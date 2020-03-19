County Temporarily Suspends Visitation at Juvenile Halls, Treatment Facilities

The Los Angeles County Probation Department’s Mission to “Rebuild Lives and Provide for Healthier and Safer Communities,” also includes taking necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Currently, there is no suspicion of a COVID-19 infection at any Probation offices or juvenile facilities.
Following the guidance of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the Los Angeles County Probation Department closed all offices to the public on Monday, March 16 until further notice. Probation is working closely with its health, justice, public safety, education and community partners to facilitate best practices to safely supervise youth and adults under supervision.
Public safety is a priority and the Department will continue to maintain frequent contact with clients. Deputy Probation Officers are reaching out to their clients by phone, focusing on the highest-risk offenders. Probation is also asking clients to proactively reach out to their probation officer.
The Department is working with the courts and legal partners on methods to safely reduce the juvenile population housed at Probation facilities through strategies such as holding first time violations in abeyance. L.A. County Probation is increasing daily cleaning and sanitation at each facility in addition to posting and distributing COVID-19 related information to educate staff and youth about the virus and precautions that are being taken. The Department is also screening all youth admitted to facilities for risk of COVID-19 infection at the time of admission. Should it be required, Probation and Juvenile Court Health Services have identified appropriate space to isolate youth with medical issues.
Visitation at juvenile halls and residential treatment facilities remains temporarily suspended. These visits include after-court, special and weekend visits by family members and/or community-based organizations. Parents and guardians have been notified of the temporary suspension of visiting via phone calls and letters stating alternative forms of contact with their child in light of COVID-19. Required legal visits will be held as scheduled and all court ordered visits will be honored. This is solely a proactive measure developed in conjunction with Juvenile Court Health Services (JCHS) and the Board of State and Community Corrections. Youth in juvenile facilities have received extended phone privileges to maintain contact with family and loved ones and all internal programming within the facilities will continue. In addition, the Department will explore the feasibility of other options for families to communicate with their youth, such as video conferencing from various community locations.
The Department continues to follow guidelines issued by the Department of Public Health, including the General Containment and Control of Transmission Guidelines and the Guidance for Congregate Living Facilities, in its efforts to maintain a healthy living environment for youth in its care.
For general questions, please contact the Probation Information Center at (866) 931-2222, Monday-Friday, from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile announced that effective Friday, March 20, all Traffic and Non-Traffic Infraction court hearings, including trials, arraignments and other Infraction appearances, scheduled between March 17 to April 16, will be continued for at least 30 days under the emergency order he issued in response to COVID-19-related impacts on Trial Court operations.
The Los Angeles County Probation Department’s Mission to “Rebuild Lives and Provide for Healthier and Safer Communities,” also includes taking necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Missing Person Unit is advising that at-risk missing person Karen Anne Habibi has been found deceased. The cause of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office.
Following guidance from state and local health officials to slow the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 and to encourage social distancing, all Los Angeles County Military & Veterans Affairs locations will be closed for business until further notice.
Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile announced that effective Friday, March 20, all Traffic and Non-Traffic Infraction court hearings, including trials, arraignments and other Infraction appearances, scheduled between March 17 to April 16, will be continued for at least 30 days under the emergency order he issued in response to COVID-19-related impacts on Trial Court operations.
The Los Angeles County Probation Department’s Mission to “Rebuild Lives and Provide for Healthier and Safer Communities,” also includes taking necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus
The Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) is following current guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and has decided to close its doors and cancel upcoming events.
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Missing Person Unit is advising that at-risk missing person Karen Anne Habibi has been found deceased. The cause of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office.
Following guidance from state and local health officials to slow the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 and to encourage social distancing, all Los Angeles County Military & Veterans Affairs locations will be closed for business until further notice.
With thousands of Los Angeles County residents suddenly unemployed or underemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the county Department of Public Social Services is providing the financial resources listed below to help those experiencing financial challenges:
A new study of coronavirus COVID-19 cases in China has found what a Texas university describes as the strongest evidence yet of silent transmission - that people are spreading the new virus and the disease it causes before they ever show symptoms.
The Santa Clarita City Council will consider a resolution declaring its intention to transition from an at-large to a district-based election system at a special meeting on Thursday, March 19, at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.
The so-called "Trump Bump" is another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic, as virtually any gains in the stock market since President Trump took office vanished Wednesday as markets slumped dramatically.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.