header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 15
1978 - Southern Pacific Saugus depot closes; later moved to Hart Park [story]
Saugus depot
CSUN Director Named Appointee for Small Business Administration
| Wednesday, Nov 15, 2023

Tim Tiemann, managing director of California State University, Northridge’s Innovation Incubator.

Tim Tiemann, managing director of California State University, Northridge’s Innovation Incubator, has been appointed to the United States Small Business Administration’s Invention, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Advisory Committee.

Tiemann, who works in the David Nazarian College of Business and Economics, is one of only 15 people from across the country appointed to the committee, which will serve as an independent source of information, advice, and recommendations on matters broadly related to the U.S. startup and small business innovation ecosystems. Furthermore, he will serve on the committee for two years and has already begun his work with the IIEAC.

“It is essential that the power and opportunity of entrepreneurial programs be widely disseminated across all, especially under-represented groups,” Tiemann said.

The ultimate goal of the U.S. Small Business Administration is what makes the “American dream” of entrepreneurship a reality to those seeking it out. The government-endorsed administration serves as a voice and support for small businesses across the country.

Tiemann said his role at CSUN gives him insight into how to assist others, “not only as a form of creative self-expression, but, in a world where money is considered a form of speech, it is vital to ensure such programs include voices of those who may have been historically overlooked.”

His intention is to give everyone an equal opportunity to make a leap in their career and pursue the dream of becoming an entrepreneur regardless of how that takes form. Cultivating and embracing the diversity of U.S. citizens creates more effective solutions and a more competitive experience on a global scale. Giving individuals from underrepresented communities a seat at the table, can additionally constitute inclusivity and a better chance at continuing to the global marketplace.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

CSUN Director Named Appointee for Small Business Administration

CSUN Director Named Appointee for Small Business Administration
Wednesday, Nov 15, 2023
Tim Tiemann, managing director of California State University, Northridge’s Innovation Incubator, has been appointed to the United States Small Business Administration’s Invention, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Advisory Committee.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Dean Says College Degree Still Holds Value

CSUN Dean Says College Degree Still Holds Value
Monday, Nov 13, 2023
A college degree has the power to transform lives – from higher earnings to upward mobility in the job market – and for decades research showed that earning a degree is almost always worthwhile.
FULL STORY...

Several CalArts Alum Nominated for 2024 Grammys

Several CalArts Alum Nominated for 2024 Grammys
Monday, Nov 13, 2023
On Friday, Nov. 10, the Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 66th Grammy Awards, with several CalArtians among 98 genre-spanning categories.
FULL STORY...

TMU Student Earns Top Prize in Annual Interview Competition

TMU Student Earns Top Prize in Annual Interview Competition
Monday, Nov 13, 2023
This month, students, faculty and staff gathered at The Master’s University to watch five finalists compete to win The Master Interview, a month-long interview competition hosted by the Office of Career Services.
FULL STORY...

TMU Welcomes Dr. Stevan Pekovich to Science Faculty

TMU Welcomes Dr. Stevan Pekovich to Science Faculty
Thursday, Nov 9, 2023
Dr. Stevan Pekovich’s doctrinal convictions and academic credentials made him a natural fit for the science faculty at The Master’s University, which he joined this fall.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
First Flu Death of the Season in L.A. County Confirmed
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first reported influenza-associated death of the 2023-24 influenza season.
First Flu Death of the Season in L.A. County Confirmed
Dec 3: Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra Announces 2nd Community Partnership Children’s Concert
The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra is pleased to announce their 2nd Annual Community Partnership Children’s Concert.
Dec 3: Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra Announces 2nd Community Partnership Children’s Concert
CHP Receives Grant to Enhance Senior Driving Safety
With the help of the $225,000 Keeping Everyone Safe (KEYS) grant, the California Highway Patrol will continue to empower the state’s senior community with a free specialized driving course designed with them in mind.
CHP Receives Grant to Enhance Senior Driving Safety
CSUN Director Named Appointee for Small Business Administration
Tim Tiemann, managing director of California State University, Northridge’s Innovation Incubator, has been appointed to the United States Small Business Administration’s Invention, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Advisory Committee.
CSUN Director Named Appointee for Small Business Administration
Today in SCV History (Nov. 15)
1978 - Southern Pacific Saugus depot closes; later moved to Hart Park [story]
Saugus depot
Nov. 18: Relay for Life Holiday Boutique
Embrace the holiday spirit as you shop at the Annual Holiday Boutique benefitting the American Cancer Society/Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Nov. 18: Relay for Life Holiday Boutique
Dec. 8: Valencia Marketplace Tree Lighting Ceremony
Valencia Marketplace is scheduled to host its annual Community Tree Lighting Ceremony from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8.
Dec. 8: Valencia Marketplace Tree Lighting Ceremony
Single Mothers Outreach Announces Empowering HeArts Honorees
Single Mothers Outreach has announced the honorees chosen for its 2024 Empowering HeArts Gala. Evelia Scanlon, Renard Thomas, Stacy Fennell, Jenny Striplin, Monica Castaneda and Lynn Rabago will each have their stories shared in the form of a unique piece of art created by a local artist.
Single Mothers Outreach Announces Empowering HeArts Honorees
Dec. 2: 16th Annual Family Literacy Festival
Embark on a stellar journey through the pages of imagination at the 16th Annual Family Literacy Festival will be held Saturday, Dec. 2, 10 a.m. t0 2 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Public Library, Old Town Newhall Branch, 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Dec. 2: 16th Annual Family Literacy Festival
Dec. 9: Free Barnyard Light Tour at Hart Park
Lights All Aglow! Don’t miss the Barnyard Light Tour at William S. Hart Park on Saturday, Dec. 9. Starting at 5 p.m., the Friends of Hart Park welcome all to enjoy the petting zoo, a visit with Santa Claus, crafts, raffle and more exciting activities. Make sure to bring the whole family for this fun, free, holiday event.
Dec. 9: Free Barnyard Light Tour at Hart Park
Jan. 17: Daughtry to Appear at Santa Clarita PAC
The Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on the campus of College of the Canyons is excited to be welcoming Daughtry on Wednesday, Jan. 17.
Jan. 17: Daughtry to Appear at Santa Clarita PAC
Valencia Pride of the Vikings Marching Band Advances to SCSBOA Championships
The Valencia High school Pride of the Vikings Marching Band and Color Guard has been selected to compete in the 2023 Southern California Schools Band and Orchestra Association championships after earning top honors at the Moorpark Battle of the Bands 2023/2A Prelims Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 11.
Valencia Pride of the Vikings Marching Band Advances to SCSBOA Championships
Dec. 2: ‘Winter Dreams’ Santa Clarita Symphony Concert
Experience the enchantment of Winter Dreams in the Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra's charming winter program for 2023. The concert will be held Saturday, Dec 0, at 7 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center, 19300 Nadal St., Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
Dec. 2: ‘Winter Dreams’ Santa Clarita Symphony Concert
‘Beachcomber’ On Stage at The MAIN
Written by Phil and Nancy Lantis and directed by Barry Agin "Beachcomber," a comedy/drams from Eclipse Theatre LA, is on stage at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall weekends through Nov. 26.
‘Beachcomber’ On Stage at The MAIN
Saugus High Marching Centurions Qualify for SCSBOA Championships
The Saugus High School Marching Centurions have qualified for the 2023 Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association championships, providing seniors one last crescendo.
Saugus High Marching Centurions Qualify for SCSBOA Championships
SCV Historical Society Hosts First Advisory Board Meeting
The first official meeting of the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society Advisory Board was held Tuesday, Oct. 24 at Hart Hall in Newhall.
SCV Historical Society Hosts First Advisory Board Meeting
Hello Auto Group Seeks Donations for Thanksgiving Dinners
Hello Auto Group in the Santa Clarita Valley is seeking support for "Hello Gives Thanks, a Turkey Drive," an initiative that aims to make this Thanksgiving a little brighter for those in need within the community.
Hello Auto Group Seeks Donations for Thanksgiving Dinners
Today in SCV History (Nov. 14)
1935 - Voters approve $22,000 construction bond to build a bigger Saugus School. WPA kicked in another $17,181. [story]
Saugus School
Today in SCV History (Nov. 14)
CSUN Dean Says College Degree Still Holds Value
A college degree has the power to transform lives – from higher earnings to upward mobility in the job market – and for decades research showed that earning a degree is almost always worthwhile.
CSUN Dean Says College Degree Still Holds Value
Mustangs Drop Title Match to Hope International 1-2
The Master's University men's soccer team gave up two second-half goals to come away on the short end of the 1-2 score against the Hope International Royals in the Golden State Athletic Conference Championship game Saturday played at Menlo College in Atherton, Calif.
Mustangs Drop Title Match to Hope International 1-2
Residents Encouraged to Participate in Housing Survey
Each year, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provides the city of Santa Clarita with Community Development Block Grant funding to help meet the needs of low- and moderate-income residents in the community.
Residents Encouraged to Participate in Housing Survey
Several CalArts Alum Nominated for 2024 Grammys
On Friday, Nov. 10, the Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 66th Grammy Awards, with several CalArtians among 98 genre-spanning categories.
Several CalArts Alum Nominated for 2024 Grammys
Mustangs Dominate at Wyatt Balman Invitational
The Master's University men's and women's swim teams were impressive Saturday at the Wyatt Balman Invitational hosted by Soka University in Aliso Viejo, Calif.
Mustangs Dominate at Wyatt Balman Invitational
Agua Dulce Winery Listed Just Under $15M
Who says you need to move to Napa to own a winery in California?!
Agua Dulce Winery Listed Just Under $15M
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: