County Offers Residents Map of Eaton Fire Damage

Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that 24 people are dead after fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 40,000 acres.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is issuing a Windblown Dust and Ash Advisory following strong Santa Ana winds expected to affect the region through Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 7:00 p.m.
To help wildfire survivors who are wondering whether their house is still standing, Los Angeles County has launched an interactive map that shows the status of their property. The virtual map includes photos and a color-coded key that reflects levels of damage.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Keck Medicine of USC breast surgical oncologist Amanda Woodworth, MD, has been appointed co-chair of the American Cancer Society’s National Breast Cancer Roundtable Risk Assessment, Screening, Risk Reduction and Early Diagnosis Priority Team.
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the release of the second episode of Santa Clarita Voices, the city’s official podcast that highlights the stories, experiences and conversations from city leaders, businesses and organizations.
Bob Hope Patriotic Hall, a 10-story building in downtown Los Angeles and home to the County of Los Angeles Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and various veteran service partners, has now closed to the public.
The Ninth Annual Youth Arts Showcase Painters, Pictures and Prose Contest is now accepting submissions. Deadline to submit is Friday Feb. 28.
College of the Canyons freshman Wyatt Wilson finished with 32 points to lead the Cougars men's basketball team past visiting Glendale College 96-74 during the Western State Conference, South Division opener on Saturday, Jan. 11.
College of the Canyons women's basketball was beaten 81-37 by No. 6 state-ranked Glendale College, suffering defeat in the Western State Conference, South Division opener at the Cougar Cage on Saturday, Jan. 11.
1988
- One-month-old Santa Clarita City Council votes to form Planning Commission [minutes
]
ESCAPE Theatre will present its 50th Production, "Annie" from Thursday, Jan. 30 thru Sunday, Feb. 2 at the College of the Canyons Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has announced its 2025 Scholarship Program, designed to support talented high school senior art students in the Santa Clarita Valley. Applications are open and will be accepted through Friday, Feb. 28.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Jan. 15, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
Due to continuing wildfires raging across Los Angeles County DoorDash will continue to waive fees on orders in the county and donate $1 to World Central Kitchen for every order placed in the area, up to $1 million.
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority announced the postponement of the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count for at least 30 days.
As part of SCVBandscast, Raised on TV will play at The Main in Newhall on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.
Registration is now open for the next session of Nest Healing Art Studio, to be held on Sunday, Feb. 2 at ARTree Community Arts Center, 22508 6th St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321. Session times in 2025 are scheduled for 1-2 p.m.
As it does every weekend throughout the year, the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Jan. 18 from 8:30 am to 1 p.m.
The Castaic Union School District will hold its regular board meeting Thursday, Jan. 16 at the District Office, located at 28131 Livingston Ave., Valencia, CA 91355.
The Master's University men's swim team led the way in the pool as both the men's and women's team competed in the Triple Distance Individual hosted by Concordia University Irvine at the William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center in Irvine Saturday afternoon Jan. 11.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 13 to Sunday, Jan. 19.
Kaleb Lowery became just the fourth player in The Master's University men's basketball history to eclipse the 2,000-point mark in the Mustangs' 80-67 win over the Ottawa University of Arizona Spirit Saturday, Jan. 11 in The MacArthur Center.
