Jason Scheff, longtime lead singer of the band Chicago, and Tommy DeCarlo, former lead singer of the band Boston, team up for a night of classic rock music spanning the 70's, 80's and 90's, "The Lead Singers of Classic Rock", 8 p.m. Saturday, March 22 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.

SNAP Sports, (Special Needs Athletes and Peers) is hosting a Pickleball Fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Paseo Club in Valencia. The round-robin tournament pickleball games will begin at 8 a.m. and will wrap up around 4:30 p.m.

Test your knowledge about Green Santa Clarita programs and events on Tuesday, Dec. 17, with a game of Kahoot trivia on Zoom starting at 7:30 p.m. for a chance to be deemed a Green Santa Clarita super fan and win a prize.

A special reorganization meeting of the Santa Clarita City Council will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10 in the City Council Chambers at Santa Clarita City Hall.

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 10, 6 p.m. on the first floor of City Hall in the City Council Chambers.

As I pick up the gavel and assume my role as Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for this next year, I look ahead with determination and hope for what we will accomplish.

Sierra Vista Junior High School in Canyon Country is hosting a Holiday Gift Drive to support students and families in need this holiday season.

College of the Canyons was selected by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge as a 2024 ALL IN Most Engaged Campus for College Student Voting.

The city of Santa Clarita encourages interested and qualified residents to apply for an unscheduled vacancy position on the city’s planning commission as a result of Patsy Ayala’s election to the District 1 seat on the Santa Clarita City Council. The unexpired term ends Dec. 31, 2026.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is seeking the public’s help in identifying a vehicle suspected of being involved in a series of catalytic converter thefts, between Nov. 23 and Dec. 4.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has been notified of one case of measles in a non-Los Angeles County resident who traveled to Los Angeles International airport while infectious at the end of November.

The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is deeply saddened by the deaths of “Monty,” a 36-year-old horse and “Bertha,” a female 36-year-old bison, at William S. Hart Park.

Santa will be at Valencia Town Center, located on the lower level near H&M for photos through Dec. 24.

The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control will waive all late penalties and field enforcement fees for pet owners purchasing or renewing pet licenses including in Santa Clarita (91321, 91350, 91351, 91355, 91381, 91387, 91390) through Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.

Canyon High School Performing Arts Center will host "Moscow to Manila: The Nutcracker Suite plus Christmas Carols from Around the World" a Christmas holiday music show performed by Santa Clarita's Symphony Orchestra, Sunday, Dec. 8, 7 p.m.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department has a few tips on keeping families and homes safe during the holidays. Department has a few tips on keeping families and homes safe during the holidays.

Ken Striplin | Happy Birthday, Santa Clarita As we mark 37 years of cityhood, it’s time to look back on the journey we’ve taken to become the incredible city we are all proud to call home.

Holiday Cheer Starts Here: Celebrate the Holiday Season Responsibly The holiday season can be dangerous for people on the roads. In December 2022 alone, 1,062 people were killed in the United States in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Dec. 10: Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting of Greenworks Commercial The opening and ribbon cutting of Greenworks Commercial Support Center presented by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will be held Tuesday, Dec. 10, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 29023 The Old Valencia Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

Dec. 7: COC Music Presents ‘Awake My Soul and Sing’ College of the Canyons Music presents a free event, "Awake My Soul and Sing" 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, at the main stage at Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Marsha McLean | Disney’s Frozen Comes to Life at The Cube The holidays are here, sparking feelings of joy, magic and closeness as we spend time with the ones we love—and what better way to create lasting memories with your family than bundling up in your coziest jackets, throwing on your warmest scarves and gliding along the ice at the local ice-skating rink. Here in Santa Clarita, we are proud to be home to not one, not two, but three sheets of ice, all located at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, powered by FivePoint Valencia.