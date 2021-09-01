header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
69°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 1
1887 - Town of Saugus founded; Castaic train station (passenger shelter) opens [story]
Saugus
County Appoints Leader For Blue Ribbon Homelessness Commission
| Wednesday, Sep 1, 2021

Los Angeles County sealThe Los Angeles county board of supervisors have appointed a leader for the county’s homelessness commission, officials announced Tuesday.

Former Los Angeles County Counsel Mary Wickham will serve as Executive Director of the newly formed commission going forward.

The Blue-Ribbon Commission on Homelessness was established following the July 27 motion authored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, to research and provide recommendations to the Board for a new homelessness governance model that is appropriate for Los Angeles County.

“It’s an honor to serve the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the residents of Los Angeles County as Executive Director of the Blue-Ribbon Commission on Homelessness. I thank the Board for their leadership on this issue and look forward to working with the Commission to report back on governance models,” said Wickham who was hired as a 120-day retiree.

The commission will be made up of 12 members, with one appointed by each of the five Supervisors, one by the mayor of Los Angeles, three from the Los Angeles City Council president, two from the Councils of Government, and one nominated by the Contract Cities Association. The new Commission will be housed under the Executive Office of the Board.

“The Blue-Ribbon Commission on Homelessness has brought together experts who will use their diverse perspectives to find clear, strategic solutions to the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles County,” Supervisor Kathryn Barger said. “I’m eager to see the commissioners, who bring representation from across the county, cut through the red tape to guide real results in our mission to provide housing, health, and mental health care to those on our streets. With the guidance of our former County Counsel Mary Wickham as the Executive Director, I am confident the next six months will result in thoughtful, effective outcomes.”

Wickham, who retired in July 2021 after 23 years of service, will lead the in-depth study of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, or LAHSA, governance to identify intrinsic challenges of the existing system and provide recommendations for improvement to the Board within a six-month time frame. Some of those recommendations will focus on the design of an enhanced framework that ensures an accountable governance.

After leaving her post as Los Angeles County Counsel, Wickham was appointed to serve as a Commissioner for the Superior Courts in the Criminal Division.

Prior to County Counsel, she served as Executive Director of the County Equity Oversight Panel overseeing all aspects of the Countywide Workplace Equity Program.

“Mary brings the experience needed to help facilitate this new Commission in tackling homelessness crisis,” said Celia Zavala, Executive Officer of the Board. “We are eager to support this new Commission who will offer solutions to the Board to help them navigate this multi-layered complex issue.”

The Blue-Ribbon Commission on Homelessness will hold its first virtual meeting on September 8, 2021 at 10 a.m. For more information, visit bos.lacounty.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

County Appoints Leader For Blue Ribbon Homelessness Commission

County Appoints Leader For Blue Ribbon Homelessness Commission
Wednesday, Sep 1, 2021
The Los Angeles county board of supervisors have appointed a leader for the county's homelessness commission, Tuesday.
FULL STORY...

County Supervisors Approve Pico Canyon Development

County Supervisors Approve Pico Canyon Development
Wednesday, Sep 1, 2021
A 37-home single-family residential development planned for Stevenson Ranch received its final approval Tuesday when the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to deny an appeal that sought to overturn the project’s approval by the Regional Planning Commission in May.  
FULL STORY...

Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 33,803; Public Health Urges Businesses to Continue to Uphold Compliance with Masking Requirements

Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 33,803; Public Health Urges Businesses to Continue to Uphold Compliance with Masking Requirements
Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 33 new deaths and 1,938 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 33,803 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

LASD Offers Safety Tips for Pedestrians, Drivers During Pedestrian Safety Month

LASD Offers Safety Tips for Pedestrians, Drivers During Pedestrian Safety Month
Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021
As part of Pedestrian Safety Month, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced it is supporting efforts throughout September to improve pedestrian safety and help reduce crashes and injuries.
FULL STORY...

Hospital Officials Urge Those Eligible to Get Vaccinated as Henry Mayo Sees Highest Number of Hospitalizations Since February

Hospital Officials Urge Those Eligible to Get Vaccinated as Henry Mayo Sees Highest Number of Hospitalizations Since February
Monday, Aug 30, 2021
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported Monday the highest number of hospitalizations since February.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
College Of The Canyons Sees Small Decrease In Enrollment
Following a national trend for community colleges, College of the Canyons’ enrollment numbers are down about 12% from the same point in the semester last fall, according to college officials. Nationally, the figure is about 11.3% this year.
College Of The Canyons Sees Small Decrease In Enrollment
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 33,843; Cases Rise In Children Age 5-11
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed  38 new deaths and 2,277 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 33,843 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 33,843; Cases Rise In Children Age 5-11
Caltrans Offers Labor Day Travel Advice
With Labor day weekend coming soon Caltrans is offering drivers some tips to deal with the extra traffic.
Caltrans Offers Labor Day Travel Advice
PDC To Host 11th Annual “Brady Walk For Community”
PDC will host the 11th Annual “Brady Walk for Community” on Sept, 2  to raise money for local charities and help the community.  
PDC To Host 11th Annual “Brady Walk For Community”
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – September 2021
You simply have to drive through our community to appreciate the natural beauty of Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – September 2021
County Appoints Leader For Blue Ribbon Homelessness Commission
The Los Angeles county board of supervisors have appointed a leader for the county's homelessness commission, Tuesday.
County Appoints Leader For Blue Ribbon Homelessness Commission
County Supervisors Approve Pico Canyon Development
A 37-home single-family residential development planned for Stevenson Ranch received its final approval Tuesday when the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to deny an appeal that sought to overturn the project’s approval by the Regional Planning Commission in May.  
County Supervisors Approve Pico Canyon Development
Today in SCV History (Sept. 1)
1887 - Town of Saugus founded; Castaic train station (passenger shelter) opens [story]
Saugus
Memorial Ceremony Honors Deputy Hagop “Jake” Kuredjian
Two decades after Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Hagop “Jake” Kuredjian made the ultimate sacrifice, his memory remains alive and well in the hearts of those who knew him.
Memorial Ceremony Honors Deputy Hagop “Jake” Kuredjian
Sept. 11: Community Invited to the Santa Clarita Elks Car and Bike Show
The community is invited to join a car and bike show sponsored by the Elks Lodge on Sept. 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. where families can enjoy live music, food booths, boutique vendors and more.
Sept. 11: Community Invited to the Santa Clarita Elks Car and Bike Show
Oct. 15: Award-winning Haunted House ‘Beware the Dark Realm’ Announces Haunt Dates, Celebrates 50 Years of Haunting
"Beware the Dark Realm," an award-winning walk-through haunted house in Santa Clarita, will open its castle doors for six nights during the 2021 Halloween season, starting Friday, Oct. 15.
Oct. 15: Award-winning Haunted House ‘Beware the Dark Realm’ Announces Haunt Dates, Celebrates 50 Years of Haunting
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 33,803; Public Health Urges Businesses to Continue to Uphold Compliance with Masking Requirements
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 33 new deaths and 1,938 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 33,803 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 33,803; Public Health Urges Businesses to Continue to Uphold Compliance with Masking Requirements
LASD Offers Safety Tips for Pedestrians, Drivers During Pedestrian Safety Month
As part of Pedestrian Safety Month, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced it is supporting efforts throughout September to improve pedestrian safety and help reduce crashes and injuries.
LASD Offers Safety Tips for Pedestrians, Drivers During Pedestrian Safety Month
CHP to Implement Maximum Enforcement Period During Labor Day Weekend
In anticipation of the increased traffic over the Labor Day weekend, the California Highway Patrol announced it will implement a Maximum Enforcement Period beginning on Friday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 6.
CHP to Implement Maximum Enforcement Period During Labor Day Weekend
Additional Resources for Veteran Support Available at the Veteran Center
Additional resources for the Santa Clarita Valley’s veteran community are now available at the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative’s Veteran Center.
Additional Resources for Veteran Support Available at the Veteran Center
USDA Forest Service Officials Announce Temporary Closures of All California National Forests
To better provide public and firefighter safety due to the ongoing California wildfire crisis, the USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region is announcing a temporary closure of all National Forests in California beginning Aug. 31, at 11:59 p.m. through Sept. 17, at 11:59 p.m.
USDA Forest Service Officials Announce Temporary Closures of All California National Forests
Today in SCV History (Aug. 31)
2001 - LASD Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian gunned down in Stevenson Ranch while backing up ATF [story]
Jake Kuredjian
Hospital Officials Urge Those Eligible to Get Vaccinated as Henry Mayo Sees Highest Number of Hospitalizations Since February
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported Monday the highest number of hospitalizations since February.
Hospital Officials Urge Those Eligible to Get Vaccinated as Henry Mayo Sees Highest Number of Hospitalizations Since February
Appeal of Proposed Pico Canyon Development on Supes’ Agenda Tuesday
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear an appeal Tuesday for a 37-home development proposed for a 94.38-acre parcel of undeveloped land located southwest of Pico Canyon Road near Interstate 5, just east of Magnolia Lane.
Appeal of Proposed Pico Canyon Development on Supes’ Agenda Tuesday
Caltrans Announces Long-Term Closure of Multiple I-210 Ramps in Sylmar
The California Department of Transportation announces multiple long-term ramp closures of eastbound Interstate 210 in the San Fernando Valley for paving work.
Caltrans Announces Long-Term Closure of Multiple I-210 Ramps in Sylmar
COC’s Salcedo Scorches Field as Cougars Usher in Cross Country Return
MOORPARK — College of the Canyons freshman Danielle Salcedo announced the return of Cougar Athletics in resounding fashion on Friday, running to a first place finish at the season-opening Moorpark College Invitational and officially launching the start of the fall 2021 season.
COC’s Salcedo Scorches Field as Cougars Usher in Cross Country Return
Lady Vikings Take Down Castaic in Straight Sets
The Valencia Vikings won on the road against the Castaic Coyotes in three sets (25-15, 25-20, 25-17) for their first win of the season on Thursday. The Castaic Coyotes are still searching for their first win of the season after losing to Trinity Classical Academy 3-2 on Tuesday.
Lady Vikings Take Down Castaic in Straight Sets
Grizzlies Looking for New Opponent After Quartz Hill Cancels Friday’s Game
The Golden Valley Grizzlies game for Friday has been canceled against the Quartz Hill Royals due to an unspecified COVID-19 issue for the Royals, the same team that was supposed to play against the Valencia Vikings this past Friday.
Grizzlies Looking for New Opponent After Quartz Hill Cancels Friday’s Game
%d bloggers like this: