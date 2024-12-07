Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Joint Meeting with
Board of Library Trustees
Successor Agency to the former Redevelopment Agency
New Business
1. FISCAL YEAR 2024-2025 MID-YEAR BUDGET ADJUSTMENTS

As the organization approaches the middle of the fiscal year, it is standard procedure to perform a mid-year review of the City’s budgetary and financial position to ensure any deviations from the initial budget projections are proactively addressed. Staff also reviews requests for appropriations to address new priorities that are unfunded or under-funded.
a. Resolution Amending the Budgets for FY 2023-24 and FY 2024-25
b. Resolution – Loan from General Fund to Eastside B&T District
c. Resolution Amending Classification Salary Schedule, Benefit Change, and Establishing Retirement Health Savings Program
Consent Calendar
2. Minutes of Nov 26, 2024 5:00 PM
3. Minutes of Nov 26, 2024 6:00 PM
4. CHECK REGISTER NO. 25

Check Register No. 25 for Period 11/01/24 through 11/14/24 and 11/21/24. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 11/04/24 through 11/15/24.
a. Memo – Check Register No. 25
b. Check Register No. 25 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
5. FEDERAL ADVOCACY SERVICES: MMO PARTNERS CONTRACT

The City of Santa Clarita retains the services of the Washington, D.C. based firm MMO Partners for federal legislative advocacy services. The firm’s current contract expires on December 31, 2024. The City Council is requested to consider awarding a new two-year contract for the period of January 1, 2025, through December 31, 2026, concurrent with the term of the 119th Congress.
6. SANTA CLARITA 2025 EXECUTIVE AND LEGISLATIVE PLATFORM

This document will provide guidance to City of Santa Clarita (City) staff on legislative and regulatory issues of interest to the City Council and assist City staff in conducting legislative advocacy at the federal and state levels.

 
a. Santa Clarita 2025 Executive and Legislative Platform DRAFT
7. VIA PRINCESSA PARK, PROJECT P3033 – GRANT FUND AGREEMENT, LICENSE AGREEMENT, EASEMENTS, AND ENVIRONMENTAL MITIGATION CREDITS

This item considers executing the Measure W Fund Transfer Agreement with the Los Angeles County Flood Control District, the License Agreement with the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, sewer easements with the Santa Clarita Valley Sanitation District, and maintenance access easements with adjacent property owners, and authorizes the purchase of environmental mitigation credits for the project.
a. Location Map
b. District Map
c. Sanitation District Exhibit A
d. Measure W Safe, Clean Water Program Fund Transfer Agreement (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
e. Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority License Agreement (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
f. Peterson Ranch Mitigation Bank Estimate (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
g. Agreement for Sale of Credits (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
h. District Easements (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
i. Cordova Dedication and Grant of Easement (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
j. Curran Dedication and Grant of Easement (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
8. THE RINK SPORTS PAVILION – PHASE II, PROJECT P3034 – PLANS AND SPECIFICATIONS, CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT, AND PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CONTRACTS

This item considers awarding a construction contract and professional services contracts for The Rink Sports Pavilion project. The improvements include a 25,000-square-foot building, spectator seating, an audio/disc jockey booth with sound and lighting system, a full commercial kitchen with a designated special event area, and landscaping.
a. Location Map
b. Bid Proposal for AMG and Associates, Inc. (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
c. Proposal for Willdan Engineering (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
d. Proposal for Twining, Inc. (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
e. Proposal for Anil Verma Associates, Inc. (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
f. Proposal for RP Development Services (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
g. Proposal for R.T. Frankian and Associates (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
9. CONTRACT FOR THE PURCHASE AND DELIVERY OF THREE LOCAL HYDROGEN FUEL CELL ELECTRIC BUSES

Council to consider awarding a contract to New Flyer of America Corporation for the purchase and delivery of three hydrogen fuel cell electric transit buses.
a. New Flyer of America Option Proposal-City of Santa Clarita Transit (avaliable in the Clerk’s Reading File)
b. Cooperative Agreement Contract ID #1-19-23-17B, Supplement 6 (avaliable in the Clerk’s Reading File)
10. BEGONIAS LANE PARK PLAYGROUND RENOVATION- PROJECT P3036 DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT

This item considers award of a design/build contract for the playground renovation at Begonias Lane Park.
a. Map
b. Proposal- 111855-01 Begonias Lane Park Playground (available in the Clerk’s Reading File)
