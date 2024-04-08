header image

April 8
1874 - Work completed at Lyon's Station (now Eternal Valley) on first version of Pioneer Oil Refinery [story]
Pioneer Oil Refinery
April 11: Castaic Union School District Regular Board Meeting
| Monday, Apr 8, 2024

CUSDThe Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, April 11, at 6 p.m.

The meeting will take place at the District Office, located at 28131 Livingston Avenue in Valencia.

The Board is expected to approve a declaration of need for fully qualified educators for the 2024-2025 school year.

Background Summary:

Due to the extreme statewide shortage of Special Education teachers and Speech/Language Pathologists, an estimated total of three emergency permits will allow the District to fill the vacancies if a fully credentialed teacher is not available. Furthermore, locating a single subject credentialed teacher in Physical Education with an added authorization in Adaptive Physical Education is a rare specialty, and we are estimating a need for one emergency permit to fill the vacancy if a fully credentialed teacher is not available.

Click [here] for the full agenda.

Castaic Union School District advances the hearts and minds of students through innovative learning and differentiated teaching to challenge all learners, while providing a holistic approach to wellness in a secure, safe environment.

The Castaic Union School District will develop independent, high-achieving and socially responsible students.

CUSD

Public Participation

Any citizen is welcome to attend Board Meetings. Citizens who have concerns regarding the items which are being considered by the Board are given an opportunity to express their opinion.

A “Request to Address the Board” must be completed and given to the Executive Assistant to the Superintendent as soon as possible and prior to the start of the meeting. Any additional materials (e.g. copies of your remarks, charts or graphs, copies of articles, or reports) you present will be copied and presented to all Board members after the meeting. The Board President will randomly call on persons submitting cards. Twenty minutes will be allocated for each subject; please limit your comments to a maximum of three minutes when read aloud. Your request must contain your name, address, phone number, and the organization you represent. The Board will take all comments under advisement for possible future discussion and/or action.

Public records related to the public session agenda, that are distributed to the Governing Board less than 72 hours before a regular meeting may be inspected by the public at 28131 Livingston Avenue, Valencia, CA 91355, during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:20 p.m.

Disability Information

In compliance with the American with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance, disability-related modifications or accommodations, including auxiliary aids or services, in order to participate in the public meetings of the District’s Governing Board, please contact the office of the District Superintendent at (661) 257-4500, ext. 1500. Notification 72 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accommodations and accessibility to this meeting. Upon request, the District shall also make available this agenda and all other public records associated with this meeting in appropriate alternative formats for persons with a disability.
