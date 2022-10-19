CSUN Women’s Tennis Heads To Southwest Regionals

The CSUN women’s tennis team returns to the courts this week as the Matadors travel to San Diego for the ITA Southwest Regionals. The tournament is scheduled to be played at the University of San Diego and run from Thursday through Monday.

115 singles players and 52 doubles teams are entered. The field is comprised of Arizona, Arizona State, Cal State Fullerton, CSUN, Grand Canyon, Long Beach State, Pepperdine, San Diego, San Diego State, UC Irvine, UCLA, UC San Diego, UC Santa Barbara, and USC.

Scheduled to play singles for the Matadors will be Jolene Coetzee, Victoria Santibañez Luna, Sasha Turchak, Yuliia Zhytelna, Angela Ho (alternate), and Cindy Ung (alternate).

Scheduled to play doubles for CSUN will be Turchak and Zhytelna, Coetzee and Ho, and Ung and Santbañez Luna.

THE LAST TIME OUT

CSUN came away with one title and a pair of runner-up finishes at the Long Beach State Tournament on Oct. 9.

In the Black doubles flight, Coetzee, and Ho were victorious as the Matador pair defeated Sheena Masuda and Rhona Cook 6-3.

In the Black singles flight, Turchak lost to Grand Canyon’s Natasha Puehse in the finals. Turchak took the first set 7-5. Puehse tied the match by winning 6-3 in the second. Puehse won in a tiebreaker 7-4, in the third to take the match.

Sofia Dermenjyan was the runner-up in the White singles flight. Long Beach State’s Doga Akyurek defeated Dermenjyan 6-3, 6-2 in the finals.

The Gold flight championship was to have featured CSUN’s Vitoria Solis and Tallia Harper but the match was not played. Instead of that match, the Matadors played separate singles matches. Solis defeated Cal State Fullerton’s Natalie Duffy 6-4, 6-3 while Harper dropped a three-set decision to UC Irvine’s Larissa Teramura (4-6, 6-2, 6-2).

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...