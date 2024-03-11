header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
March 11
1890 - Castaic Range War: Landowner William Chormicle brought to L.A. to stand trial for double murder [story]
Willliam Chormicle
March 14: Castaic Union Regular Board Meeting
| Monday, Mar 11, 2024
Castaic Union School District

The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, March 14, at 6 p.m.

The meeting will take place at the District Office, located at 28131 Livingston Avenue in Valencia.

The Board is expected to approve the 2023-24 second interim budget, as well as the nominations for 2024 CSBA Delegate Assembly Election.

Click [here] for the full agenda.

Castaic Union School District advances the hearts and minds of students through innovative learning and differentiated teaching to challenge all learners, while providing a holistic approach to wellness in a secure, safe environment.

The Castaic Union School District will develop independent, high-achieving and socially responsible students.

Public Participation

Any citizen is welcome to attend Board Meetings. Citizens who have concerns regarding the items which are being considered by the Board are given an opportunity to express their opinion.

A “Request to Address the Board” must be completed and given to the Executive Assistant to the Superintendent as soon as possible and prior to the start of the meeting. Any additional materials (e.g. copies of your remarks, charts or graphs, copies of articles, or reports) you present will be copied and presented to all Board members after the meeting. The Board President will randomly call on persons submitting cards. Twenty minutes will be allocated for each subject; please limit your comments to a maximum of three minutes when read aloud. Your request must contain your name, address, phone number, and the organization you represent. The Board will take all comments under advisement for possible future discussion and/or action.

Public records related to the public session agenda, that are distributed to the Governing Board less than 72 hours before a regular meeting may be inspected by the public at 28131 Livingston Avenue, Valencia, CA 91355, during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:20 p.m.

Disability Information

In compliance with the American with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance, disability-related modifications or accommodations, including auxiliary aids or services, in order to participate in the public meetings of the District’s Governing Board, please contact the office of the District Superintendent at (661) 257-4500, ext. 1500. Notification 72 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accommodations and accessibility to this meeting. Upon request, the District shall also make available this agenda and all other public records associated with this meeting in appropriate alternative formats for persons with a disability.

SCVNews.com