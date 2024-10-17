SCVEDC Releases Largest Employers List 2024 Edition

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, an organization dedicated to fostering sustainable growth and prosperity in the Santa Clarita Valley, unveiled its Largest Employer List for the Santa Clarita Valley.

This list, combined with the Economic Outlook data book, helps shine a light on the economic landscape of the SCV.

The Largest Employer List a who’s who list of the SCV, ranging from healthcare giants to aerospace innovators and everything in between.

Companies like Advanced Bionics, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Six Flags Magic Mountain consistently make significant contributions, not only in employment numbers but also in commitment to community engagement and corporate responsibility.

This year’s list showcases a variety of sectors, highlighting the diverse economic foundation of the SCV.

Highlights:

One of the largest private sector employment gains in the SCV was with Vallarta Supermarkets, who relocated their company headquarters here from Sylmar, adding over 200 jobs to the local economy and joining fellow corporate headquarters like Logix, DrinkPAK, Sunkist and more. Six Flags reported 500 jobs gained, representing a 20% increase in total summer headcount. SCV’s workforce in all sectors has almost completely recovered from the trauma of the pandemic and the average salary amongst our target industry sectors are all up from 2023, with Medical Devices showing the largest increase and highest wage. Business formation growth has continued to accelerate and job growth has only been limited by an almost fully employed workforce.

Among the 50 largest employers for which complete information is available, there were 28,731 workers in the SCV in September. There was an increase of 483 workers among the list of the largest private sector employers in the SCV, compared to last year’s total of 101. However, unlike last year’s downsizing by the largest public employers of 375 jobs, the SCV has seen an increase of 617 jobs in the public sector. A trend that is in keeping with what is being seen across most of California. Twenty-six of the largest private sector companies added new jobs over the last year. Eighteen companies downsized over the prior year. Nevertheless, collectively, total employment within the largest organizations rose 4%. The public sector grew by 7.4%; the private sector increased by 2.5. The full comparison list between 2023 and 2024 can be found on page 73 of our Economic Outlook Book, which will be made available to the general public in November.

The SCV is a growing region with significant business opportunities, including available, state-of-the-art industrial and commercial buildings in master-planned developments.

Click below to read the list of the SCV’s largest employers.

Largest Employer List 2024

For the separate lists of Private and Public employers, you can visit Top Employers page.

