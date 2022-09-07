CSUN’s Rhead Named Big West Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week

California State University, Northridge’s Jack Rhead was named The Big West men’s soccer Offensive Player of the Week Sept. 5.

Rhead recorded the assist on Jamar Ricketts’ game winning goal at Pacific as the Matadors defeated the Tigers 1-0 on Sept. 1. The United Kingdom native would post the game winner during Sunday’s 2-1 victory at UNLV Sunday night. Rhead’s first goal of the season came in the 80th minute, shortly after the Rebels had tied the score against CSUN.

“Jack made impact plays when we needed him the most!” said CSUN head coach Terry Davila.

Through the first four matches, Rhead leads the club in assists with two and is second on the squad in points with four.

Off to their best start since 2019, the Matadors CSUN (3-0-1) hosts Utah Valley (1-1-1) Thursday. Coverage on ESPN+ begins at 5 p.m. with Ghizal Hasan on the call.

