Santa Clarita CA
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 19
2013 - COC breaks ground on Culinary Arts Education building in Valencia [story]
CSUN’s Film, Journalism Students Gifted $80K from Hollywood Foreign Press
| Thursday, Aug 19, 2021
CSUN FIlm Students
The HFPA has awarded CSUN a total of $80,000to support the university’s film and journalism students. Photo by Lee Choo.

 

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has awarded California State University, Northridge a total of $80,000 to support the university’s film and journalism students.

Of the gift, $60,000 is continued support for the university’s film students. The additional $20,000 will be used to create scholarships to support underrepresented students in CSUN’s Department of Journalism.

“We are grateful for this most recent gift from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and the past support the HFPA has shown to our film and televisions programs — support that was motivated, in part, by their appreciation of the diversity and talent of our students,” said Nate Thomas, head of the film production option in CSUNs Department of Cinema and Television Arts. “Their funding has helped ease the financial burden for so many of our students as they worked to launch careers in the entertainment industry, and in the process adding new voices and perspectives to an industry that is often too homogenous in its story telling.

“The additional money to our journalism students will have similar impact, by providing financial support to underrepresented students who are striving to increase the diversity of voices and perspectives newsrooms across the region, state and nation,” he said.

“We are very much aware of the controversy currently embroiling the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and the efforts it has made to try to address the issues,” Thomas continued. “As a university committed to diversity, equity and inclusive excellence, we are hopeful that the HFPA, and the entertainment industry in general, will continue to take a serious look at their past practices and enact reforms aimed at increasing diversity, equity and inclusiveness.”

CSUN’s relationship with the HFPA dates back to 1996. The association’s gifts over the years have supported student film projects and helped keep CSUN’s film program current with the latest technology. In 2015, the HFPA gave CSUN’s Department of Cinema and Television Arts $2 million to support students, including the creation of a Hollywood Foreign Press Association Scholars Program, and to continue to enhance technology.

The new gift to the journalism department will create and support the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Scholarship Program.

CSUN’s Department of Journalism, housed in CSUN’s Mike Curb College of Arts, Media, and Communication, cultivates diversified knowledge, objectivity, and principled approaches in students targeting journalism, public relations, and related communications professions, with particular focus on social justice concerns for vulnerable populations. Undergraduate students choose between three tracks; journalism, which includes a balanced application of practical and theoretical journalism and media studies; broadcast journalism, radio and television; or public relations. There is also a master’s degree option in mass communications. The department also offers Spanish-language media minor, among the first in the country.

The Department of Cinema and Television Arts, also housed in the Curb College, has an international reputation for producing dedicated and talented entertainment industry professionals who recognize the value of hard work as they learn and continue to perfect their crafts. The department currently enrolls about 1,550 undergraduate students and an additional 30 students in its graduate screenwriting program. Its alumni work in all aspects of entertainment media, from writing, producing and directing to manning cameras and having the final say in what project is made. The entertainment trade magazines Variety and The Hollywood Reporter regularly list CSUN as one of the top film programs in the world.
COC EMT Student Saves Uncle’s Life by Applying Newly Acquired Skills

COC EMT Student Saves Uncle’s Life by Applying Newly Acquired Skills
Tuesday, Aug 17, 2021
Five months after enrolling in the College of the Canyons Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program, Jonathan Nasrallah found himself in a worst-case scenario, which prompted him to use his newly acquired skills and knowledge to save the life of a family member.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Community College District Approves New Vaccination Requirements

Santa Clarita Community College District Approves New Vaccination Requirements
Friday, Aug 13, 2021
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees approved a resolution on Wednesday that requires the use of face coverings and vaccinations or weekly testing to access College of the Canyons’ campuses and facilities.
FULL STORY...

COC Announces Name Change for Its Disabled Students Programs And Services

COC Announces Name Change for Its Disabled Students Programs And Services
Wednesday, Aug 11, 2021
College of the Canyons announced their Disabled Students Programs and Services will now become the Academic Accommodation Center. 
FULL STORY...

CSUN Professor Says Climate Change Now Climate Catastrophe

CSUN Professor Says Climate Change Now Climate Catastrophe
Tuesday, Aug 10, 2021
Dozens of large wildfires are raging across the United States, mostly in the West, burning more than 2 million acres and sending plumes of smoke and ash as far east as New York City.
FULL STORY...
Lady Mustangs Volleyball Sweeps Merced in First Win of New Season
TMU Women's Volleyball picked up its first win of the season on Tuesday at the Hope Summer Slam in sweep fashion over UC Merced (25-16, 25-13, 25-20) before concluding the tournament with a loss to No. 15 Corban University (Ore.) by set scores of 12-25, 18-25 and 14-25.
Motorists Advised to Find Alternate Routes as Caltrans Announces Full Weekend Closure of WB I-210 at I-5
The California Department of Transportation announces a 55-hour weekend full closure of westbound Interstate 210 in Sylmar for paving work.
Barring Any Last Minute Changes Friday Night Lights Returning to SCV
After a very late start and a shortened season for spring football last year, the Friday night lights are officially back for the fall in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Screaming Woman in Video Located, Found Safe; Detectives Continue Investigation
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives announced Wednesday the woman heard screaming in a video posted to social media last week was located and is safe.
CSUN’s Film, Journalism Students Gifted $80K from Hollywood Foreign Press
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has awarded California State University, Northridge a total of $80,000 to support the university’s film and journalism students.
Body Recovered at Pyramid Lake Identified as 23-Year-Old Los Angeles Man
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office released a partial name of the man whose body was recovered after he reportedly went overboard at Pyramid Lake on Monday.
SCV Median Home Prices Jump 24% Despite Rise in Inventory
Single-family home sales in Santa Clarita moderated during July as prices posted another month of double digit gains despite a rise in the supply of homes listed for sale, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Thursday.
NAACP’s Santa Clarita Branch Celebrates Inception with ‘A Night Out’
The Santa Clarita branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People celebrated its inception with A Night Out, its first in-person event, at California Institute of the Arts Tuesday.
Today in SCV History (Aug. 19)
2013 - COC breaks ground on Culinary Arts Education building in Valencia [story]
Children’s Bureau Offers Virtual Orientations For Potential Foster Families
Children's Bureau is offering two ways for those seeking to help children in foster care through virtual orientations in September. 
Questions Over Battery Storage Facility Raised By Planning Commissioners
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission had several questions about a proposed lithium-ion battery storage facility in Canyon Country when it decided Tuesday to continue its review of the project to Sept. 21. 
COVID-19 Vaccination Being Required For All State Assembly Staff
All California State Assembly staff must be in the process of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 1, according to an announcement by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Los Angeles, on Monday.  
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports One Additional COVID Death; SCV total 32,151 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 34 new deaths and 4,046 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 32,149 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Bill To Freeze UC Tuition Fees Introduced By Valladares
Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, introduced legislation Monday that would freeze tuition and fees at University of California campuses until the 2027-2028 school year.
Almost 500 Households Helped With City Rental-Assistance
The city of Santa Clarita has spent just over $2 million of the $6.3 million it received from the U.S. Department of Treasury to help Santa Clarita renters who have fallen behind on rent payments.
Today in SCV History (Aug. 18)
1921 - Los Angeles City High School District absorbs Newhall, Saugus and Castaic for grades 9-12. Students attend San Fernando High. (SCV approved for separate high school district in 1945.) [story]
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Masks Required for Outdoor, Mega Events in L.A. County; SCV Surpasses 32,000 Cases
The Los Angeles County Health Officer Order was modified Tuesday to require universal masking at outdoor mega events regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.
Cinderella Season for Local Legends Girls Soccer Club Comes to an End
The Cinderella season has come to an end for the Legends soccer club, as they made it to the National Championship quarterfinals but came up short of qualifying for the semifinals in Sarasota, Florida.
Detectives Seek Public’s Help Identifying Van in Social Media Video
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives are asking for the public’s assistance as they continue their investigation into a video posted to social media last week of a woman screaming for help.
Divers Continue Search at Pyramid Lake
The search effort for a man who reportedly fell off his pontoon boat at Pyramid Lake was continued Tuesday morning, with investigators employing a combination of divers, boats and sonar technology to scan the lake and its floor bed, according to law enforcement officials.
Marcia Mayeda Reflects on 20 Years at Animal Care & Control | Second in a Series
I am still haunted by a case I had in 1986 when I was a newly minted animal cruelty investigator in Houston, Texas. I had received a complaint from a resident about her neighbor, who had dozens of animals inside her home that were ill and often dying.
COC EMT Student Saves Uncle’s Life by Applying Newly Acquired Skills
Five months after enrolling in the College of the Canyons Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program, Jonathan Nasrallah found himself in a worst-case scenario, which prompted him to use his newly acquired skills and knowledge to save the life of a family member.
Tejon Outlets, Tejon Ranch Commerce Center Partner to Host Job Fair
The Outlets at Tejon and Tejon Ranch Commerce Center will be hosting a job fair Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., to fill various positions in the food, retail, hospitality and warehouse industries.
Brownie-Inspired Cookie Joining 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Lineup
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles, which has a chapter in the Santa Clarita Valley, and Girl Scouts of the USA announced Tuesday that the new Adventurefuls cookie will join the nationwide lineup for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season.
