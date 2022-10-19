CSUN Men’s Soccer Taking on UC Davis

The Matadors (6-4-4 2-2-1 Big West) travel to UC San Diego on Wednesday before CSUN returns home Saturday against UC Irvine.

Before Saturday’s match, the Matadors will honor seniors Marvin Arias, Dylan Gonzalez, and Alex Lemus. At halftime, CSUN will honor the Matadors’ 2012 team which won the Big West championship and advanced to the NCAA Tournament.

Coverage on ESPN+ begins at 7 p.m. on both days with Ghizal Hasan calling the action on Saturday night. All links will be on GoMatadors.com.

About UCSD

The Tritons are 7-6-2 and 3-3 in Big West play after defeating Cal Poly 4-3 last Saturday at home.

Nick Cirritto leads the team in goals (4) and points (9), both of which are in the top 10 on the Big West charts. Dominic Peters leads the conference in saves with 55 and is the league leader in saves per game at 3.93. He has started all 14 matches for UC San Diego and has played 1125 of a possible 1350 minutes for the Tritons.

CSUN leads the all-time series 3-0 after the Matadors defeated UCSD 1-0 in Northridge.

About UCI

The Anteaters had their Saturday match against UC Santa Barbara postponed to Oct. 26 due to weather. UC Irvine is 2-11-1, 2-3 in Big West play this season. UCI hosts CSU Bakersfield Wednesday night before traveling to Northridge.

Agaton Pourshahidi has posted a team-high three goals and a team-high six points. Luke Pruter has started all 14 matches to begin the week for UC Irvine. He has made 25 saves in 1260 minutes of work.

Saturday will mark the 56th time CSUN and UCI are playing men’s soccer. The Matadors lead the all-time series 27-22-6.

Playoff Race

As the Matadors enter the next to last week of the regular season, CSUN is tied for fourth in the league with UC Riverside with 10 points.

There is a three-way tie for first to begin the week as UC Santa Barbara, Cal State Fullerton, and UC Davis all have recorded 11 points.

UC San Diego, which is ineligible for post-season play as the team continues to transition to Division I sits in sixth with nine points. Cal Poly, UC Irvine, and Sacramento State (6) are tied for the final tournament spot as the week begins. CSU Bakersfield (1) rounds out the standings.

Last Time Out

CSUN went 1-0-1 last week. The Matadors played a 0-0 tie at home against Cal Poly on Oct. 12 before defeating CSU Bakersfield 2-0 last Saturday in Bakersfield. Levin Gerhardt and Kanata Furutani scored for CSUN at CSUB. Cooper Wenzel is now tied for eighth with four others for the most shutouts in a season at the Division I level by a Matador goalie. Wenzel recorded his fourth and fifth shutouts of the season last week as he made six saves in the two matches.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...