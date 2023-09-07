County Welcomes Return of HouseLA Event

The Los Angeles County Development Authority is excited to celebrate the return of the HouseLA events after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hosted in partnership with the Housing Authority of the city of Los Angeles yesterday’s HouseLA event served not only as a “thank you” to partnering property owners for working diligently with the County and City during the pandemic to help house residents, but also as a reminder that incentives for partnering are still being offered.

During the event, the LACDA and HACLA shared information about their respective Homeless Incentive Programs, which provide financial incentives to property owners who agree to accept subsidized tenants holding County or City issued Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing or Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers.

Those incentives include:

-A Sign-On Bonus: Payable upon the execution of a Housing Assistance Payment contract.

-Move-In Assistance: Application fee assistance, up to $50 per adult, per application, as well as security deposit (up to double the rent) and utility assistance to get the unit move-in ready.

-Damage Mitigation: Up to $2,000 for repairs not covered by the security deposit.

The LACDA and HACLA first began HIP in 2016 but the unprecedented circumstances during the pandemic clearly emphasized the financial challenges faced by families looking for housing.

To assist, HIP evolved to meet those needs. Sign-on and move-in bonuses were increased to assist families who lost housing opportunities due to financial instability. In addition, HIP hosted Virtual Owner Engagement events to bridge communication gaps with housing providers. Between March 2020 and to date, the LACDA’s HIP partnership with Los Angeles County property owners has housed 3,726 formerly homeless individuals and families.

More than 70 property owners attended the HouseLA event held at the LACDA headquarters in Alhambra. Many property owners expressed their commitment to keeping Los Angeles families housed and spoke about their positive experience with HIP and staff. HIP staff from the LACDA and HACLA were available to answer any questions from new or current partners about the incentives.

“The LACDA is excited for this new chapter in our HouseLA events. The pandemic paused these in-person events but ultimately emphasized just how important the LACDA’s partnership with local property owners is in keeping families housed,” said Emilio Salas, LACDA Executive Director. “There is still work to be done but through crucial programs like HIP and in tandem with HACLA, we can work together to Build Better Lives and Better Neighborhoods.”

“Our relationships with property owners are imperative to the success of these programs,” said HACLA Chief Programs Officer Margarita Lares. “We at HACLA implore property owners to respond to the call of service by saying ‘yes’ to Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher holders, thereby giving individuals and families a place they can call home.”

Property owners interested in participating in Los Angeles County’s programs are invited to visit the LACDA website. Landlords interested in participating in HACLA’s programs may visit the website.

For more information on the programs offered by the LACDA, please click here to access the agency brochure. All media may contact Elisa Vásquez, LACDA Public Information Officer, at (626) 586-1762

