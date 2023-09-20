CTG Comedy ‘Over the River, Through the Woods’ Opens Sept. 23

Celebrating the end of summer, the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall presents the comedy Joe DiPietro’s “Over the River and Through the Woods” opening Sept. 23 and running through Oct. 28.

The opening performance will have a free wine and champagne reception for ticket holders.

“Over the River and Through the Woods” is a boisterously funny, heartwarming and touching story about Nick Cristano, the only family member left who religiously spends every Sunday Italian feast with his tender hearted, loud and loving grandparents in Hoboken, New Jersey. The routine is about to be broken because Nick has been offered the job of a lifetime as a young marketing executive 2,800 miles away in Seattle.

The grandparents come up with a scheme in order to get Nick to change his mind by secretly inviting Caitlin, a beautiful young, sweet, smart woman over for Sunday dinner without telling Nick.

Tickets are $19 for adults, $17 for seniors and $15 for students.

For showtimes or to reserve tickets call the CTG boxoffice at (661)799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org/overtheriverandthroughthewoods.

The Canyon Theatre Guild

24242 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

