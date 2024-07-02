County Offers Cooling Centers, Summer Pool Program

As an excessive heat warning descends upon portions of North County this week, including the Santa Clarita Valley, Los Angeles County officials remind SCV residents of county resources that bring free or low-cost heat relief.

“The public in the Santa Clarita and Antelope Valleys and other communities will seek relief from the triple-digit heat that is going to persist for several days,” said Los Angeles Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “There’s a variety of free or low-cost resources that can help families, seniors, and others who want a break from the heat. I hope the public uses these resources to cool off and keep safe.”

Cooling Centers

Los Angeles County and its city partners offer Cooling Centers that provide no-cost air-conditioned spaces to the general public at libraries, community centers, senior centers and other venues. Days and hours of operation are extended during periods of excessive heat.

Visit ready.lacounty.gov/heat to find a list of Cooling Centers that are now serving the public. Some Cooling Centers are pet friendly and some will also be open on the Fourth of July holiday, according to Los Angeles County’s Office of Emergency Management. Residents who do not have access to the internet can dial 2-1-1 to find a nearby Cooling Center.

Cooling centers in the Santa Clarita Valley include:

Castaic Regional Sports Complex

31230 Castaic Road,

Castaic CA 91384

Monday-Thursday: 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Stevenson Ranch Library

25950 The Old Road,

Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381

Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Val Verde Community Regional Park

30300 Arlington St

Val Verde 91384

Monday-Thursday: 10:30 am to 9:00 pm

Friday: 10:30 am to 7:00 pm

Saturday: 8:30 am to 5:00 pm

L.A. County Parks After Dark Summer Pool Program

Families can also beat the summer heat with a fun array of free activities now taking place after hours at L.A. County Park pools through Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Department’s Parks After Dark Summer Pool Program.

Select County pool facilities offer extended evening swimming hours from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. weekly from Thursdays through Saturdays until Aug. 5, a schedule that accommodates the availability of working parents and provides an opportunity to keep youth busy during evening hours when there are typically fewer activities available.

Participating pools in the Antelope Valley and surrounding region include George Lane Park in Quartz Hill, Val Verde Community Regional Park in Castaic and the Castaic Aquatic Center.

There are no Parks After Dark events scheduled on the Fourth of July holiday, but the program resumes the following day.

