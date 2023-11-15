CSUN Director Named Appointee for Small Business Administration

Tim Tiemann, managing director of California State University, Northridge’s Innovation Incubator, has been appointed to the United States Small Business Administration’s Invention, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Advisory Committee.

Tiemann, who works in the David Nazarian College of Business and Economics, is one of only 15 people from across the country appointed to the committee, which will serve as an independent source of information, advice, and recommendations on matters broadly related to the U.S. startup and small business innovation ecosystems. Furthermore, he will serve on the committee for two years and has already begun his work with the IIEAC.

“It is essential that the power and opportunity of entrepreneurial programs be widely disseminated across all, especially under-represented groups,” Tiemann said.

The ultimate goal of the U.S. Small Business Administration is what makes the “American dream” of entrepreneurship a reality to those seeking it out. The government-endorsed administration serves as a voice and support for small businesses across the country.

Tiemann said his role at CSUN gives him insight into how to assist others, “not only as a form of creative self-expression, but, in a world where money is considered a form of speech, it is vital to ensure such programs include voices of those who may have been historically overlooked.”

His intention is to give everyone an equal opportunity to make a leap in their career and pursue the dream of becoming an entrepreneur regardless of how that takes form. Cultivating and embracing the diversity of U.S. citizens creates more effective solutions and a more competitive experience on a global scale. Giving individuals from underrepresented communities a seat at the table, can additionally constitute inclusivity and a better chance at continuing to the global marketplace.

