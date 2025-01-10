The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 14, 6 p.m. on the first floor of City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Items on the agenda include appointments by Councilmembers Jason Gibbs and Patsy Ayala to city commissions. Each sitting city council member may make a nomination to city commissions that will conform to the council seat’s term of office. All nominations are then put before the entire five-member city council for approval.

Current council appointments to be considered at the Tuesday meeting will include:

Councilmember Ayala may nominate:

One regular term on the Arts Commission

One regular term on the PRCS Commission

One regular term on the Planning Commission

One regular term on the Financial Accountability and Audit Panel

Councilmember Gibbs may nominate:

One regular term on the Arts Commission

One regular term on the PRCS Commission

One regular term on the Planning Commission

One regular term on the Financial Accountability and Audit Panel

Mayor Bill Miranda may nominate:

One unscheduled vacancy term on the Planning Commission

Also on the agenda is an item to authorize Burrtec Waste Industries, Inc. to enter into an agreement with an alternative disposal facility. This is necessary due to the recent closure of the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.

The council will also discuss the procedure of how the council decides on which of its members will serve as mayor each year. The council loosely follows a tradition of rotating the ceremonial mayorship among its members, but has at times “skipped” over a councilmember.

The agenda is available in full below.

