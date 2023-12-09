Dec. 16: 18th Annual ‘Festividad for Christ’ Neighborhood Christmas

In what has become a Newhall Christmas tradition, Faith Community Church looks forward to welcoming hundreds of neighbors to the church campus for this year’s “Festividad for Christ” event.

“This is our 18th year of hosting Festividad, and we so enjoy celebrating Christmas with our local community,” Senior Pastor Steve Jackson said. “We’re looking forward to another fun afternoon marked by generous gift-giving and great conversations, and we invite anyone in the

neighborhood to join us.”

“Festividad” provides guests with a complimentary lunch, free gifts for children up to age 13, and a gift from the church to the whole family. Gently used clothing also will be given away to those in need. A petting zoo with goats, sheep, a pig, alpaca, and other animals will offer children a chance to interact with animals.

The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at the church campus on Meadowridge Drive, just south of Newhall Avenue.

“Festividad” is organized and hosted by the church’s members, with more than 100 families purchasing gifts donating clothing, and staffing and organizing the event.

“Festividad for Christ” Community Christmas Celebration runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at Faith Community Church, 24620 Meadowridge Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

For more information, please call the church at (661) 259-1741.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...