Dec. 10: Scenic Hills Singers Free Christmas Concert

The Scenic Hills Singers will host a free Christmas concert at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church Sunday, Dec. 10, at 4 p.m.

The singing group formed several years ago as a neighborhood gathering of folks who love to sing, led by a neighbor and retired choir director, along with his wife on piano, Roger and Jennie Lamb. Having now outgrown its HOA clubhouse, the group now does its free Christmas concert at St. Stephen’s.

The Scenic Hills Singers is not a church choir, but just a lovely group of about 30 singers performing an annual Christmas performance for any and everyone who wants to attend.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is located at 24901 Orchard Village Road in Valencia.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...