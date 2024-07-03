header image

1925 - By letter, Wyatt Earp beseeches his friend William S. Hart to portray him in a movie, to correct the "lies about me." Hart never did. [story]
Hart-Wyatt Earp
County Health Issues Excessive Heat Warning Through Monday
| Wednesday, Jul 3, 2024
Water drop


The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the following areas:

-Eastern Antelope Valley: Tuesday July 02, 2024 through Monday July 08, 2024

-Western Antelope Valley: Tuesday July 02, 2024 through Monday July 08, 2024

-Antelope Valley: Tuesday July 02, 2024 through Monday July 08, 2024

-Western San Gabriel Mountains/Hwy 14 Corridor: Tuesday July 02, 2024 through Monday July 08, 2024

-Northwest LA County Mountains: Tuesday July 02, 2024 through Monday July 08, 2024

-Santa Clarita Valley: Wednesday July 03, 2024 through Monday July 08, 2024

-West San Fernando Valley: Tuesday July 02, 2024 through Monday July 08, 2024

-West Santa Monica Mountains: Tuesday July 02, 2024 through Monday July 08, 2024

-East Santa Monica Mountains: Tuesday July 02, 2024 through Monday July 08, 2024

-Calabasas/Agoura Hills: Tuesday July 02, 2024 through Monday July 08, 2024

-East San Fernando Valley: Tuesday July 02, 2024 through Monday July 08, 2024

-Santa Susana Mountains: Tuesday July 02, 2024 through Monday July 08, 2024

-East San Gabriel Mountains: Tuesday July 02, 2024 through Monday July 08, 2024

 A heat advisory has been issued for the following areas:

-San Gabriel Valley: Wednesday July 03, 2024 through Sunday July 07, 2024

-Los Angeles Inland Coast: Thursday July 04, 2024 through Sunday July 07, 2024

Public Health reminds everyone to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, especially older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes, and people with a chronic medical condition who are especially sensitive to negative health impacts from extreme heat. Public Health offers the following recommendations during high temperature days:

-Drink plenty of water and keep hydrated throughout the day.

-If you must go out, plan your day to avoid going out during the hottest hours, and wear sunscreen. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothes, and wear a hat or use an umbrella.

-Cars get very hot inside, even if the windows are ‘cracked’ or open. Never leave children or pets in cars. Call 911 if you see a child or pet in a car alone.

-Beware of and know what to do for heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Call 911 right away if you see these symptoms: high body temperature (103°F or higher), vomiting, dizziness, confusion, and hot, red, dry, or damp skin. Heat stroke is a medical emergency.

-Check on those at risk for heat-related illness, like those who are sick or have chronic conditions, older adults, pregnant women, children, those who live alone, pets, and outdoor workers and athletes.

-Visit your power company’s website or contact them by phone to determine if you are scheduled for a rolling power outage.

“Although it’s crucial that we take care of ourselves, it’s equally important that we extend our hand to those in need. We must look out for those who are more likely to get ill due to the heat, including the elderly, unwell, pregnant women, children, and those living alone. Hot days aren’t just uncomfortable — they can be dangerous,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “However, if we make sure to stay hydrated and keep cool, we can protect ourselves and our loved ones, friends, and neighbors.  If you have an elderly or unwell family member or neighbor, check on them regularly to ensure they are safe and well.”

County and City partners have planned ways to safely operate cooling centers during times of high heat. Residents who do not have access to air conditioning are encouraged to take advantage of these free cooling centers. To find a location near you, visit https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or call 211.

Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs can call 2-1-1 for emergency preparedness information and other referral services. The toll-free 2-1-1 number is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 211 LA County services can also be accessed by visiting 211la.org.
