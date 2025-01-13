Jan. 15: Regular Meeting of Hart School Board

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Jan. 15, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the William S. Hart Union School District Administrative Center, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

This will be an in-person meeting. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube at https://youtube.com/live/czFEO6eItNg.

Michael Vierra, Hart District Superintendent, will administer the Oath of Office to newly elected Board Member Aakash Ahuja who was not avaiable to attend the December organizational meeting.

Speaker cards will be accepted beginning at 6:30 p.m. and will be time-stamped in the order they are received.

The full agenda for the Dec. 11 meeting is available at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030502&MID=35520.

