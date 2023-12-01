Jason Gibbs | Give Back this Holiday Season

Giving Back for the Holidays

The holiday season holds a special place in our hearts as we get to spend time with loved ones. It’s a time when our community comes together, embracing cherished traditions and extending a helping hand to one another. As we give thanks for all the blessings in our lives, it is also a time to think about giving back. Whether through participating in food and toy drives, volunteering for your favorite nonprofit or making all your holiday purchases locally, your efforts can make a true and lasting difference in our City.

While we gear up for the holiday season, nonprofits are hard at work making the lives of those less fortunate merry and bright. There are plenty of opportunities to team up with your favorite organizations to spread the cheer, such as participating in an Adopt-a-Family program or filling the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle. Each donation made to these groups will help people right here in Santa Clarita.

This season, also consider giving of your time and skills. I encourage you to connect with local nonprofits that align with your values and start giving back to those in need. By volunteering, you can positively impact the lives of those around you. If you need help finding volunteer opportunities, visit SantaClaritaVolunteers.com to explore the options available throughout the City.

In addition to volunteering, another way to make a difference is by supporting our local businesses. When you shop locally, you not only contribute to the liveliness of our community but also help sustain our local businesses. This holiday season, consider prioritizing local shopping and dining to strengthen our economy further and support local business owners. Plus, those hard-earned tax dollars are reinvested back into our community.

Through your donations, you can make someone’s holiday season a little bit brighter. So, let’s come together as a community to make a tangible difference in the lives of our neighbors and ensure that the holiday season is truly a time of giving and sharing. Happy Holidays!

Mayor Jason Gibbs is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at jgibbs@santaclarita.gov.

