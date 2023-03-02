header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
42°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 1
1990 - President George H.W. Bush and Sheriff Sherman Block dedicate new North County Correctional Facility in Castaic [story]
ribbon cutting
County Extends Cold Weather Alert Through Weekend
| Wednesday, Mar 1, 2023
Water drop


The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.

Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Affected areas include:

-Santa Clarita Valley – Thursday, March 2, 2023, to Monday 6, 2023 (continued)

-Lancaster (Antelope Valley)  – Thursday, March 2, 2023, to Monday 6, 2023 (continued)

-Mount Wilson (LA County Mountains)  – Thursday, March 2, 2023, to Monday 6, 2023 (continued)

-Woodland Hills (West San Fernando Valley) – Thursday, March 2, 2023, to Friday, March 3, 2023 (continued)

-Burbank (East San Fernando Valley) – Thursday, March 2, 2023 (continued)

-San Gabriel (West San Gabriel Valley) – Thursday, March 2, 2023 (continued)

-Pomona (East San Gabriel Valley) – Thursday, March 2, 2023, to Friday, March 3, 2023 (continued)

-Downtown Los Angeles (Basin) – Thursday, March 2, 2023

“Taking extra precautions amid cold weather events is especially important for children, the elderly, those with disabilities, and those with special medical needs,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “Shelters and other public facilities are open for those who have no access to a warm space. It’s also important for everyone to make sure they are staying warm safely—never heat a home with a stove, oven, or barbeque as this could lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.”

During these cold weather conditions, you can do several things to help yourself and others stay safe:

-Avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Never use a generator inside a home, shed or garage even if doors and windows are open. Keep generators outside and far away from windows, doors and vents.

-Never use charcoal grills or camp stoves indoors. Deaths have occurred after people burned charcoal or used camp stoves in enclosed spaces, which produced lethal levels of carbon monoxide.

-Never heat your home with a gas stovetop or oven.

-Do not touch or approach a downed power line; call 9-1-1 if you see a downed or damaged electrical line.

-Avoid using candles. If possible, use flashlights instead. If you must use candles, do not burn them on or near anything that can catch fire. Never leave burning candles unattended or near children or bedding. Extinguish candles when you leave the room.

-Have a plan for back-up power if you or someone in your family is dependent on electricity for medical devices.

-Wear layers and have blankets available to add additional warmth. Layers will keep you warmer than a bulky sweater. Stay dry to avoid hypothermia.

-If it is safe, check on neighbors who may need assistance — older adults, people with disabilities and young children are more at risk in extreme cold.

Health Risks

Hypothermia: People exposed to cold weather for prolonged periods can lose body heat and develop hypothermia.  Symptoms vary depending on how long you are exposed to cold temperatures.  Early symptoms of hypothermia include shivering, fatigue, loss of coordination, and confusion and disorientation. Late symptoms of hypothermia include no shivering, blue skin, dilated pupils, slowed pulse and breathing, and loss of consciousness.

Frostbite: People exposed to extremely cold weather conditions with snow and freezing temperatures may be at risk of frostbite. Frostbite is a bodily injury caused by freezing that results in loss of feeling and color in affected areas. The most common affected areas are the nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers, or toes. Gently warm the person and seek immediate medical care if you believe someone is showing signs of hypothermia or frostbite.

Carbon monoxide poisoning:  Carbon monoxide (CO) is an odorless, colorless gas that can kill you. It is found in fumes produced any time you burn fuel in cars or trucks, small engines, stoves, lanterns, grills, fireplaces, gas ranges, or furnaces. Carbon monoxide can build up indoors and poison people and animals who breathe it. Symptoms include shortness of breath, headaches, muscle and joint pain, and nausea. Exposure to high levels of carbon monoxide can lead to death within minutes. Those suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning should be immediately taken outside, into fresh air, and should be rushed to the emergency room for immediate medical treatment.

Emergency Shelter

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) emergency shelters offer temporary shelters across the County to protect people experiencing homelessness during colder months. These beds are available through March 2023.

Persons seeking shelter services to stay in a warm place can visit www.lahsa.org/winter-shelter, dial 2-1-1 or call the Winter Shelter Hotline at 1(800) 548-6047. Transport services are available for those in need.

Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs, may also call 2-1-1 or visit www.211la.org for emergency preparedness information and other referral services 24 hours a day and seven days a week. For the deaf and hard of hearing, call the TDD line at 1-800-660-4026.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Case Count Continues Decline
Wednesday, Mar 1, 2023
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Case Count Continues Decline
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 15 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 882 new cases countywide and 36 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
County Extends Cold Weather Alert Through Weekend
Wednesday, Mar 1, 2023
County Extends Cold Weather Alert Through Weekend
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
FULL STORY...
Assemblywoman Schiavo Announces Two Additional Housing Bills
Wednesday, Mar 1, 2023
Assemblywoman Schiavo Announces Two Additional Housing Bills
Assemblywoman Schiavo announced two additional pieces of legislation aimed at housing affordability.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Case Count Continues Decline
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 15 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 882 new cases countywide and 36 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Case Count Continues Decline
County Extends Cold Weather Alert Through Weekend
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
County Extends Cold Weather Alert Through Weekend
Assemblywoman Schiavo Announces Two Additional Housing Bills
Assemblywoman Schiavo announced two additional pieces of legislation aimed at housing affordability.
Assemblywoman Schiavo Announces Two Additional Housing Bills
SCV Water Launches New Website
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has just launched a new website; links to the packet for committee meetings will now direct you to an information card
SCV Water Launches New Website
County Ask Public For Feedback On Cannabis Equity Program
The LA County Office of Cannabis Management is inviting the public to join an upcoming community meeting and help determine what an equitable cannabis industry in LA County looks like.
County Ask Public For Feedback On Cannabis Equity Program
California Credit Union Launches Summer Internship Program
California Credit Union has launched a Summer Internship Program, inviting local college students and high school seniors to apply for the opportunity to work at the credit union.
California Credit Union Launches Summer Internship Program
Supervisors Set Independent Review of Governance Structure to Explore Expanding Board
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors  unanimously passed a motion by Supervisors Holly J. Mitchell and Lindsey P. Horvath calling for, in the first time in the history of the Board, an independent third-party review of its governance structure.
Supervisors Set Independent Review of Governance Structure to Explore Expanding Board
Mayor’s Monthly Message: Free To Be Me Festival
For a child with autism or other special needs, taking part in community events can be stressful and overwhelming.
Mayor’s Monthly Message: Free To Be Me Festival
Board of Supervisors Appoints New LACoFD Fire Chief
The County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors appointed Anthony C. Marrone to serve as the tenth Fire Chief of the County of Los Angeles Fire Department, effective Feb 28, 2023.
Board of Supervisors Appoints New LACoFD Fire Chief
CSUN to Explore Evolution of Chicano Theater with Playwright Luis Valdez
Influential Chicano playwright and filmmaker Luis Valdez will discuss his theater company, El Teatro Campesino and its influence on the evolution of Chicano theater, during a special presentation on March 15, at California State University, Northridge.
CSUN to Explore Evolution of Chicano Theater with Playwright Luis Valdez
Today in SCV History (March 1)
1990 - President George H.W. Bush and Sheriff Sherman Block dedicate new North County Correctional Facility in Castaic [story]
ribbon cutting
Canyons Men’s Golf Settles For Fifth at 16-Team Riverside Invitational
College of the Canyons competed at the Riverside City College Invitational Monday, Feb. 27 at Victoria Country Club, battling through inclement weather to settle for fifth place in the 16-team field from across the state.
Canyons Men’s Golf Settles For Fifth at 16-Team Riverside Invitational
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 17 New SCV Cases Reported
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 15 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 921 new cases countywide and 17 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 17 New SCV Cases Reported
Cold Weather to Continue in SCV Through Saturday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
Cold Weather to Continue in SCV Through Saturday
Supes Green Light First Countywide Labor Agreement
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have approved a motion authored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn that will result in the county executing a first-of-its-kind agreement with trade and union entities that will bring thousands of trade and skilled labor jobs to Los Angeles County.
Supes Green Light First Countywide Labor Agreement
March 25: COC Women’s Conference Theme ‘Think Big, Speak Up!’
The annual College of the Canyons Women’s Conference will return to the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center on Saturday, March 25. Held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., this year’s in-person conference will feature an exciting lineup of presenters and breakout sessions designed around the theme “Think Big, Speak Up!”
March 25: COC Women’s Conference Theme ‘Think Big, Speak Up!’
SCV Sheriff’s Station OHV Grant Request Available for Public Review
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is preparing to submit the department’s annual Off Highway Vehicle grant request. The application will be available to review for a 60-day review by the public beginning on March 7 and ending on May 7.
SCV Sheriff’s Station OHV Grant Request Available for Public Review
Henry Mayo Offers Inspire Therapy for Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is now offering Inspire therapy, a breakthrough obstructive sleep apnea treatment option for those who cannot use Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) therapy.
Henry Mayo Offers Inspire Therapy for Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Feb. 28: Emergency Virtual Meeting 1:30 p.m. Possible Camp Scott Impact
The Los Angeles County Probation Oversight Commission is holding an emergency virtual meeting today, Feb. 28, starting at 1:30 p.m.
Feb. 28: Emergency Virtual Meeting 1:30 p.m. Possible Camp Scott Impact
Santa Clarita Archery Range is Closed Due to Storm Damage
Due to the washout of the access road in Haskell Canyon Open Space, the city of Santa Clarita's Archery Range is closed until further notice.
Santa Clarita Archery Range is Closed Due to Storm Damage
LACoFD Seeks to Fill Vacant Paramedic Positions
The County of Los Angeles Fire Department has posted an exam bulletin for a priority paramedic recruitment.
LACoFD Seeks to Fill Vacant Paramedic Positions
TriasMD Acquires Gateway Surgery Center
TriasMD, a musculoskeletal management company focused on delivering superior care and experiences while reducing healthcare costs, has announced its acquisition of Gateway Surgery Center, 28682 The Old Road. Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
TriasMD Acquires Gateway Surgery Center
Schiavo Appointed to the California Workforce Development Board
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced her appointment to the California Workforce Development Board by Speaker Anthony Rendon.
Schiavo Appointed to the California Workforce Development Board
Today in SCV History (Feb. 28)
1890 - Jenkins ranch hands Dolores Cook and George Walton of Castaic slain by rival William Chormicle and W.A. Gardener [story]
Dolores Cook
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: