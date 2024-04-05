Home sales

Court Rules Justice Dept. Can Investigate Anticompetitive Conduct by NAR

Uploaded: , Friday, Apr 5, 2024

By Press Release

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit has lifted restrictions imposed by a lower court that had prevented the Justice Department from investigating potentially anticompetitive conduct by the National Association of Realtors.

The D.C. Circuit’s decision confirms the United States’ position that it retains the authority to investigate NAR’s Participation Rule and Clear Cooperation Policy to protect competition for the benefit of homebuyers.

“Real-estate commissions in the United States greatly exceed those in any other developed economy and this decision restores the Antitrust Division’s ability to investigate potentially unlawful conduct by NAR that may be contributing to this problem,” said Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division. “The Antitrust Division is committed to fighting to lower the cost of buying and selling a home. I would like to commend the staff of the Antitrust Division and our colleagues in the department for achieving this important result.”

The United States has filed several amicus briefs and statements of interest supporting competition in the real-estate industry and meaningful relief for homebuyers and sellers.

No Comments for : Court Rules Justice Dept. Can Investigate Anticompetitive Conduct by NAR


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • April 12: Community Hike Includes Line Dancing Lesson

    April 12: Community Hike Includes Line Dancing Lesson

    3 hours ago
  • Court Rules Justice Dept. Can Investigate Anticompetitive Conduct by NAR

    Court Rules Justice Dept. Can Investigate Anticompetitive Conduct by NAR

    4 hours ago
  • April 9: City Council to Discuss Awarding Contracts

    April 9: City Council to Discuss Awarding Contracts

    5 hours ago
  • April 12: Grand Opening of Valencia MOOYAH Burgers

    April 12: Grand Opening of Valencia MOOYAH Burgers

    6 hours ago
  • County Provides $8K in Funding to Santa Clarita Veteran Services

    County Provides $8K in Funding to Santa Clarita Veteran Services

    6 hours ago
  • Public Health Reminds Residents How to View Solar Eclipse Safely

    Public Health Reminds Residents How to View Solar Eclipse Safely

    7 hours ago
  • California Snow Survey Above Average Second Consecutive Year

    California Snow Survey Above Average Second Consecutive Year

    8 hours ago
  • CalRTA Chapter Meeting Features Info on Canyons Emeritus Program

    CalRTA Chapter Meeting Features Info on Canyons Emeritus Program

    8 hours ago
  • April 20: ‘Santa Clarita’s Heroes of 1850’ at Old Town Newhall Library

    April 20: ‘Santa Clarita’s Heroes of 1850’ at Old Town Newhall Library

    8 hours ago
  • SUSD Seeks Nominations for Annual Lucid Leadership, Service Award

    SUSD Seeks Nominations for Annual Lucid Leadership, Service Award

    9 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.