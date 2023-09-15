CSUN’s Exclusive John Singleton Exhibit Inspires Fall ’23 Cinematheque

CSUN Cinematheque will present the film series, “John Singleton & the Auteurs that Inspired Him,” beginning Wednesday, Sept. 20. The series is inspired by a standing exhibition of the late filmmaker’s private vintage foreign poster collection on display at California State University, Northridge.

The exhibition, “John Singleton and the Auteurs that Inspired Him: An A and B Conversation,” opened in February 2020, just days before the Covid-19 pandemic global shutdown, in the Gallery of Poster Art in Manzanita Hall, home to CSUN ‘s Department of Cinema and Television Arts in the Mike Curb College of Arts, Media and Communication.

The fall 2023 Cinematheque film series will open with Singleton’s Oscar-nominated film “Boyz N the Hood,” and will include well-known films such as “Poetic Justice” and “Four Brothers,” as well as a rare screening of his historical epic “Rosewood,” with a score by John Williams.

“The fall Cinematheque will also screen classic films by François Truffaut, Orson Welles, Gordon Parks, and other international filmmakers who influenced Singleton and from whom he drew profound inspiration,” said cinema and televisions arts professor Dianah Wynter, curator of the Cinematheque series.

Wynter noted that the public will have an opportunity to enjoy the Singleton gallery exhibit in tandem with the film series.

Shelia Ward, executive director of Singleton’s company New Deal Pictures, called the cinematheque series “something unique” to the San Fernando Valley.

“It really highlights the value of comparative film studies, and how more contemporary films connect with films from the past,” Ward said. “I think it’s especially meaningful for younger audiences. I love that it’s happening at CSUN because it’s a state school.”

Founded by the late film professor John E. Schultheiss, the CSUN Cinematheque is a year-round film screening program housed in the Elaine and Alan Armer Screening Room, a state-of-the-art 130 seat motion picture theater in Manzanita Hall, which is located on the southwest former of the campus on Nordhoff Street near Darby Avenue in Northridge.

The Cinematheque presents thematically curated film series, as well as “aesthetically significant contemporary releases—in conjunction with featured guest artists for lectures and discussions.” The Singleton exhibit gala opening, curated by Wynter, was Schultheiss’ last Cinematheque event appearance.

The Cinematheque film series “John Singleton & the Auteurs that Inspired Him” opens at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20. For the full schedule of films and parking info, visit www.csun.edu/mike-curb-arts-media-communication/cinema-television-arts/cinematheque-schedule.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...