County Certifies 2024 General Election Results

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan certified the final results for the Nov. 5, 2024 General Election on Tuesday, Dec. 3, the first day counties are permitted to certify under the timeframe prescribed in the California Elections Code.
A total of 3,793,106 ballots were processed and counted, with 66.12% of eligible voters casting ballots in Los Angeles County. For specific election results, visit LAVOTE.GOV.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to declare the election officially concluded on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
The Official Election Canvass began on Nov. 6. All outstanding ballots were reviewed and tallied once verified during the canvass period. Learn more about the canvass process on the website.
27th Congressional District
George Whitesides (D)
154,040
51.3%
Mike Garcia (R)
146,050
48.7%
23rd State Senate District
Suzette Martinez Valladares (R)
190,957
52.4%
Kipp Mueller (D)
173,695
47.6%
40th State Assembly District
Pilar Schiavo (D)
119,654
52.8%
Patrick Lee Gipson (R)
106,960
47.2%
Santa Clarita City Council District 1
Patsy Ayala
4,5563
35.61%
Bryce Jepsen
4,142
32.33%
Tim Burkhart
4,108
32.06%
Santa Clarita Community College District Area 1
Michelle Kampbell
9,591
43.19%
Darlene Trevino
12,616
56.81%
Santa Clarita Community College District Area 2
Edel Alonso
11,403
50.30%
Scott Schauer
11,266
49.70%
Santa Clarita Community College District Area 3
Fred Arnold
12,271
47.71%
Andrew Taban
10,309
40.08%
Tasha Hoggatt
3,138
12.20%
Santa Clarita Community College District Area 4
Sharlene Rose Johnson
12,821
54.68%
Jerry Danielson
10,626
45.32%
William S. Hart Union School District Trustee Area 1
Aakash Ahuja
8,888
38.68%
Gloria Mercado-Fortine
7,548
32.85%
Linda Hovis Storli
6,543
28.47%
William S. Hart Union School District Trustee Area 4
Erin Wilson
14,837
64.40%
Eric Anderson
8,201
35.60%
Castaic Union School District
Erik Richardson
1,311
58.87%
Steven Sansone
916
41.13%
Newhall School District, Trustee Area 5
Suzan Solomon
4,134
63.93%
Mayra Cueller
2,332
36.07%
Saugus Union School District Trustee Area 3
Katherine Cooper
6,314
58.09%
Mark White
4,558
41.92%
Saugus Union School District Measure N
No
28,746
51.20%
Yes
27,397
48.80%
SCV Water Agency, Division 1
Two seats
Gary Martin
21,271
42.44%
Dan Masnada
18,111
36.14%
Paula Olivares
10,733
21.42%
SCV Water Agency, Division 2
Two seats
Ken Cooper
24,994
43.22%
Piotr Orzechowski
20,657
35.72%
Nathan Bousfield
12,176
21.06%
SCV Water Agency, Division 3
Kathye Armitage
23,784
61.39%
Holly Schroeder
14,981
38.61%
SCV Water Agency, Division 3
Kenneth Peterson
23,914
63.20%
Stacy Fortner
13,924
36.80%
