Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Joint Meeting with
Board of Library Trustees
Successor Agency to the former Redevelopment Agency
Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
Invocation
Gibbs
Call to Order
Roll Call
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Executive Meeting
Awards and Recognitions
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Proclamation
a. Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2025
Municipal Management Association of Southern California Organizational Excellence Award
Public Participation
Staff Comments
Committee Reports/Councilmember Comments
Unfinished Business
1. LOCAL APPOINTMENTS

As a result of the November 5, 2024, General Municipal Election, vacancies exist on the Planning Commission; Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission; Arts Commission; and the Open Space Preservation District Financial Accountability and Audit Panel. This item considers nominations to each of these positions.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Notice of Vacancy – Regular
b. Notice of Vacancy – Unscheduled
c. Resolution 91-194: Appointment Process
d. List of Applicants
e. Applications (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
New Business
2. BURRTEC WASTE INDUSTRIES, INC. REQUEST TO USE AN ALTERNATIVE DISPOSAL FACILITY

This item considers the authorization of Burrtec Waste Industries, Inc. to enter into an agreement with an alternative disposal facility.

 
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Burrtec Landfill Request
3. MAYOR SELECTION PROCESS

At the December 10, 2024, City Council meeting, the City Council directed staff to bring back an agenda item to discuss and consider changes to the Mayor Selection Process.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Policy I-1 (Adopted December 22, 1988)
b. April 13, 1999 Item #14
c. April 9, 2019 Item #11
Consent Calendar
4. Minutes of Dec 10, 2024 5:00 PM
5. Minutes of Dec 10, 2024 6:00 PM
6. CHECK REGISTER NO. 26

Check Register No. 26 for Period 11/15/24 through 11/28/24 and 12/05/24. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 11/18/24 through 11/29/24.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Memo – Check Register No. 26
b. Check Register No. 26 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
7. FISCAL YEAR 2024 EDWARD BYRNE MEMORIAL JUSTICE ASSISTANCE GRANT PROGRAM

The City of Santa Clarita has been awarded a grant for a total of $20,737 by the United States Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance, through the Fiscal Year 2024 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program. The program allows state and local governments to support a broad range of activities to prevent and respond to crime, based on local needs and conditions.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
8. FISCAL YEAR 2025-26 RECOGNIZED OBLIGATION PAYMENT SCHEDULE FOR SUBMITTAL TO THE DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE

Pursuant to HSC section 34177 (o)(1), Successor Agencies shall submit an Oversight Board approved annual Recognized Obligation Payment Schedule to the Department of Finance and the County Auditor-Controller by February 1, 2016, and each February 1 thereafter.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution
9. ANNUAL IMPACT FEE REPORT

The Mitigation Fee Act, as outlined in California Government Code Sections 66000 et seq., establishes certain legal and procedural parameters for the charging of development impact fees. The Mitigation Fee Act requires local agencies prepare an annual and five-year report that provide specific information about those fees.

 

 
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution
10. RESOLUTION DECLARING PROPERTY OWNED BY THE CITY OF SANTA CLARITA EXEMPT FROM THE SURPLUS LAND ACT AND APPROVAL OF A LOT LINE ADJUSTMENT, LAND EXCHANGE, AND AN EASEMENT WITH VISTA CANYON, LLC

This item considers adopting a resolution declaring a portion of City-owned property exempt from the Surplus Land Act and the approval of a lot line adjustment, land exchange, and an easement with Vista Canyon, LLC.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. SLA Exemption Resolution
b. Vista Canyon Site Map
11. NORTH OAKS PARK POOL AND SANTA CLARITA PARK POOL DECK REPAIR AND REPLACEMENT PROJECT P0027, AND CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT

This item considers the plans, and specifications, and a construction contract for the North Oaks Park Pool and Santa Clarita Park Deck Repairs and Replacement projects.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. North Oaks Park and Santa Clarita Park Site Map
b. Estate Construction Bid (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
c. Invitation to Bid CIP-24-25-P0027 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
d. North Oaks Pool Approved Plans (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
e. Santa Clarita Pool Approved Plans (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
12. THE RINK SPORTS PAVILION – CIVIC ART CONTRACT

This item considers the awarding of a contract for the Civic Art project included with The Rink Sports Pavilion.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Civic Art Proposal for The Rink Sports Pavilion
13. ARTS DEVELOPMENT PLAN CONSULTANT CONTRACT

This item considers awarding a contract to Keen Independent Research, LLC, to provide consulting services for an Arts Development Plan.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
14. 2024-25 CITYWIDE MAJOR THOROUGHFARE MEDIAN REFURBISHMENT, PLUM CANYON ROAD, PROJECT B4009 – PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS, AND CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT

This item considers awarding a construction contract for the 2024-25 Citywide Major Thoroughfare Median Refurbishment, Plum Canyon Road project. This project will improve existing landscape medians along Plum Canyon Road between Bouquet Canyon Road and Skyline Ranch Road.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Location Map
b. Bid Proposal for SGD Enterprises DBA Four Seasons Landscaping (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
15. ENCAMPMENT CLEAN-UP SERVICES CONTRACT

This item considers awarding a contract for Citywide encampment clean-up services.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Woods Maintenance Services, Inc.’s Proposal (available in City Clerk’s Reading File)
Public Participation II
Staff Comments
Adjournment
In memory of Sammy Thurman-Brackenbury
Future Meetings