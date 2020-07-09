[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1939 - Death of Harald Sandberg; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
County Reminds Beachgoers ‘Pack In, Pack Out’ Trash
| Thursday, Jul 9, 2020
LA County Beaches

To the record numbers of beachgoers descending on Los Angeles County’s iconic beaches, the Department of Beaches and Harbors (DBH) has a message regarding your trash: pack in, pack out.

Visitors are strongly encouraged to bring everything they brought to the beach back home with them—including their garbage. Since late May, nearly 8 million people have visited the beach — a 60 percent increase over the same time last year. While there are many trash barrels on the beach, the extra 3 million visitors mean those barrels are filling up and overflowing quicker than ever, straining DBH’s already-overextended resources. Most of DBH’s beach maintenance crews are assigned to clean and sanitize the County’s 52 beach restroom facilities along the coast as often as six times per day due to COVID-19, leaving fewer resources to address the increasing amount of beach trash.

Uncontained trash can end up in the ocean, where it can kill marine life. Overflowing trash bins also attract seagulls, whose droppings can contain harmful bacteria and contaminate the water.

“In 2019, our crews picked up more than 91 tons of trash over the Fourth of July weekend,” said DBH Director Gary Jones. “I encourage beachgoers to pack in and pack out—take their trash home with them—for the rest of the summer to preserve public health and the health of our beaches and the ocean.”

It’s not only improperly discarded beverage containers, pizza boxes and food scraps that are polluting the beach. DBH crews are increasingly seeing the aftermath of illegal, uncontained fires on the sand.

With the removal of the DBH fire pits at Dockweiler State Beach due to COVID-19, some beachgoers are building illegal fires and using personal fire pits and grills, which also are not allowed on DBH-managed beaches or in beach parking lots. Debris from illegal fires is not only toxic to marine life; it is also difficult to clean up, especially smoldering fires buried in the sand. These unseen hazards also pose high risks of serious burns and other injuries to unsuspecting beachgoers.

In addition to bringing their trash home and refraining from setting illegal fires, beachgoers should also remember to bring their face coverings—which must be worn when out of the water and around other people—and refrain from meeting with people outside their household, per the current public health guidelines aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19.

For the latest beach rules, visit beaches.lacounty.gov/rules. For more information and resources regarding COVID-19, visit publichealth.lacounty.gov/coronavirus or covid19.lacounty.gov.

For kid-friendly educational resources about the dangers of beach trash, please visit beaches.lacounty.gov/postercontest.

The Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors manages Marina del Rey harbor and 25 miles of beaches along the Los Angeles County coastline, including world-famous Zuma, Malibu, Surfrider, and Venice beaches. In addition to promoting and maintaining a clean coastline, DBH operates the Dockweiler Youth Center near Playa del Rey and Burton Chace Park in Marina del Rey.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 124,738 Cases Countywide, 3,503 SCV Cases

Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 124,738 Cases Countywide, 3,503 SCV Cases
Thursday, Jul 9, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 1,777 new cases of COVID-19 and 50 new deaths. The number of new deaths remain higher than the 7-day average of 24 deaths.
FULL STORY...

County Opens 2020 Arts Internship Program

County Opens 2020 Arts Internship Program
Thursday, Jul 9, 2020
Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture announced Thursday the opening of the 2020 Arts Internship Program, the 20th anniversary of the nation’s largest paid arts internship program.
FULL STORY...

Barger Calls for Stakeholder Input, Key Components in Proposed Men's Central Jail Closure

Barger Calls for Stakeholder Input, Key Components in Proposed Men’s Central Jail Closure
Thursday, Jul 9, 2020
Supervisor Kathryn Barger amended a motion Thursday by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Shelia Kuehl seeking a report back on the proposed closure of Men’s Central Jail (MCJ) so that the report will include stakeholder input from law enforcement agencies and municipalities, as well as an assessment of the individuals placed in the facility and where resources currently exist elsewhere in the system to serve this high-need populations.
FULL STORY...

Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 123,004 Cases Countywide; 3,470 Cases in SCV

Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 123,004 Cases Countywide; 3,470 Cases in SCV
Wednesday, Jul 8, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 2,496 new cases of COVID-19 and 65 new deaths.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 124,738 Cases Countywide, 3,503 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 1,777 new cases of COVID-19 and 50 new deaths. The number of new deaths remain higher than the 7-day average of 24 deaths.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 124,738 Cases Countywide, 3,503 SCV Cases
City Recognized for 2020-21 Investment Policy
For the 26th year in a row, the city of Santa Clarita has received an Investment Policy Certificate of Excellence Award from the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada for its Investment Policy.
City Recognized for 2020-21 Investment Policy
County Opens 2020 Arts Internship Program
Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture announced Thursday the opening of the 2020 Arts Internship Program, the 20th anniversary of the nation’s largest paid arts internship program.
County Opens 2020 Arts Internship Program
Construction of 497 Homes, Williams Ranch Development in Castaic Underway
IHP Capital Partners and Williams Homes today announced that Williams Ranch, a new master-planned community in the western Santa Clarita Valley they are developing through a joint venture, is progressing with grading operations and site improvements now underway.
Construction of 497 Homes, Williams Ranch Development in Castaic Underway
Search Resumes in Lake Piru for Valencia Native, 'Glee' Actress After Son Found on Boat Alone
Valencia native and “Glee” actress Naya Rivera, 33, has been reported missing, after her child was found alone on a boat in Lake Piru on Wednesday afternoon.
Search Resumes in Lake Piru for Valencia Native, ‘Glee’ Actress After Son Found on Boat Alone
Main Street Could Close to Make Way for Outdoor Dining
A portion of Main Street in Old Town Newhall could soon close around-the-clock for weeks to allow pedestrians only, as some businesses in the area turn to outdoor operations amid ever-changing coronavirus restrictions.
Main Street Could Close to Make Way for Outdoor Dining
Barger Calls for Stakeholder Input, Key Components in Proposed Men's Central Jail Closure
Supervisor Kathryn Barger amended a motion Thursday by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Shelia Kuehl seeking a report back on the proposed closure of Men’s Central Jail (MCJ) so that the report will include stakeholder input from law enforcement agencies and municipalities, as well as an assessment of the individuals placed in the facility and where resources currently exist elsewhere in the system to serve this high-need populations.
Barger Calls for Stakeholder Input, Key Components in Proposed Men’s Central Jail Closure
Lackey Hospitalized With COVID-19
Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, has been hospitalized since Sunday for COVID-19 complications, according to a statement released by his staff via Twitter on Wednesday.
Lackey Hospitalized With COVID-19
Today in SCV History (July 9)
1939 - Death of Harald Sandberg; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 123,004 Cases Countywide; 3,470 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 2,496 new cases of COVID-19 and 65 new deaths.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 123,004 Cases Countywide; 3,470 Cases in SCV
Thursday SCV Air Quality: Unhealthy for Sensitive People
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups and individuals on Thursday, July 9, in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday SCV Air Quality: Unhealthy for Sensitive People
State Board of Education Adopts New Guidance for Arts, World Languages Instruction
The State Board of Education (SBE) on Wednesday, July 8, adopted new K–12 guidance for educators to provide high-quality instruction in the arts disciplines of dance, media arts, music, theatre, and visual arts and for educators to provide high-quality world languages instruction and make classrooms more inclusive.
State Board of Education Adopts New Guidance for Arts, World Languages Instruction
Logix Federal Credit Union Donates $5,000 to feedSCV
Logix Federal Credit Union announced Wednesday, July 8, the conclusion of its "Paying with a Purpose" campaign, having raised $20,000 to benefit four local nonprofits serving its branch communities with food services, including feedSCV.
Logix Federal Credit Union Donates $5,000 to feedSCV
Deputies Report Seizure of $10,000, Kilo of Cocaine from Vehicle
A Bakersfield man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of transporting $10,000 in cash and a kilo of cocaine through the Santa Clarita Valley, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station officials.
Deputies Report Seizure of $10,000, Kilo of Cocaine from Vehicle
Carousel Ranch Seeks Donations of Auction Items for 'Heart of the West At Home'
Carousel Ranch is asking for donations of auction items for their upcoming event, "Heart of the West At Home", which is set for Saturday, August 29.
Carousel Ranch Seeks Donations of Auction Items for ‘Heart of the West At Home’
Barger Requests Inclusion of 'Key Components' in Men's Central Jail Assesment
Supervisor Kathryn Barger amended a motion by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Shelia Kuehl on Tuesday, July 7, seeking a report back on the proposed closure of Men’s Central Jail (MCJ) so that the report will include stakeholder input from law enforcement agencies and municipalities, as well as an assessment of the individuals placed in the facility and where resources currently exist elsewhere in the system to serve this high-need population, which Supervisor Barger deems as "key components" to include in the assessment.
Barger Requests Inclusion of ‘Key Components’ in Men’s Central Jail Assesment
July 9: SCV Education Foundation, REMO Host Rhythm Circle for Education Community
The SCV Education Foundation, along with the Remo Music Center, invites the SCV education community along with your families to an online live drum and rhythm circle experience from your home.
July 9: SCV Education Foundation, REMO Host Rhythm Circle for Education Community
Valencia's YMCA Reopens after Monthslong Closure
After a nearly four-month closure due to the pandemic, Valencia’s YMCA reopened Monday with multiple safety measures in place, such as temperature checks before entering and a reorganized fitness center for physical distancing.
Valencia’s YMCA Reopens after Monthslong Closure
Hit-and-Run Suspect Arrested in Ventura
A suspect wanted in connection with an assault on a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy during an alleged hit-and-run in June was arrested in Ventura on suspicion of theft, SCV Sheriff’s Station officials reported via social media.
Hit-and-Run Suspect Arrested in Ventura
Supes Approve Ordinance to Crack Down on Price Gouging
The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an urgency ordinance to strengthen protections for consumers and small businesses and to crack down on price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic and other emergencies, in response to a motion by Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas.
Supes Approve Ordinance to Crack Down on Price Gouging
SCV Education Foundation Announces Scholarship Winners
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation recently awarded four scholarships to local Hart District seniors whose personal goals, college major, and declared career path indicate future success in a field related to education.
SCV Education Foundation Announces Scholarship Winners
Green Santa Clarita's Energy Saving Tips to Help You Save Money this Summer
Green Santa Clarita is providing tips to reduce your energy use and keep energy bills down during the hot summer months.
Green Santa Clarita’s Energy Saving Tips to Help You Save Money this Summer
Today in SCV History (July 8)
1997 - Santa Clarita City Council adopts initial Newhall Redevelopment Plan [story]
El Trocadero restaurant
