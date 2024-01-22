CUSD

CUSD Now Accepting Jene Fielder Scholarship Applications

The Castaic Union School District is proud to announce that the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program is now accepting applications.

Jene Fielder was a vibrant lady who lived with gusto! Despite not having children of her own, she held a deep love for the children of Castaic, where she resided for many years. In her unwavering commitment to make a lasting impact, she decided to establish a trust fund that would serve as a beacon of support for Castaic students to further their education, a testament to her benevolence even beyond her time. With great care, Jene personally set up the parameters of the fund, expressing her heartfelt wish that all scholarships awarded be directed to students who either currently attend or have attended Castaic Middle School.  Three scholarships are being offered as follows:

 

Tier 1:  Current 8th grade CMS student ($1,000.00)

Tier 2:  Current 12th grade student ($2,000.00)

Tier 3:  Post High School with plans to attend college, trade school or life advancement ($2,000.00)

May Jene’s legacy continue in the lives of the recipients of these heart-felt, dedicated funds.

To apply, visit www.castaicusd.com (Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Application).  All applications must be submitted on or before March 4, 2024 at 4:30 pm to scholarship@castaicusd.com, Attention: David Huffaker.

If you would like more information about the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship, please email David Huffaker at david@davidhuffakerlaw.com.

 About Castaic Union School District

Castaic Union School District advances the hearts and minds of students through innovative learning and differentiated teaching to challenge all learners and provide a holistic approach to wellness in a secure, safe environment.  Our award-winning schools will develop independent, high achieving and socially responsible students.

  

