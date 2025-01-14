County Offers Residents Map of Eaton Fire Damage

To help wildfire survivors who are wondering whether their house is still standing, Los Angeles County has launched an interactive map that shows the status of their property. The virtual map includes photos and a color-coded key that reflects levels of damage.

“It’s been seven days since the Eaton Fire caused destruction, devastation, and displacement, and there are still countless residents who aren’t sure whether or not their homes are still standing,” Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger said. “My constituents need to know the scope of what’s happened to their properties so they can begin applying for assistance and start their recovery process. This map is a trusted source of helpful information.”

Residents displaced by the Eaton Fire can visit recovery.lacounty.gov/eaton-fire to see the map. Each structure is labeled according to how severely it was impacted by the fire. Homes marked black suffered no damage, green are 1-9% affected, yellow are 10-25% affected, orange is 26-50% affected, and red is more than 50% destroyed.

More properties will be added on a rolling basis as Cal Fire continues damage inspections.

