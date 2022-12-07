Dec. 17: Faith Community Church’s Annual ‘Festividad for Christ’

Faith Community Church plans to welcome hundreds of its Newhall neighbors to celebrate Christmas at its annual “Festividad for Christ” event Saturday, Dec. 17, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The event will take place at the church campus on Meadowridge Drive just south of Newhall Avenue.

Now in its 17th year, “Festividad” provides guests with a complimentary catered lunch, free gifts for children up to age 13, and a gift from the church to the whole family. Gently used clothing also will be given away to those in need. A petting zoo with goats, sheep, a pig, alpaca, and other animals will offer children a chance to interact with animals.

“As always, all of us at Faith Community Church look forward to hosting this event that brings so much joy to our neighbors,” senior pastor Steve Jackson said. “It’s our way of sharing God’s love, and we invite anyone who lives in the neighborhood to join us for the festivities.”

“Festividad” is organized and hosted by the church’s members, with more than 100 families purchasing gifts, donating clothing, and staffing and organizing the event.

Faith Community Church is located at 24620 Meadowridge Drive, Santa Clarita, 91321.

For more information, please call the church at (661) 259-1741.

