CUSD Selects New Director of Student Support Services

Uploaded: , Friday, Jul 10, 2020

By Press Release

The Castaic Union School District (CUSD) announced they have selected Nicole Moynihan as their new Director of Student Support Services, effective July 1, 2020.

Nicole was a Special Education teacher for ten years before accepting a position as the Program Specialist for the Palmdale School District. Nicole is passionate about ensuring that all students have access to high-quality education and was drawn to Castaic Union School District for its commitment to inclusive practices for students with special needs. Nicole completed her Bachelor’s Degree at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and earned her Education Specialist Credential at California State University, Northridge. In 2016, Nicole decided to further her education and returned to UCLA to complete her Master’s in Education in conjunction with her administrative credential.

When Nicole is not at work, she enjoys spending time with her family, traveling, and hiking.

About Castaic Union School District: Serving 2,000 students in the northwest portion of the Santa Clarita Valley. Castaic Union School District features four schools, advancing the hearts and minds of students through innovative learning and differentiated teaching to challenge all learners while providing a holistic approach to wellness in a secure, safe environment. The Castaic Union School District will develop independent, high achieving, and socially responsible students.

