Court Rules Justice Dept. Can Investigate Anticompetitive Conduct by NAR

Uploaded: , Friday, Apr 5, 2024

By Press Release

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit has lifted restrictions imposed by a lower court that had prevented the Justice Department from investigating potentially anticompetitive conduct by the National Association of Realtors.

The D.C. Circuit’s decision confirms the United States’ position that it retains the authority to investigate NAR’s Participation Rule and Clear Cooperation Policy to protect competition for the benefit of homebuyers.

“Real-estate commissions in the United States greatly exceed those in any other developed economy and this decision restores the Antitrust Division’s ability to investigate potentially unlawful conduct by NAR that may be contributing to this problem,” said Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division. “The Antitrust Division is committed to fighting to lower the cost of buying and selling a home. I would like to commend the staff of the Antitrust Division and our colleagues in the department for achieving this important result.”

The United States has filed several amicus briefs and statements of interest supporting competition in the real-estate industry and meaningful relief for homebuyers and sellers.

