her in to score for a 3-1 Cougar advantage.

Motz’ home run in the fifth was her first of the season and put Canyons further ahead at 4-1. Sabrina Englebrecht and Silva both recorded RBI singles in the sixth for a 6-1 final score.

Melgar scattered four hits and struck out six with two walks for her first win of the day.

Top Performers

Lisa Motz – 2-for-3, HR, triple, 2 runs, RBI
Alyssa Silva – 2-for-3, triple, run, RBI
Ashlynn Heck – 1-for-3, 2 SB, run
Valery Ramirez – 1-for-2, double, BB, run
Allyson Melgar – W, 7 IP, 5 H, 2 BB, 6 K
Game 2 (10-0 Canyons Victory)

Motz led the way once again when her leadoff double in the home half of the first led to a three-run Cougar outburst. After Motz made her way in to score Brianne Tall and Valery Ramirez both had RBIs in the inning, good for a quick 3-0 lead.

Heck helped bring across two more runs in the following frame with an RBI single that scored Motz and later stealing two bases to manufacture the lead up to 5-0.

Soto doubled in a run in the third then scored on a deep flyball from Silva that brought the score to 7-0. Motz later added yet another highlight, and another run, when her batted ball found its way behind the Vaquero right fielder for a run-producing error that put the game firmly in COC’s control at 8-0.

That would be more than enough for Melgar (4-1) who was also the game two winner after going five shutout innings, allowing five hits with a walk and five strikeouts.

Gabriela Gonzalez had a base hit in the fourth that scored McKenzi Gardette. Gonzalez later found her way to third and scored on a wild pitch to put the game at 10-0.

Melgar allowed the first two SBCC batters to reach base in the fifth, then promptly struck out the next three hitters to end the game early.

Top Performers

Lisa Motz – 2-for-3, triple, double, 3 runs
Ashlynn Heck – 1-for-3, 2 SB, run, RBI
Allyson Melgar – W, 5 IP, 5 H, BB, 5 Ks / 2-for-2, double, BB, SB, run
Brianne Tall – 1-for-2, 2 SB, run, RBI
Caitlyn Soto – 1-for-2, double, run, RBI
Upcoming Schedule

The Cougars will host El Camino and Cypress College for a doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 26 with games scheduled for 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., respectively. El Camino and Cypress will also square off during the middle game.

COC softball home games will be live streamed to fans on YouTube via the Cougars Sports Network. Continue to monitor here for livestream links and schedules or subscribe to the COC Athletics channel on YouTube.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by following the College of the Canyons Athletic department here.

