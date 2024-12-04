County Certifies 2024 General Election Results

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan certified the final results for the Nov. 5, 2024 General Election on Tuesday, Dec. 3, the first day counties are permitted to certify under the timeframe prescribed in the California Elections Code.

A total of 3,793,106 ballots were processed and counted, with 66.12% of eligible voters casting ballots in Los Angeles County. For specific election results, visit LAVOTE.GOV.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to declare the election officially concluded on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

The Official Election Canvass began on Nov. 6. All outstanding ballots were reviewed and tallied once verified during the canvass period. Learn more about the canvass process on the website.

27th Congressional District

George Whitesides (D)

154,040

51.3%

Mike Garcia (R)

146,050

48.7%

23rd State Senate District

Suzette Martinez Valladares (R)

190,957

52.4%

Kipp Mueller (D)

173,695

47.6%

40th State Assembly District

Pilar Schiavo (D)

119,654

52.8%

Patrick Lee Gipson (R)

106,960

47.2%

Santa Clarita City Council District 1

Patsy Ayala

4,5563

35.61%

Bryce Jepsen

4,142

32.33%

Tim Burkhart

4,108

32.06%

Santa Clarita Community College District Area 1

Michelle Kampbell

9,591

43.19%

Darlene Trevino

12,616

56.81%

Santa Clarita Community College District Area 2

Edel Alonso

11,403

50.30%

Scott Schauer

11,266

49.70%

Santa Clarita Community College District Area 3

Fred Arnold

12,271

47.71%

Andrew Taban

10,309

40.08%

Tasha Hoggatt

3,138

12.20%

Santa Clarita Community College District Area 4

Sharlene Rose Johnson

12,821

54.68%

Jerry Danielson

10,626

45.32%

William S. Hart Union School District Trustee Area 1

Aakash Ahuja

8,888

38.68%

Gloria Mercado-Fortine

7,548

32.85%

Linda Hovis Storli

6,543

28.47%

William S. Hart Union School District Trustee Area 4

Erin Wilson

14,837

64.40%

Eric Anderson

8,201

35.60%

Castaic Union School District

Erik Richardson

1,311

58.87%

Steven Sansone

916

41.13%

Newhall School District, Trustee Area 5

Suzan Solomon

4,134

63.93%

Mayra Cueller

2,332

36.07%

Saugus Union School District Trustee Area 3

Katherine Cooper

6,314

58.09%

Mark White

4,558

41.92%

Saugus Union School District Measure N

No

28,746

51.20%

Yes

27,397

48.80%

SCV Water Agency, Division 1

Two seats

Gary Martin

21,271

42.44%

Dan Masnada

18,111

36.14%

Paula Olivares

10,733

21.42%

SCV Water Agency, Division 2

Two seats

Ken Cooper

24,994

43.22%

Piotr Orzechowski

20,657

35.72%

Nathan Bousfield

12,176

21.06%

SCV Water Agency, Division 3

Kathye Armitage

23,784

61.39%

Holly Schroeder

14,981

38.61%

SCV Water Agency, Division 3

Kenneth Peterson

23,914

63.20%

Stacy Fortner

13,924

36.80%

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...