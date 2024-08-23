Kathryn Barger | Back to School with Kathryn

Many students across the Los Angeles County Fifth District went back to school this week. For parents, teachers, school staff and administrators and nonprofit organizations, that means gathering all the resources you can to ensure youth succeed this school year.

You will find some helpful services from Los Angeles County departments for youth of all ages. Whether you’re looking for flash cards for an elementary schooler, after school activities for a middle schooler, a first job for a high schooler, or internships for a college student, there is something for everyone.

I’m wishing everyone a terrific school year of growth, learning and fun!

Los Angeles County Library:

See what resources are available to your back to school student at the L.A. County Libraries located in the santa Clarita Valley.

Visit https://lacountylibrary.org.

Stevenson Ranch Library

25950 The Old Road,

Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381

Castaic Library

27971 Sloan Canyon Road,

Castaic, CA 91384

Need flashcards for your young learner? Find downloadable flashcards for numbers and colors in Englash and Spanish at https://fire.lacounty.gov/kids-flashcards/.

Learn about after school and year round aquatics and parks programs at the Castaic Regional Sports Complex visit https://parks.lacounty.gov/.

Find mental health support including counseling and educational resources at https://dmh.lacounty.gov/.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger represents the Fifth supervisorial district of Los Angeles County which is home to nearly two million people. The district covers 2,785.21 square miles and includes the Santa Clarita Valley. The Fifth supervisorial district includes portions of 20 cities, 63 unincorporated communities and 15 neighborhoods in the city of Los Angeles.

